Polson Senior Center: Thanks to poll workers and veterans
If you did not vote in the recent election, you have no one to blame. Election Day may be over, but the days it takes to count could number more than one. Thanks to all those poll workers who volunteered to guarantee a safe and efficient process, free from interference. Considering the alternatives, we have the best system in the world: a democratic republic. Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Never forget. Thank a vet. Those here, those lost, we are in your debt. Those wiht proof of armed forces service receive a $2 rebate on the cost...
Two Scouts awarded Eagle medals
John David of Polson and Nick Snyder of Ronan claimed their Eagle Scout medals during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor held Nov. 5 at the Boys and Girls Club in Ronan. Both boys are members of Polson-based Troop 1947, led by Scoutmaster Sheri Connors-David. Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout – the highest rank a Scout member can achieve – requires “a lot of hard work and, for that matter, a lot of fun,” says John David. “How much fun depends on how you do it, what you make of it.” Snyder, a junior at Ronan High, agrees. “It’s better to take...
View from the North Lake County Library
What a wonderful fall we have had. It looks like winter is going to try to settle in, which is the perfect time to curl up with your favorite cozy blanket, a warm cup of something yummy and a good book. Did you know that we add on average 100 books to our collection each month? I’m sure we have something you will love, and if not, I’m sure one of our partner libraries will. This time of year, I love to check out the holiday magazines with craft ideas, recipes and decorating tips. We have two digital platforms where...
Susan Loretta Hearn Wall
Susan Loretta Hearn Wall, 67, of Polson and the Kern Valley in California, passed away on Nov. 1 at Community Medical Center in Missoula due to complications of illnesses. Her daughter, Lisa, would like to extend her sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and aides at the hospital along with Luella Bushar, a great friend and caregiver, and all the staff at Polson Health and Rehab, Pines of Polson and Pines of Mission for their great help and care for Susan this last year. Susan was born Nov. 13, 1954, to James and Lucille Hearn in Wasco, Calif. She graduated...
Legals for November, 10 2022
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
Republicans sweep Lake County statehouse seats
Lake County voters on Tuesday favored all Republicans in contested statehouse races. Incumbent Republican Rep. Joe Read fended off Democrat challenger Shirley Azzopardi in HD-93. Ralph Foster knocked off incumbent Democrat Rep. Marvin Weatherwax Jr. in HD-15, while Republican Rep. Linda Reksten won re-election in HD-12. The outlier came in Senate District 8, where Democrat incumbent Sen. Susan Webber topped Republican challenger Rick Jennison. Jennison tallied more votes in Lake County, but Webber, of Browning, made up the difference with Glacier County voters. The Lake County Cemetery District mill levy was narrowly approved, with 53% in favor of the measure. Voters also approved two...
SAFE Harbor honors community heroes
Heroes in the movies often appear larger than life. They have special abilities and wear some outrageous outfits. Not to mention teleportation, mind melding, and all the rest. Local heroes might not have the same fashion sense or unusual skills, but they do share a dedication to helping others have a better life. In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (NDVAM), SAFE Harbor, the victim services agency for the Flathead Reservation and Lake County, recognized individuals making a difference for those dealing with violence. The 2022 NDVAM Community Honorees include Polson Police Officer Aaron Sutton, SAFE Harbor advocate Jolene...
Port Polson Players reprise “No Coward’s Epitaph”
The Port Polson Players are reviving their popular musical, “No Coward’s Epitaph.” A cast of 14 Mission Valley performers presents the story of Thomas Francis Meagher, Montana’s first acting territorial governor, for four days, Nov. 10-13 at Polson’s Theatre on the Lake. Curtain time for this final encore production is 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Following an enthusiastic world premier last fall, the Players remounted “No Coward’s Epitaph” in May; the second sold-out weekend was canceled due to COVID. But, says Players Artistic Director Karen Lewing, “We’re as determined as Thomas Francis Meagher...
Yellow Bay club hosts wildfire talk, potluck
The Yellow Bay Community Club will host a free talk by Allen Branine of the Lake County Conservation District on ways for homeowners to reduce wildfire risk around their property. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Yellow Bay Clubhouse, 23429 MT Highway 35. The club will also host a dinner potluck at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 to introduce ideas for encouraging community participation and to meet interested community members. Admission is $5 per person (children under 5 free) and a dish of any kind to share. Coffee, tea, and tableware are provided and all are welcome.
Polson Senior Center: Your vote is your voice
Set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Nov. 5. Register and vote at Linderman gym on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Your vote is your voice. Exercise your franchise, report threats and celebrate democracy in action. After you vote, or before, come to the Senior Center for a Safeway-sponsored clinic to get flu and/or pneumonia shots, available from 10 a.m. until noon, and stay for lunch! Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Those here and those lost, we are in your debt. Those with proof of armed forces service will receive a $2 rebate on the...
