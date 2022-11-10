Read full article on original website
Griffith Howell Davies III
Griffith Howell Davies III passed away Nov. 1, 2022, at his home in Big Arm at the age of 77 years. He was born in Scottsbluff, Neb., June 13, 1945, to Thelma Beatrice (Smith) Davies and Griffith Howell Davies II. They moved to Billings in 1954 where he attended schools and graduated in 1963 from Billings West High School. He attended Eastern Montana College and St. Vincent’s Nursing School, and his goal was to become a nurse anesthetist because three of his friends were in the program. He eventually transferred to Montana State University and graduated with a BS in...
Port Polson Players reprise “No Coward’s Epitaph”
The Port Polson Players are reviving their popular musical, “No Coward’s Epitaph.” A cast of 14 Mission Valley performers presents the story of Thomas Francis Meagher, Montana’s first acting territorial governor, for four days, Nov. 10-13 at Polson’s Theatre on the Lake. Curtain time for this final encore production is 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Following an enthusiastic world premier last fall, the Players remounted “No Coward’s Epitaph” in May; the second sold-out weekend was canceled due to COVID. But, says Players Artistic Director Karen Lewing, “We’re as determined as Thomas Francis Meagher...
Fall Mack Days: Big whopping winds
Big, whopping, unrelenting wind hit Flathead Lake over the eighth week of 2022 Fall Mack Days. These seasoned anglers were resilient and knew how to stay out on the water, seeking out bays, coves, or tucking behind an island. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes sponsors the Mack Days fishing events as a management tool to reduce the non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes that will be awarded at the conclusion of the fall event. A total of 314 lake trout were entered on Friday. Saturday was the worst day for wind and...
Legals for November, 10 2022
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
City collecting leaves on Mondays
The City of Polson is again collecting leaves on Mondays through November (weather permitting). Residents need to place leaves, unencumbered by rocks or garbage, in biodegradable bags and place them by the curb. Visit the new leaf pickup page on the City of Polson website, www.cityofpolson.com/streets/page/leaf-removal-0, for more information.
Two Scouts awarded Eagle medals
John David of Polson and Nick Snyder of Ronan claimed their Eagle Scout medals during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor held Nov. 5 at the Boys and Girls Club in Ronan. Both boys are members of Polson-based Troop 1947, led by Scoutmaster Sheri Connors-David. Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout – the highest rank a Scout member can achieve – requires “a lot of hard work and, for that matter, a lot of fun,” says John David. “How much fun depends on how you do it, what you make of it.” Snyder, a junior at Ronan High, agrees. “It’s better to take...
Telling our community’s stories
Full circle: that’s how it feels to be sitting at the editor’s desk of the Lake County Leader again. I held this post nearly 30 years ago, when the Leader was freshly formed from the bones of three local weeklies: The Flathead Courier, Ronan Pioneer and Mission Valley News. I had previously served as editor of the latter two and cut my reportorial teeth at the Mission Valley News under the guidance of an exacting old-school editor, Dwight Tracy. Yikes! What a long time ago … And, it’s fun to be back, writing about a valley that I’ve inhabited for...
Floyd W. “Smitty” Smith
Floyd W. “Smitty” Smith, born Oct. 27, 1939, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022 in Polson. He was an army veteran and lived in Polson 35 years of his life. He is survived by his daughter, Susan, his son, Joe, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Smith, daughter Barbara Martinez and son David Smith.
Mack Days anglers have two weeks left to reel in lake trout
With just two weeks left in the 2022 Fall Mack Days, 12,654 lake trout have been turned in for this year’s event. Blustery fall weather came in and the breezy winds were off and on most of the weekend with especially rough waters on Sunday. Friday’s tally was 497 lake trout; Saturday’s total came to 376; and Sunday’s anglers brought in 256. These resilient anglers continue to add to their totals as the days go by while helping to restore native fish populations in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion...
SAFE Harbor honors community heroes
Heroes in the movies often appear larger than life. They have special abilities and wear some outrageous outfits. Not to mention teleportation, mind melding, and all the rest. Local heroes might not have the same fashion sense or unusual skills, but they do share a dedication to helping others have a better life. In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (NDVAM), SAFE Harbor, the victim services agency for the Flathead Reservation and Lake County, recognized individuals making a difference for those dealing with violence. The 2022 NDVAM Community Honorees include Polson Police Officer Aaron Sutton, SAFE Harbor advocate Jolene...
Polson Senior Center: Your vote is your voice
Set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Nov. 5. Register and vote at Linderman gym on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Your vote is your voice. Exercise your franchise, report threats and celebrate democracy in action. After you vote, or before, come to the Senior Center for a Safeway-sponsored clinic to get flu and/or pneumonia shots, available from 10 a.m. until noon, and stay for lunch! Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Those here and those lost, we are in your debt. Those with proof of armed forces service will receive a $2 rebate on the...
