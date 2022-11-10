Read full article on original website
Class B playoffs: Missoula Loyola keeps winning; Florence returns to title game
Missoula Loyola continues to surprise everyone but itself in the Class B football playoffs. Florence, meanwhile, is back in familiar territory. The Rams beat previously unbeaten Bigfork 14-6 on Saturday to earn a berth in next week’s state title game. Loyola (7-5) will face Florence, which beat Jefferson 40-28 behind a big game from QB Patrick Duchien. The Falcons (10-2) are still alive in defense of their state championship.
"I was going to quit": Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon overcomes mental obstacles to sign with Griz
HELENA — On Wednesday, Helena Capital pitching standout Nyeala Herndon inked her future with the University of Montana's softball program. It’s no surprise that Herndon was able to catch the eye of a Division I program after an impressive junior season when she broke Capital High records with 15 pitching wins, 19 starts, 151 strikeouts and four shutouts.
Lewistown, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bozeman holds off Gallatin in Class AA semifinals, will play Helena Capital for state championship
BOZEMAN — The pass went short over the middle and found Quaid Ash’s gloves. It could not have been an easier interception. And it couldn’t have been an easier touchdown. The Bozeman junior linebacker secured the ball and needed just a few steps to cover 8 yards and reach the end zone. In doing so, he effectively carried the Hawks into the Class AA state championship football game.
Class AA playoffs: Helena Capital, Bozeman march into championship showdown
A breakdown of the scores and highlights from Friday night's Class AA playoff football semifinals games.
Looking ahead to the Class AA football state semifinals
A trip to the Class AA state football championship game will be on the line Friday night in Bozeman and Helena. No. 1 Capital (10-0) will be back at home after a 14-point win over Butte last week and awaiting them will be a rematch with Missoula Sentinel (9-2). The Spartans are the two-time defending state champions and are also making their fourth straight trip to Class AA football's final four.
Fall Mack Days: Big whopping winds
Big, whopping, unrelenting wind hit Flathead Lake over the eighth week of 2022 Fall Mack Days. These seasoned anglers were resilient and knew how to stay out on the water, seeking out bays, coves, or tucking behind an island. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes sponsors the Mack Days fishing events as a management tool to reduce the non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes that will be awarded at the conclusion of the fall event. A total of 314 lake trout were entered on Friday. Saturday was the worst day for wind and...
Twin true freshmen Caden, Taco Dowler shining early for Montana State Bobcats
BILLINGS — A true freshman doesn’t often play for a Top 5 team in the country, let alone two true freshmen, let alone twin true freshmen. But Caden and Taco Dowler have always defied the odds. "It should surprise me," said mom Michelle McLean. "But it kind of...
12 Pictures of Spectacular Rustic Ranch For Sale Near Bozeman
This is an excellent opportunity if you're looking for a good chunk of property near Bozeman. A beautiful rustic ranch has been listed for sale. Jackson Creek Retreat is located between Bozeman and Livingston in the heart of the Bridger Mountains. The property features roughly 40 private acres with a 5,500 sqft custom home designed by architect Jim Morton. The property is approximately 15 minutes from Bozeman and Livingston, and 25 minutes from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Griffith Howell Davies III
Griffith Howell Davies III passed away Nov. 1, 2022, at his home in Big Arm at the age of 77 years. He was born in Scottsbluff, Neb., June 13, 1945, to Thelma Beatrice (Smith) Davies and Griffith Howell Davies II. They moved to Billings in 1954 where he attended schools and graduated in 1963 from Billings West High School. He attended Eastern Montana College and St. Vincent’s Nursing School, and his goal was to become a nurse anesthetist because three of his friends were in the program. He eventually transferred to Montana State University and graduated with a BS in...
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
More Wildlife Fencing Being Added to Short Stretch of Highway 93
Driving U.S Highway 93 through Montana can be a nerve-wracking, white-knuckle experience anytime of year. And when there are lots more hours of darkness, that can only add to the stress. Such as, where is a deer in the rut about to jump out in front of you now!. While...
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
Cold end to week; valley inversions
A few areas of light snow/flurries will persist for Bozeman this afternoon, but we're mostly dry heading into the evening. Cloud cover will slowly thin out during this time, but expecting partly cloudy skies overnight which will keep temperatures from truly bottoming out. Either way, lows will fall to mainly the single digits above and below 0. Meanwhile, Butte will likely drop to around -10 tonight. Bundle up!
Bias Brewing Reopens on Main Street
Since Bias Brewing opened on First Avenue East in Kalispell four years ago, the beer manufacturer had already outgrown its capacity, limiting the company’s ability to adequately distribute its product while staff operated the brewery in tight quarters. But when Kalispell Brewing Company (KBC) was listed for sale earlier...
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
Victims of Bigfork homicide identified
Authorities have released additional information into the investigation into a late October double homicide in Bigfork.
More than 3,600 with power outages in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 3,600 customers are without power in midtown Missoula Thursday. Northwestern Energy's outage map said the estimated repair time is 11:01 a.m.
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
