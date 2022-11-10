Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Biden hails Democratic victory in holding Senate as key races near finishing line
The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada. Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain majority. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of...
Pelosi rejects idea that a Trump 2024 run would be good news for Democrats, supports Biden re-election bid
Nancy Pelosi, who hasn't yet commented if she'll re-run as House Speaker, says a Trump 2024 presidential bid would be bad for the country, though she supports President Biden running.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding
KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia's eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin's retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s...
How the Midterm Elections Could Affect The Debt Ceiling as Biden Administration Heads Toward $1T Budget Deficit
The country is still waiting on election results to see if the balance of power would shift -- but one of the consequences of the midterms if the Republicans win, is that the debt ceiling probably...
Georgia candidate makes history as first known Muslim and Palestinian woman elected to state House
Ruwa Romman remembers the sadness she felt as an 8-year-old girl sitting in the back of a school bus watching classmates point to her house and erupt in vicious laughter.
US midterm elections 2022: Democrats retain control of Senate as House still undecided – live
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
