BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
6abc
Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Philadelphia
Atlanta Hawks (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game. The 76ers have gone 4-6 against Eastern Conference...
6abc
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance
Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
6abc
Stars visit the Flyers after Benn's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Jamie Benn scored two goals in the Stars' 5-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Philadelphia is 7-5-2 overall and 4-2-1 in home...
6abc
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, points pace vs. expectation
After a month of the 2022-23 NHL season, some teams are clearly surpassing preseason expectations while others have stumbled badly at the start. In this week's power rankings, we take a look at the preseason point total over/unders established by Caesars Sportsbook, and how far teams are beyond or below that mark based on their point projections.
AP top 25 ballot: Pac-12 is a mess, and FSU keeps climbing our rankings
As the top end of my Associated Press top 25 ballot solidifies, the bottom half continues to be a fluid jumble after another exciting college football weekend. We’ll skip the obvious and start at No. 9, where the Pac-12 mess begins. I continue to rank two-loss Utah ahead of one-loss USC because of the Utes’ head-to-head win and better performances against common opponents (like Arizona). That said, the Trojans are that conference’s only shot at making the College Football Playoff.
6abc
NFL midseason predictions: Playoff teams, Super Bowl picks, breakouts
We've hit the midway point of the2022 NFL season. Nine weeks down, nine to go. The first half was filled with surprises, from teams on unexpected playoff tracks to struggling veteran quarterbacks. But a lot can still happen over the two months remaining in the regular season. So we asked...
6abc
College football Power Rankings after Week 11
In a season full of upsets, Week 11 was a return to normalcy as the top 10 only saw one defeat this week -- sorry, Oregon. Georgia kept rolling in its title defense with a comfortable win against Mississippi State to clinch a spot in the SEC title game while LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to clinch the SEC West and a date with the Bulldogs in early December.
6abc
Could the Eagles go 17-0? Here's what the numbers tell us
PHILADELPHIA -- The champagne remains on ice for the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, and by the looks of it, the Philadelphia Eagles might make them sweat this one out. The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in team history and have arrived at that mark in impressive fashion, winning their games by an average of 11 points. They have yet to trail at any time in the second half this season and are among the league leaders in most major statistical categories, including turnover differential (first: plus-15), points per game (second: 28.1), total yards per game (third: 391), takeaways (first: 18) and opponent points per game (third: 16.9). They have a legitimate MVP candidate in quarterback Jalen Hurts (18 total touchdowns, 2 interceptions) and lack glaring weaknesses on either side of the ball.
