Remnants of Nicole exit Eastern Seaboard after historic late-season hurricane strike
icane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning, leaving at least five people dead and millions in damage in its wake.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. At 10 p.m., a National Hurricane Center advisory said the center of the storm was about 20 miles (35 kilometers) north of Tallahassee with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh). It was moving to the northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh). The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida in 37 years and only the third on record. It delivered another devastating blow just weeks after Ian came ashore on the Gulf Coast, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole's overnight landfall Thursday along Florida's eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves washed...
CBS News
Florida picks up the pieces after Nicole kills at least 4 and leaves 'unprecedented' damage to Daytona-area coastline
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.(CNN) -- As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians are picking up the pieces after the storm killed at least four people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds. In Volusia County, Florida, at least 49...
Hurricane Nicole barrels into Florida's east coast
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was already battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. The rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. The sprawling storm is forecast to head into Georgia and...
Nicole leaves trail of destruction in Florida
Nicole caused unprecedented structural damage along Florida's Atlantic coast when it made landfall as a rare November hurricane. Residents said Nicole completed the damage that Hurricane Ian started in September. Elise Preston reports.
Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Hurricane Nicole nears
The east coast of Florida is preparing for the impact of Hurricane Nicole when it reaches the state late Wednesday. Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane earlier as it moved over the northwestern Bahamas.
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Two people were killed Thursday, electrocuted by a downed power line in Conway, Fla., after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Tropical Storm Nicole lashes Florida
Hundreds of thousands of residents are without power in Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole pummels the state. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston has the latest from the sunshine state.
Florida assesses damage after Nicole makes landfall
Nicole made landfall in weather-weary Florida as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, toppling buildings along Florida's east coast. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Elise Preston reported from Daytona Beach.
Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected
No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off. Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
click orlando
As Nicole strengthens to potential hurricane, NASA and Space Force prep for storm surge
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With Florida firmly in the crosshairs of Hurricane Nicole, teams across Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are preparing facilities – and the massive moon-bound Artemis I rocket – for the still-strengthening storm as it bears down on the Space Coast.
Nicole Creeps Closer—Sharks Spotted in Street Video
Hurricane Nicole is about 4 hours away from making landfall in South Florida and one man claims he's already seen sharks in the water of flooded streets.
10NEWS
LIVE UPDATES: Nicole officially strengthens into Category 1 hurricane
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has its sights set on Florida's east coast, bringing with it the threat of coastal erosion and strong winds. Hurricane conditions are expected there, with tropical storm conditions anticipated for much of the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday into the day Thursday. Heavy rainfall, flooding and a storm surge are possible.
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory
Democrats will continue to control the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday was projected by CBS News to win a tight reelection race against Republican Adam Laxalt. Her victory gives Democrats 50 seats in the 118th Congress. Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking...
CBS News
