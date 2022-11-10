ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBC Philadelphia

Polish President Says Apparent Missile Strike in Poland Was ‘Isolated Incident,' But Notes the ‘North Atlantic Alliance Is on Standby'

President Andrzej Duda of Poland said his government doesn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, killing two civilians. The explosion, which took place near the Ukraine border, came as Russia was launching a massive wave of missiles at Ukrainian cities and energy facilities just before dusk.
The Hill

Retail sales spike casts doubt on an impending recession

An October surge in retail sales is raising doubts about how close the U.S. economy actually is to a recession. Americans spent far more money on consumer goods and services in October than economists had expected, according to Census Bureau data released Wednesday. While high interest rates and stubborn inflation have taken a chunk out of retailers’ profits, it’s done little to keep down sales as a whole.
NBC Philadelphia

Panasonic and Redwood Materials Strike Multibillion-Dollar Battery Component Deal for U.S. Production

Battery recycling company Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025. The deal is worth multiple billions, Straubel told CNBC without providing a specific figure. Panasonic Energy of North America, the largest supplier of battery cells for electric vehicles...
NEVADA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Sea Limited Stock Jumps as Much as 41% as Company Renews Focus on Profitability

Shares of Sea Limited jumped as much as 41% following Tuesday's announcement of its third-quarter financial results, after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss...
NBC Philadelphia

House Lawmakers Call Sam Bankman-Fried, Other Executives, to Testify at Hearing on FTX Collapse

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and the ranking Republican, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, are holding a rare bipartisan hearing on the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is among executives they plan to call to testify at the December hearing. They also plan...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

How to Watch England vs. Iran in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B Play

If you’re looking for intrigue in the World Cup Group stage, look no further than Group B. Not only are the four teams relatively well matched, but they all bring an interesting story to Qatar. In one corner you have the U.S. – considered to have the youngest squad...

