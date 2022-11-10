Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
Related
Yale Daily News
Pre-law students lack “clear path” in application journeys
The number of people who applied to law school nation-wide increased by around 13 percent in 2021, making it the biggest surge in applicants since 2002. But at Yale College, pre-law students report feeling somewhat lost in their application journeys. The News spoke with a range of prospective law students who noted — for better or worse — the lack of a clear path for students interested in law school at Yale College.
Yale Daily News
Yalies queue up for bivalent boosters on Cross Campus
On Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, pop-up clinics for students to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots drew long lines outside of Sterling Memorial Library on Cross Campus. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the clinics were designed to help students comply with the University’s requirement that students obtain a bivalent booster shot by the start of the spring semester unless approved for a medical or religious exemption. The new vaccines, designed to protect against the possibility of a winter wave, received FDA approval in August. The CDC recommends the shot for anyone over the age of five who last received a COVID-19 vaccine two months ago or more. Per the New York Times, less than 9 percent of those who are fully vaccinated — one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two shots of Pfizer or Moderna — have received a bivalent booster.
Yale Daily News
Yale welcomes largest-ever cohort of Eli Whitney students
About 30 of the over 2,000 students Yale accepted in last year’s admissions cycle were applicants to Yale’s Eli Whitney Students Program. The EWSP is a unique offering tailored for non-traditional undergraduates who are at least five years removed from their high school graduation and do not possess a bachelor’s degree. Yale received 309 applicants hoping to enter the EWSP for the 2022-23 school year. With an acceptance rate of 10 percent, 23 of the accepted students decided to matriculate to Yale this fall — the largest group to date.
Yale Daily News
Health advocates express concern over YNHHS hospital consolidation
As Yale-New Haven Hospital System prepares to defend their acquisition of three hospitals across northern and central Connecticut, health advocates are discussing key concerns that will factor into the state’s approval process — including the risk of increases in healthcare pricing and of the slashing of services. YNHHS...
Yale Daily News
Cityseed promotes a new local food ecosystem
Last year, Cityseed generated a record $1.58 million for the farmers, chefs and incubes who are helping the non-profit develop a more equitable local food system. Cityseed, founded through a collaboration between New Haven residents, city hall and local farmers, is one of the largest farmers’ markets in Connecticut. Since its inception in 2004, Cityseed has grown into an ecosystem of services — the Cityseed Farmers’ Market, Sanctuary Kitchen and Incubates — all working together to make sustainable agriculture and food-related work more accessible.
Yale Daily News
Developer chosen for new affordable housing project at former Strong School site
The City of New Haven has chosen Pennrose Management Company to redevelop the Horace H. Strong School in Fair Haven after 12 years of closure. The site will be converted into 58 affordable housing units and a multi-purpose arts space. On Nov. 2, the city revealed their developer selection, which...
Yale Daily News
VOLLEYBALL: Senior night, playoff seeding and Harvard-Yale rivalry: Big weekend ahead for Bulldogs
The Yale women’s volleyball team (19–2, 11–1 Ivy) has a big weekend ahead of them. On Friday, before Yale plays Ivy League third place Dartmouth (16–6, 8–4 Ivy), the team will commemorate Carly Diehl ’25 for surpassing 1500 career assists this season. On Saturday, before the game against Harvard (5–15, 4–8 Ivy), the Bulldogs will honor their graduating players with a senior night celebration. This weekend wraps up their regular season. If Yale wins both games, they will secure the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Ivy League playoffs.
Yale Daily News
“Grateful for our community”: Mexican restaurant Tacos Los Gordos re-opens after fire
Edgar Marcial grew up hearing his mother say, “si vas hacer algo, hazlo bien. Sino no lo hagas.” The phrase translates into “If you’re going to do something, do it right. If not, don’t bother doing it at all.”. Upon walking into Marcial’s New Haven...
Yale Daily News
The Dog
The night the dog died, I was sound asleep tucked away in the corner of my massive room on the third floor of Davenport College. It was a troublesome sleep cluttered with the hope that maybe the dog — old, smelly and blind — would tough out the trouble he got himself into. What that exact trouble was, my mother did not know when she called that evening to tell me. The dog had been punctured deep with something sharp. Perhaps it was a spider of the kinds the Texas kids are terrified of — long, brown and spindly with a knack for hiding in dark places. Or maybe it was the thorns of the ornamental candelabra that sprouted up and towered over the living room like a corroded brass imitation of a grape vine. The dog could not see and was always running headfirst into the ends of tables and the pink plaster of the corridor walls. Perhaps he had run into a prickly situation, of which no one would ever know and he would never tell. Whatever it was that stung, stabbed, or stuck him, it cost him his life.
Yale Daily News
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Bulldogs open season at Fordham
In head coach’s Dalila Eshes’ first game coaching the Bulldogs, the women’s basketball team (0–1, 0–0 Ivy) kicked off their season with a game at Fordham University (1–0, 0–0 Patriot). The Bulldogs fielded a starting five of one first year, one sophomore and...
Comments / 0