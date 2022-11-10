Read full article on original website
Big Medicine to return to the land he once roamed
Big Medicine, an exceedingly rare white bison born in 1933 on what was then the National Bison Range, will be returned to his home in the next few years. The animal, who died in 1959, was considered sacred by members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and other indigenous people, and revered for his healing and protective powers. His mount has been on display at the Montana Historical Society in Helena since 1961. Last spring, after the Bison Range was returned to tribal ownership, CSKT formally asked that Big Medicine be repatriated to his reservation home. Last Thursday, historical society...
Legals for October, 20 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS City of Polson Polson, MT Well House, Well 8 Project General Notice City of Polson (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Well House, Well 8 Project Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the City Hall located at 106 1st St E, Polson, MT 59860, until Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project includes the following Work: Installation of approximately 50 feet of 8-IN PVC C900 water main, flushing and disinfection...
Ronan passes animal ordinance
The City of Ronan recently passed Animal Ordinance 2022-05 in response to what Mayor Chris Adler describes as “our loose and vicious dog problem within the city limits.” The ordinance is designed to ensure the safety of citizens, define the rights of animal owners and provide a clear outline to law enforcement and court officials on how to handle dog complaints. The city is also working with Lake County, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Mission Valley Animal Shelter and other local governments “towards a single agreement that we all recognize valley-wide,” Adler says. A copy of the animal ordinance may be obtained from Ronan City Hall. Adler urges people to contact their local officials with input or concerns.
