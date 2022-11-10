PHILADELPHIA -- The champagne remains on ice for the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, and by the looks of it, the Philadelphia Eagles might make them sweat this one out. The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in team history and have arrived at that mark in impressive fashion, winning their games by an average of 11 points. They have yet to trail at any time in the second half this season and are among the league leaders in most major statistical categories, including turnover differential (first: plus-15), points per game (second: 28.1), total yards per game (third: 391), takeaways (first: 18) and opponent points per game (third: 16.9). They have a legitimate MVP candidate in quarterback Jalen Hurts (18 total touchdowns, 2 interceptions) and lack glaring weaknesses on either side of the ball.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO