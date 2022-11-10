ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Fall Mack Days: Big whopping winds

Big, whopping, unrelenting wind hit Flathead Lake over the eighth week of 2022 Fall Mack Days. These seasoned anglers were resilient and knew how to stay out on the water, seeking out bays, coves, or tucking behind an island. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes sponsors the Mack Days fishing events as a management tool to reduce the non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes that will be awarded at the conclusion of the fall event. A total of 314 lake trout were entered on Friday. Saturday was the worst day for wind and...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies shoot down Eastern Washington Eagles for second-straight win ahead of regular-season finale

MISSOULA — There were a lot of milestones reached in the Montana football team's thrashing of Eastern Washington Saturday. Quarterback Daniel Britt threw his first career touchdown. Defensive lineman Henry Nuce recorded his first career sack. Wide receiver Brady Lang made his first career catch and running back Eli Gillman ran for his first career score.
Susan Loretta Hearn Wall

Susan Loretta Hearn Wall, 67, of Polson and the Kern Valley in California, passed away on Nov. 1 at Community Medical Center in Missoula due to complications of illnesses. Her daughter, Lisa, would like to extend her sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and aides at the hospital along with Luella Bushar, a great friend and caregiver, and all the staff at Polson Health and Rehab, Pines of Polson and Pines of Mission for their great help and care for Susan this last year. Susan was born Nov. 13, 1954, to James and Lucille Hearn in Wasco, Calif. She graduated...
Griffith Howell Davies III

Griffith Howell Davies III passed away Nov. 1, 2022, at his home in Big Arm at the age of 77 years. He was born in Scottsbluff, Neb., June 13, 1945, to Thelma Beatrice (Smith) Davies and Griffith Howell Davies II. They moved to Billings in 1954 where he attended schools and graduated in 1963 from Billings West High School. He attended Eastern Montana College and St. Vincent’s Nursing School, and his goal was to become a nurse anesthetist because three of his friends were in the program. He eventually transferred to Montana State University and graduated with a BS in...
Missoula Fowl Fans Wing Their Way to New Chick-fil-A

For years, Missoula residents have clamored for certain franchise restaurants. And while Sonic Drive-In and Olive Garden are still on the wish list, chicken fans are happy in the henhouse with this week's opening of the new Chick-fil-A. The restaurant opened Thursday morning, with a steady stream of breakfast, lunch,...
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
Bukacek bests Repke in Public Service Commission race

Kalispell physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek, a Republican, has secured the District 5 seat on the Public Service Commission, the state board that regulates monopoly utilities in the power, water, garbage and telecommunications industries, on the strength of a 13-point lead over retired Whitefish executive and Democratic candidate John Repke.
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
St. Ignatius police seek information on 2 thefts

MISSOULA, Mont. — St. Ignatius police are looking for information on two thefts that occurred at Rod's Harvest Foods on Nov. 6. Officials said the first theft was at 10:02 a.m. and the second occurred at 1:07 p.m. and believe both suspects are working together. If you have any...
View from the North Lake County Library

What a wonderful fall we have had. It looks like winter is going to try to settle in, which is the perfect time to curl up with your favorite cozy blanket, a warm cup of something yummy and a good book. Did you know that we add on average 100 books to our collection each month? I’m sure we have something you will love, and if not, I’m sure one of our partner libraries will. This time of year, I love to check out the holiday magazines with craft ideas, recipes and decorating tips. We have two digital platforms where...
