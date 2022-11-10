Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Central Advances with Win Over Brawley
EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School football team defeated rival Brawley Union, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the CIF-San Diego Section Division II playoffs at Cal Jones Field in El Centro on Thursday, Nov. 10, advancing the Spartans to the semifinals. Central (7-3 overall), seeded second in...
Veterans show off their talents in the Foothills
One local veteran Robert Stevwing was at the event selling his wood carvings. The post Veterans show off their talents in the Foothills appeared first on KYMA.
Morales, Knight and Smith lead in early results for Yuma City Council
Art Morales, Gary Knight, and Carol Smith are leading for the Yuma City Council race, with 85 percent of precincts reporting as of Wednesday afternoon. The post Morales, Knight and Smith lead in early results for Yuma City Council appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
kyma.com
Cool and dry for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For our Veterans Day, staying cooler than normal with some clouds in our sky. Also, expect much clearer skies will return later tonight. Winds have finally calmed down across the Desert Southwest and will still nice and light for the rest of Friday. Pretty pleasant...
MCAS Yuma celebrates Marine Corps 247th birthday
Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma celebrated the 247th birthday of the Marine Corps. The post MCAS Yuma celebrates Marine Corps 247th birthday appeared first on KYMA.
AZCA tree lighting event this weekend
A local organization is bringing in the Christmas spirit this weekend in Yuma. The post AZCA tree lighting event this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Staying breezy & cool for our Wednesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A storm system moves across the Northeast, bringing in heavy rainfall and snow for higher elevation areas, but here in the Desert Southwest rain chances are looking little to none for our Wednesday. Winds are much lighter than what we felt yesterday however, winds will...
kyma.com
Staying cool with drier conditions
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For our Thursday winds are still staying breezy in Yuma county areas with temperatures staying cooler than normal. Later into tonight, we will have a major decrease in our temperatures as we will dip down into the low and upper 40s. Winds will stay pretty...
thedesertreview.com
Super Bowl Sunday murder suspect back in court
EL CENTRO — Irma Magana, a suspect in connection to the alleged Super Bowl weekend homicide of Daniella Gonzalez was present in court for a pre-trial & setting of jury Wednesday, October 19 at the Imperial County Superior Court House of El Centro. During court, all parties agreed to...
kyma.com
Yuma locals honor veterans at the American Legion’s annual Veteran’s Day parade
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Thousands of Yuma locals lined fourth avenue to watch the American Legion's annual Veteran's Day Parade. This year's event had over 70 entries including seven local school bands, local law enforcement agencies, dance groups, and more. After that, the parade route finished at the American...
Imperial County District Attorney numbers coming in
The race for Imperial County District Attorney has been a hot one, as numbers continue to come in. The post Imperial County District Attorney numbers coming in appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley
Lithium has become a hot commodity in recent years. The Salton Sea is home to this precious mineral. EnergySource Minerals is one of the companies in Calipatria that wants to give back to the community in a meaningful way. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley appeared first on KYMA.
City of El Centro Parks & Rec hosts Movie Night Under the Stars
On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the City of El Centro Parks and Recreation will host Movie Night Under the Stars. The post City of El Centro Parks & Rec hosts Movie Night Under the Stars appeared first on KYMA.
Hospital District Board member resigns chairmanship
Polston was presented with a plaque by fellow board member Rick Dinsmore and had been chairman since 2019. The post Hospital District Board member resigns chairmanship appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting
CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
thedesertreview.com
Updated November 8 2022 Imperial County Election Results (As of November 9)
The following is a highlight summary of the November 8 2022 election results as they are updated and released. For the full and detailed Unofficial Report, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/. Total Elector Group. Vote by Mail. Cards Cast: 26,263. Voters Cast: 13,123. Turnout: 15.04%. Early Voting. Cards Cast: 72. Voters Cast: 36.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Behavioral Health Services names new Assistant Director
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Gabriela Jimenez was appointed September 23 as Assistant Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. “Ms. Jimenez brings a wealth of experience into her new role as assistant director,” said Behavioral Health Services Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia. “I look forward to her continued commitment to helping Behavioral Health Services meet the needs of our diverse Imperial Valley community.”
El Centro police release new details on drug deal
El Centro Police say the two men involved in a drug deal are back on the streets. The post El Centro police release new details on drug deal appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0