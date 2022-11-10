Read full article on original website
Related
Only you can change state constitution
It’s election season, also known as the season of misleading information. A prime example is what appears to be Montana Democrats’ main talking point on legislative races: “If the Republicans can flip just two more legislative seats, they’re coming after the constitution.” What the Democrats fail to mention is that the Legislature cannot change Montana’s Constitution. It says right there in the constitution that any proposed amendments have to be voted on by Montana voters. At most, the Legislature can propose amendments for the voters to decide. A good example of that is the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot...
We need warrior, not lawyer
Are things better today than they were two years ago? Absolutely not. Monica Tranel is a former Republican who worked on Conrad Burns’ staff in D.C. Monica ran for the Montana Public Service Commission in 2004 and lost as a Republican. Monica changed parties, ran for the PSC in 2020 and lost, again. Monica was hired to get Richard Rigg’s (accused child rapist) guilty conviction overturned. She says it’s a lie but, if you’re interested, check out the website law.justia.com. She fully and openly denies this in her ad. Monica is against short-term rentals in the state of Montana, i.e., AirBnB, yet...
US midterm elections 2022: Democrats retain control of Senate as House still undecided – live
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
385
Followers
598
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0