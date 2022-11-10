Read full article on original website
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
More Wildlife Fencing Being Added to Short Stretch of Highway 93
Driving U.S Highway 93 through Montana can be a nerve-wracking, white-knuckle experience anytime of year. And when there are lots more hours of darkness, that can only add to the stress. Such as, where is a deer in the rut about to jump out in front of you now!. While...
Fall Mack Days: Big whopping winds
Big, whopping, unrelenting wind hit Flathead Lake over the eighth week of 2022 Fall Mack Days. These seasoned anglers were resilient and knew how to stay out on the water, seeking out bays, coves, or tucking behind an island. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes sponsors the Mack Days fishing events as a management tool to reduce the non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes that will be awarded at the conclusion of the fall event. A total of 314 lake trout were entered on Friday. Saturday was the worst day for wind and...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
406mtsports.com
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies shoot down Eastern Washington Eagles for second-straight win ahead of regular-season finale
MISSOULA — There were a lot of milestones reached in the Montana football team's thrashing of Eastern Washington Saturday. Quarterback Daniel Britt threw his first career touchdown. Defensive lineman Henry Nuce recorded his first career sack. Wide receiver Brady Lang made his first career catch and running back Eli Gillman ran for his first career score.
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
montanarightnow.com
More than 3,600 with power outages in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 3,600 customers are without power in midtown Missoula Thursday. Northwestern Energy's outage map said the estimated repair time is 11:01 a.m.
Susan Loretta Hearn Wall
Susan Loretta Hearn Wall, 67, of Polson and the Kern Valley in California, passed away on Nov. 1 at Community Medical Center in Missoula due to complications of illnesses. Her daughter, Lisa, would like to extend her sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and aides at the hospital along with Luella Bushar, a great friend and caregiver, and all the staff at Polson Health and Rehab, Pines of Polson and Pines of Mission for their great help and care for Susan this last year. Susan was born Nov. 13, 1954, to James and Lucille Hearn in Wasco, Calif. She graduated...
Mayor, Commissioner on Failure of the Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the dust settled on Wednesday morning and it was apparent that the Crisis Intervention Levy had failed to pass, KGVO reached out to City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess who said he understood why the levy failed to pass. The Mayor Weighs in on...
Victims of Bigfork homicide identified
Authorities have released additional information into the investigation into a late October double homicide in Bigfork.
Griffith Howell Davies III
Griffith Howell Davies III passed away Nov. 1, 2022, at his home in Big Arm at the age of 77 years. He was born in Scottsbluff, Neb., June 13, 1945, to Thelma Beatrice (Smith) Davies and Griffith Howell Davies II. They moved to Billings in 1954 where he attended schools and graduated in 1963 from Billings West High School. He attended Eastern Montana College and St. Vincent’s Nursing School, and his goal was to become a nurse anesthetist because three of his friends were in the program. He eventually transferred to Montana State University and graduated with a BS in...
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
Missoula Fowl Fans Wing Their Way to New Chick-fil-A
For years, Missoula residents have clamored for certain franchise restaurants. And while Sonic Drive-In and Olive Garden are still on the wish list, chicken fans are happy in the henhouse with this week's opening of the new Chick-fil-A. The restaurant opened Thursday morning, with a steady stream of breakfast, lunch,...
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this week
If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more.
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
Bukacek bests Repke in Public Service Commission race
Kalispell physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek, a Republican, has secured the District 5 seat on the Public Service Commission, the state board that regulates monopoly utilities in the power, water, garbage and telecommunications industries, on the strength of a 13-point lead over retired Whitefish executive and Democratic candidate John Repke.
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police seek information on 2 thefts
MISSOULA, Mont. — St. Ignatius police are looking for information on two thefts that occurred at Rod's Harvest Foods on Nov. 6. Officials said the first theft was at 10:02 a.m. and the second occurred at 1:07 p.m. and believe both suspects are working together. If you have any...
View from the North Lake County Library
What a wonderful fall we have had. It looks like winter is going to try to settle in, which is the perfect time to curl up with your favorite cozy blanket, a warm cup of something yummy and a good book. Did you know that we add on average 100 books to our collection each month? I’m sure we have something you will love, and if not, I’m sure one of our partner libraries will. This time of year, I love to check out the holiday magazines with craft ideas, recipes and decorating tips. We have two digital platforms where...
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