Ronan Middle School spends week learning about the perils of addiction
Around 500 students and teachers, grades 5-8, circled the track at Ronan High last Friday in the final flourish of Red Ribbon Week. Some strolled, some ran, and some gleefully chased each other, clearly relishing the crisp fall afternoon. The fun walk, and an awards ceremony that followed in the high school gym, culminated a week of presentations about the perils of drug and alcohol abuse and the paths kids can choose to build healthier lives. Tomy Parker, a Marine veteran who had his legs amputated after an IED exploded under his feet in Afghanistan 12 years ago, was among those...
Ronan passes animal ordinance
The City of Ronan recently passed Animal Ordinance 2022-05 in response to what Mayor Chris Adler describes as “our loose and vicious dog problem within the city limits.” The ordinance is designed to ensure the safety of citizens, define the rights of animal owners and provide a clear outline to law enforcement and court officials on how to handle dog complaints. The city is also working with Lake County, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Mission Valley Animal Shelter and other local governments “towards a single agreement that we all recognize valley-wide,” Adler says. A copy of the animal ordinance may be obtained from Ronan City Hall. Adler urges people to contact their local officials with input or concerns.
Administrator gives election tips
Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, and as of this Monday, 45% of around 14,000 absentee ballots have been returned to the election office in Polson. The county has an estimated 21,294 registered voters in 22 precincts stretching from Arlee to Swan Lake. Lake County Election Administrator Toni Kramer offers the following tips for voters who haven’t cast ballots yet: • Check voter registration status and locate your polling location at the Montana Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ or call the election office at 406-883-7268. • To avoid lines, she recommends registering prior to Election Day if possible. •...
City offers custom email subscriptions
Tyler Baker, the City of Polson’s special projects manager, is in the process of improving the city’s website at www.cityofpolson.com. “One of the main goals is to have a better connection to the community,” he says. Among the new amenities, available at the end of this week, is the option for citizens to select email subscriptions tailored to their interests. Users may customize subscriptions based on categories, such as job openings, upcoming meetings, etc. The subscription is completely free to users, says Baker, and should help reduce “annoying spam.” For more information on setup email specialprojectsmanager@cityofpolson.com or call City Hall at 406-883-8201.
Ronan man admits trafficking fentanyl, illegal possession of firearm
A Ronan man accused of trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm during a traffic stop pleaded guilty to charges Monday, dating from a traffic stop nearly a year ago. According to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich, CSKT Tribal Law Enforcement found fentanyl and a gun in the vehicle on Dec. 1, 2021. Douglas Leo Wynne, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a drug addict. Wynne faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen...
Museum offers free admission to veterans
The Miracle of America Museum in Polson will honor all veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by offering them free admission to the museum, along with their spouses. First celebrated as Armistice Day, the celebration marked the end of World War I, which came in 1918 on the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.” The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans who served in our nation’s armed forces. While the museum has a wide and diverse collection, veterans often review the extensive military display that helps tell their own...
Winter’s sudden arrival brings power outages
“Winter hit all of a sudden when fall wasn’t quite done,” says Jean Matt, general manager of Mission Valley Power, of the storm that left a portion of Polson without power for three hours last Wednesday morning. As a consequence, wet heavy snow weighed down trees that still had leaves, which led laden branches to drop on power lines, blowing protective fuses and triggering outages. “We’ve got power out all over the place,” said MVP’s Steve Miller as his crew lopped branches from a big maple draped over a downtown alley. “It’s going to be a long day.” And as winter blasted...
City Commission approves partnership with land trust
After a lengthy discussion Monday night, the Polson City Commission voted 4 to 2 to authorize City Manager Ed Meece to develop an affordable housing project in concert with the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust. The city’s administration has been discussing the feasibility of a project since last fall and Kim Morisaki, executive director of the Kalispell-based nonprofit, has made previous presentations to the commission and the Polson Redevelopment Agency, which oversees expenditures in the Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District. She was on hand Monday night, along with Glacier Bank president Mike Smith, who attended via Zoom. The guidelines approved...
City Hall caught in signage brouhaha
Polson city manager Ed Meece found himself in an unanticipated hot seat last week, after both Republicans and Democrats accused the city and each other of confiscating their respective campaign signs. The issue, he discovered, had to do with a new employee who had worked for the city’s street department under a previous administration, when the policy regarding campaign signs was to remove any that appeared to be in the public right-of-way. “He was out doing what he does and sees political signs in the right-of-way and starts grabbing these things and putting them in the back of his pickup truck,”...
