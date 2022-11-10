Read full article on original website
Related
View from the North Lake County Library
What a wonderful fall we have had. It looks like winter is going to try to settle in, which is the perfect time to curl up with your favorite cozy blanket, a warm cup of something yummy and a good book. Did you know that we add on average 100 books to our collection each month? I’m sure we have something you will love, and if not, I’m sure one of our partner libraries will. This time of year, I love to check out the holiday magazines with craft ideas, recipes and decorating tips. We have two digital platforms where...
Legals for November, 9 2022
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
Winter’s sudden arrival brings power outages
“Winter hit all of a sudden when fall wasn’t quite done,” says Jean Matt, general manager of Mission Valley Power, of the storm that left a portion of Polson without power for three hours last Wednesday morning. As a consequence, wet heavy snow weighed down trees that still had leaves, which led laden branches to drop on power lines, blowing protective fuses and triggering outages. “We’ve got power out all over the place,” said MVP’s Steve Miller as his crew lopped branches from a big maple draped over a downtown alley. “It’s going to be a long day.” And as winter blasted...
Port Polson Players reprise “No Coward’s Epitaph”
The Port Polson Players are reviving their popular musical, “No Coward’s Epitaph.” A cast of 14 Mission Valley performers presents the story of Thomas Francis Meagher, Montana’s first acting territorial governor, for four days, Nov. 10-13 at Polson’s Theatre on the Lake. Curtain time for this final encore production is 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Following an enthusiastic world premier last fall, the Players remounted “No Coward’s Epitaph” in May; the second sold-out weekend was canceled due to COVID. But, says Players Artistic Director Karen Lewing, “We’re as determined as Thomas Francis Meagher...
Fall Mack Days: Big whopping winds
Big, whopping, unrelenting wind hit Flathead Lake over the eighth week of 2022 Fall Mack Days. These seasoned anglers were resilient and knew how to stay out on the water, seeking out bays, coves, or tucking behind an island. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes sponsors the Mack Days fishing events as a management tool to reduce the non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes that will be awarded at the conclusion of the fall event. A total of 314 lake trout were entered on Friday. Saturday was the worst day for wind and...
Susan Loretta Hearn Wall
Susan Loretta Hearn Wall, 67, of Polson and the Kern Valley in California, passed away on Nov. 1 at Community Medical Center in Missoula due to complications of illnesses. Her daughter, Lisa, would like to extend her sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and aides at the hospital along with Luella Bushar, a great friend and caregiver, and all the staff at Polson Health and Rehab, Pines of Polson and Pines of Mission for their great help and care for Susan this last year. Susan was born Nov. 13, 1954, to James and Lucille Hearn in Wasco, Calif. She graduated...
Polson Senior Center: Thanks to poll workers and veterans
If you did not vote in the recent election, you have no one to blame. Election Day may be over, but the days it takes to count could number more than one. Thanks to all those poll workers who volunteered to guarantee a safe and efficient process, free from interference. Considering the alternatives, we have the best system in the world: a democratic republic. Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Never forget. Thank a vet. Those here, those lost, we are in your debt. Those wiht proof of armed forces service receive a $2 rebate on the cost...
Telling our community’s stories
Full circle: that’s how it feels to be sitting at the editor’s desk of the Lake County Leader again. I held this post nearly 30 years ago, when the Leader was freshly formed from the bones of three local weeklies: The Flathead Courier, Ronan Pioneer and Mission Valley News. I had previously served as editor of the latter two and cut my reportorial teeth at the Mission Valley News under the guidance of an exacting old-school editor, Dwight Tracy. Yikes! What a long time ago … And, it’s fun to be back, writing about a valley that I’ve inhabited for...
Two Scouts awarded Eagle medals
John David of Polson and Nick Snyder of Ronan claimed their Eagle Scout medals during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor held Nov. 5 at the Boys and Girls Club in Ronan. Both boys are members of Polson-based Troop 1947, led by Scoutmaster Sheri Connors-David. Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout – the highest rank a Scout member can achieve – requires “a lot of hard work and, for that matter, a lot of fun,” says John David. “How much fun depends on how you do it, what you make of it.” Snyder, a junior at Ronan High, agrees. “It’s better to take...
City Commission approves partnership with land trust
After a lengthy discussion Monday night, the Polson City Commission voted 4 to 2 to authorize City Manager Ed Meece to develop an affordable housing project in concert with the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust. The city’s administration has been discussing the feasibility of a project since last fall and Kim Morisaki, executive director of the Kalispell-based nonprofit, has made previous presentations to the commission and the Polson Redevelopment Agency, which oversees expenditures in the Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District. She was on hand Monday night, along with Glacier Bank president Mike Smith, who attended via Zoom. The guidelines approved...
