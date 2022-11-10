Read full article on original website
More Wildlife Fencing Being Added to Short Stretch of Highway 93
Driving U.S Highway 93 through Montana can be a nerve-wracking, white-knuckle experience anytime of year. And when there are lots more hours of darkness, that can only add to the stress. Such as, where is a deer in the rut about to jump out in front of you now!. While...
More than 3,600 with power outages in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 3,600 customers are without power in midtown Missoula Thursday. Northwestern Energy's outage map said the estimated repair time is 11:01 a.m.
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
Fall Mack Days: Big whopping winds
Big, whopping, unrelenting wind hit Flathead Lake over the eighth week of 2022 Fall Mack Days. These seasoned anglers were resilient and knew how to stay out on the water, seeking out bays, coves, or tucking behind an island. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes sponsors the Mack Days fishing events as a management tool to reduce the non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes that will be awarded at the conclusion of the fall event. A total of 314 lake trout were entered on Friday. Saturday was the worst day for wind and...
Bias Brewing Reopens on Main Street
Since Bias Brewing opened on First Avenue East in Kalispell four years ago, the beer manufacturer had already outgrown its capacity, limiting the company’s ability to adequately distribute its product while staff operated the brewery in tight quarters. But when Kalispell Brewing Company (KBC) was listed for sale earlier...
Port Polson Players reprise “No Coward’s Epitaph”
The Port Polson Players are reviving their popular musical, “No Coward’s Epitaph.” A cast of 14 Mission Valley performers presents the story of Thomas Francis Meagher, Montana’s first acting territorial governor, for four days, Nov. 10-13 at Polson’s Theatre on the Lake. Curtain time for this final encore production is 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Following an enthusiastic world premier last fall, the Players remounted “No Coward’s Epitaph” in May; the second sold-out weekend was canceled due to COVID. But, says Players Artistic Director Karen Lewing, “We’re as determined as Thomas Francis Meagher...
UPDATE: Highway 35 reopens following crash near Creston
An accident had closed a section of Montana Highway 35 between mile markers 40 and 42 near Creston in Flathead County.
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
View from the North Lake County Library
What a wonderful fall we have had. It looks like winter is going to try to settle in, which is the perfect time to curl up with your favorite cozy blanket, a warm cup of something yummy and a good book. Did you know that we add on average 100 books to our collection each month? I’m sure we have something you will love, and if not, I’m sure one of our partner libraries will. This time of year, I love to check out the holiday magazines with craft ideas, recipes and decorating tips. We have two digital platforms where...
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
Bukacek bests Repke in Public Service Commission race
Kalispell physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek, a Republican, has secured the District 5 seat on the Public Service Commission, the state board that regulates monopoly utilities in the power, water, garbage and telecommunications industries, on the strength of a 13-point lead over retired Whitefish executive and Democratic candidate John Repke.
Families of Montana soldiers welcome troops home from deployment
On the day before Veterans Day, 300 Montana National Guard soldiers returned home to Western Montana.
Homelessness among older people is on the rise, driven by inflation and the housing crunch
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — On a recent rainy afternoon in this small town just outside Glacier National Park, Lisa Beaty and Kim Hilton were preparing to sell most of their belongings before moving out of their three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental home. Hilton, who was recovering from a broken leg, watched...
Homeless camp site closed indefinitely, UM receives STEM diversity grant, Montana’s increased mental health needs
Missoula City Council moves to close homeless authorized camp site on Nov. 16. After a final push to keep the Missoula Authorized Camping Site open, City Council moved to table a motion calling for more funds and to close the site indefinitely. The majority of City Council voted to table...
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
Legals for November, 9 2022
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
Born without lower arm, Griz DE Alex Hurlburt uses 'natural grit' to overcome obstacles
MISSOULA — As the snow stopped and the Montana Grizzlies' blowout of Cal Poly rolled on, the final quarter of Saturday's contest didn't mean much in the grand scheme of the game's outcome. But in lopsided games, that means players who don't normally see the field get their chance,...
Susan Loretta Hearn Wall
Susan Loretta Hearn Wall, 67, of Polson and the Kern Valley in California, passed away on Nov. 1 at Community Medical Center in Missoula due to complications of illnesses. Her daughter, Lisa, would like to extend her sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and aides at the hospital along with Luella Bushar, a great friend and caregiver, and all the staff at Polson Health and Rehab, Pines of Polson and Pines of Mission for their great help and care for Susan this last year. Susan was born Nov. 13, 1954, to James and Lucille Hearn in Wasco, Calif. She graduated...
