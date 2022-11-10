Read full article on original website
World Population Reaches 8 Billion People, With India Expected to Surpass China as Most Populous Nation
The world population reached 8 billion people, and India is expected to pass China as the world's most populous country, according to United Nations projections. The global population has more than tripled since 1950 as mortality dropped and life expectancy has increased. Although humanity is larger than it has ever...
Polish President Says Apparent Missile Strike in Poland Was ‘Isolated Incident,' But Notes the ‘North Atlantic Alliance Is on Standby'
President Andrzej Duda of Poland said his government doesn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, killing two civilians. The explosion, which took place near the Ukraine border, came as Russia was launching a massive wave of missiles at Ukrainian cities and energy facilities just before dusk.
Retail sales spike casts doubt on an impending recession
An October surge in retail sales is raising doubts about how close the U.S. economy actually is to a recession. Americans spent far more money on consumer goods and services in October than economists had expected, according to Census Bureau data released Wednesday. While high interest rates and stubborn inflation have taken a chunk out of retailers’ profits, it’s done little to keep down sales as a whole.
Treasury Sanctions Firms, Individuals Involved in the Transfer of Drones From Iran to Russia in Ukraine War
The Treasury Department sanctioned people and entities it said is involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The Treasury Department said the drones have been used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The sanctions fit into a broader U.S. effort to punish individuals and organizations supplementing Russia's war...
Ukraine Is Preparing to Repel Possible Invasion From Belarus; Russia Says It Will Resist Reparations ‘Robbery'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. The Group of 20 meeting in Bali began earlier on Tuesday and the war in Ukraine has already taken center stage at the summit, much to Russia's annoyance. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Panasonic and Redwood Materials Strike Multibillion-Dollar Battery Component Deal for U.S. Production
Battery recycling company Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025. The deal is worth multiple billions, Straubel told CNBC without providing a specific figure. Panasonic Energy of North America, the largest supplier of battery cells for electric vehicles...
Economist Nouriel Roubini Slams Crypto ‘Carnival Barkers' and Binance CEO as ‘a Walking Time Bomb' After FTX Disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
Sea Limited Stock Jumps as Much as 41% as Company Renews Focus on Profitability
Shares of Sea Limited jumped as much as 41% following Tuesday's announcement of its third-quarter financial results, after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss...
Apple Will Buy Processors From Factory in Arizona, CEO Tim Cook Reportedly Says
Apple will buy processors from a factory in Arizona, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly said last month at an internal company meeting in Germany. If Apple were to buy processors manufactured in the U.S., it would represent a significant diversification in Apple's supply chain away from Taiwan. Apple will buy...
House Lawmakers Call Sam Bankman-Fried, Other Executives, to Testify at Hearing on FTX Collapse
House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and the ranking Republican, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, are holding a rare bipartisan hearing on the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is among executives they plan to call to testify at the December hearing. They also plan...
How to Watch England vs. Iran in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B Play
If you’re looking for intrigue in the World Cup Group stage, look no further than Group B. Not only are the four teams relatively well matched, but they all bring an interesting story to Qatar. In one corner you have the U.S. – considered to have the youngest squad...