Yellow Bay club hosts wildfire talk, potluck
The Yellow Bay Community Club will host a free talk by Allen Branine of the Lake County Conservation District on ways for homeowners to reduce wildfire risk around their property. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Yellow Bay Clubhouse, 23429 MT Highway 35. The club will also host a dinner potluck at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 to introduce ideas for encouraging community participation and to meet interested community members. Admission is $5 per person (children under 5 free) and a dish of any kind to share. Coffee, tea, and tableware are provided and all are welcome.
Ronan man admits trafficking fentanyl, illegal possession of firearm
A Ronan man accused of trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm during a traffic stop pleaded guilty to charges Monday, dating from a traffic stop nearly a year ago. According to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich, CSKT Tribal Law Enforcement found fentanyl and a gun in the vehicle on Dec. 1, 2021. Douglas Leo Wynne, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a drug addict. Wynne faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen...
Polson Senior Center: Your vote is your voice
Set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Nov. 5. Register and vote at Linderman gym on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Your vote is your voice. Exercise your franchise, report threats and celebrate democracy in action. After you vote, or before, come to the Senior Center for a Safeway-sponsored clinic to get flu and/or pneumonia shots, available from 10 a.m. until noon, and stay for lunch! Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Those here and those lost, we are in your debt. Those with proof of armed forces service will receive a $2 rebate on the...
“Game changer”: Polson commission approves grant for Main St. renovation
The Polson City Commission held a special meeting last Tuesday to consider two applications for Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district grants, including a major renovation of the old Gambles building on Main Street. Jeff Blodgett, owner of Blodgett’s Creamery, recently purchased the building, located at 310 Main St. Karen Dunwell, chair of the Polson Redevelopment Agency, described the empty building as “long derelict” and said the remodeling project “is truly reflective of the background push of the redevelopment agency to eliminate blight in the area.” Blodgett is renovating the dilapidated mold-ridden structure in three phases at a total project cost estimated...
Work begins on U.S. 93, Ronan-North project
Expect traffic delays as work begins this week on a section of U.S. Highway 93 from Lake’s Corner south to Round Butte Road in Ronan. The project, which adds two lines and a bike trail, was initially slated to start last spring. According to Bob Vosen, Missoula District administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, the reconstruction was postponed due to the challenges of acquiring right of ways and finalizing agreements with other government agencies. Work began this week on relocating utilities and removing topsoil and a 54-inch irrigation pipe. Traffic disruption this fall could include some speed limits and...
Ronan passes animal ordinance
The City of Ronan recently passed Animal Ordinance 2022-05 in response to what Mayor Chris Adler describes as “our loose and vicious dog problem within the city limits.” The ordinance is designed to ensure the safety of citizens, define the rights of animal owners and provide a clear outline to law enforcement and court officials on how to handle dog complaints. The city is also working with Lake County, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Mission Valley Animal Shelter and other local governments “towards a single agreement that we all recognize valley-wide,” Adler says. A copy of the animal ordinance may be obtained from Ronan City Hall. Adler urges people to contact their local officials with input or concerns.
Mack Days anglers have two weeks left to reel in lake trout
With just two weeks left in the 2022 Fall Mack Days, 12,654 lake trout have been turned in for this year’s event. Blustery fall weather came in and the breezy winds were off and on most of the weekend with especially rough waters on Sunday. Friday’s tally was 497 lake trout; Saturday’s total came to 376; and Sunday’s anglers brought in 256. These resilient anglers continue to add to their totals as the days go by while helping to restore native fish populations in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion...
Floyd W. “Smitty” Smith
Floyd W. “Smitty” Smith, born Oct. 27, 1939, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022 in Polson. He was an army veteran and lived in Polson 35 years of his life. He is survived by his daughter, Susan, his son, Joe, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Smith, daughter Barbara Martinez and son David Smith.
City Hall caught in signage brouhaha
Polson city manager Ed Meece found himself in an unanticipated hot seat last week, after both Republicans and Democrats accused the city and each other of confiscating their respective campaign signs. The issue, he discovered, had to do with a new employee who had worked for the city’s street department under a previous administration, when the policy regarding campaign signs was to remove any that appeared to be in the public right-of-way. “He was out doing what he does and sees political signs in the right-of-way and starts grabbing these things and putting them in the back of his pickup truck,”...
Museum offers free admission to veterans
The Miracle of America Museum in Polson will honor all veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by offering them free admission to the museum, along with their spouses. First celebrated as Armistice Day, the celebration marked the end of World War I, which came in 1918 on the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.” The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans who served in our nation’s armed forces. While the museum has a wide and diverse collection, veterans often review the extensive military display that helps tell their own...
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
385
Followers
598
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0