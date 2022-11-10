Big Medicine, an exceedingly rare white bison born in 1933 on what was then the National Bison Range, will be returned to his home in the next few years. The animal, who died in 1959, was considered sacred by members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and other indigenous people, and revered for his healing and protective powers. His mount has been on display at the Montana Historical Society in Helena since 1961. Last spring, after the Bison Range was returned to tribal ownership, CSKT formally asked that Big Medicine be repatriated to his reservation home. Last Thursday, historical society...

HELENA, MT ・ 17 DAYS AGO