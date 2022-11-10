ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Central Advances with Win Over Brawley

EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School football team defeated rival Brawley Union, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the CIF-San Diego Section Division II playoffs at Cal Jones Field in El Centro on Thursday, Nov. 10, advancing the Spartans to the semifinals. Central (7-3 overall), seeded second in...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Cool and dry for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For our Veterans Day, staying cooler than normal with some clouds in our sky. Also, expect much clearer skies will return later tonight. Winds have finally calmed down across the Desert Southwest and will still nice and light for the rest of Friday. Pretty pleasant...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Staying breezy & cool for our Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A storm system moves across the Northeast, bringing in heavy rainfall and snow for higher elevation areas, but here in the Desert Southwest rain chances are looking little to none for our Wednesday. Winds are much lighter than what we felt yesterday however, winds will...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Staying cool with drier conditions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For our Thursday winds are still staying breezy in Yuma county areas with temperatures staying cooler than normal. Later into tonight, we will have a major decrease in our temperatures as we will dip down into the low and upper 40s. Winds will stay pretty...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Super Bowl Sunday murder suspect back in court

EL CENTRO — Irma Magana, a suspect in connection to the alleged Super Bowl weekend homicide of Daniella Gonzalez was present in court for a pre-trial & setting of jury Wednesday, October 19 at the Imperial County Superior Court House of El Centro. During court, all parties agreed to...
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley

Lithium has become a hot commodity in recent years. The Salton Sea is home to this precious mineral. EnergySource Minerals is one of the companies in Calipatria that wants to give back to the community in a meaningful way. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley appeared first on KYMA.
CALIPATRIA, CA
holtvilletribune.com

2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting

CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
CALIPATRIA, CA
thedesertreview.com

Updated November 8 2022 Imperial County Election Results (As of November 9)

The following is a highlight summary of the November 8 2022 election results as they are updated and released. For the full and detailed Unofficial Report, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/. Total Elector Group. Vote by Mail. Cards Cast: 26,263. Voters Cast: 13,123. Turnout: 15.04%. Early Voting. Cards Cast: 72. Voters Cast: 36.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial County Behavioral Health Services names new Assistant Director

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Gabriela Jimenez was appointed September 23 as Assistant Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. “Ms. Jimenez brings a wealth of experience into her new role as assistant director,” said Behavioral Health Services Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia. “I look forward to her continued commitment to helping Behavioral Health Services meet the needs of our diverse Imperial Valley community.”
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