K Lynn Earl
K Lynn Earl, 82, of Polson, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at home of natural causes. He was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Alton, Kan., to Lucille and Cleatis Earl. As a young man he worked on the family farm and had an aptitude for mechanical repairs, which made him a valuable asset to neighboring farmers. As a young adult he moved to Denver and owned and operated several successful gas station franchises. During the late 1970s, Lynn moved to Polson and opened Village Sporting Goods. In 1986 he became a City of Polson Police officer and rose to...
Colleen Rhea Kelley
Colleen Rhea Kelley, also known to her friends as “KK,” died Oct. 20 in a car accident outside of Polson. Colleen was born on June 12, 1960, in Portland, Ore. She grew up in Missoula, attending Hellgate High School. As an adult she spent time in Vermont, California and the Washington, D.C., area. Returning to Montana, Colleen settled in Polson where she became a devoted employee of Delaney’s Nursery and Landscaping for over 25 years. She loved her work and enjoyed finding her customers the perfect trees and shrubs for their property. Energetic and competitive, kind and generous, Colleen was...
Ronan passes animal ordinance
The City of Ronan recently passed Animal Ordinance 2022-05 in response to what Mayor Chris Adler describes as “our loose and vicious dog problem within the city limits.” The ordinance is designed to ensure the safety of citizens, define the rights of animal owners and provide a clear outline to law enforcement and court officials on how to handle dog complaints. The city is also working with Lake County, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Mission Valley Animal Shelter and other local governments “towards a single agreement that we all recognize valley-wide,” Adler says. A copy of the animal ordinance may be obtained from Ronan City Hall. Adler urges people to contact their local officials with input or concerns.
Marvin Fred Bauer
Marvin Fred Bauer went home to our Lord and Savior on Oct. 19 at the age of 93. He was born on the family farm in Grant County, ND, to Fred and Sophie Bellon-Bauer on Jan. 22, 1929. Marvin’s parents joined two households together, making him the youngest of 11 children. During the Great Depression, Marvin and his parents moved to Montana for better opportunities, leasing a farm just a few miles southwest of Ronan. Only two short years later, Marvin’s father passed away and left him to run the farm. Marvin married the love of his life, Della Gene...
City offers custom email subscriptions
Tyler Baker, the City of Polson’s special projects manager, is in the process of improving the city’s website at www.cityofpolson.com. “One of the main goals is to have a better connection to the community,” he says. Among the new amenities, available at the end of this week, is the option for citizens to select email subscriptions tailored to their interests. Users may customize subscriptions based on categories, such as job openings, upcoming meetings, etc. The subscription is completely free to users, says Baker, and should help reduce “annoying spam.” For more information on setup email specialprojectsmanager@cityofpolson.com or call City Hall at 406-883-8201.
We are WÖR: Fresh take on 18th century music
The Mission Valley Live! season continues next week with the Belgian folk quintet We are WÖR (pronounced ‘were’), performing at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Ronan Performing Arts Center. The fivesome blends curiosity, passion and talent into stunning contemporary arrangements. With their finely textured arrangements, WÖR injects new energy into 18th-century melodies from the Flanders region of Belgium. Their music shines an inventive spotlight, with a modern twist, on the melodies in these manuscripts. The members are each accomplished musicians, coaxing fantastic sounds from their saxophones, violin, bagpipes, accordion and guitar. Get ready to be surprised by their hip, catchy and original brew with clear influences from Celtic, jazz, and pop music. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for ages 18 and under (ages 12 and under must be accompanied by ticketed adult), and available at the door and online at missionvalleylive.com.
Claradelle Jade Rockwell Madman
Claradelle Jade Rockwell Madman was born Oct. 15 at St. Luke Community Healthcare in Ronan to George Madman and Adeleene Rockwell of St. Ignatius. She weighed 9 lbs., 2 oz. Paternal grandparents are William Little Plume and Cheryl Madman of Browning; maternal grandparents are David and Nancy Rockwell of Dixon. Claradelle joins siblings Kayci and Fallyn.
Administrator gives election tips
Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, and as of this Monday, 45% of around 14,000 absentee ballots have been returned to the election office in Polson. The county has an estimated 21,294 registered voters in 22 precincts stretching from Arlee to Swan Lake. Lake County Election Administrator Toni Kramer offers the following tips for voters who haven’t cast ballots yet: • Check voter registration status and locate your polling location at the Montana Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ or call the election office at 406-883-7268. • To avoid lines, she recommends registering prior to Election Day if possible. •...
