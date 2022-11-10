ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NC

A couple of outstanding events...

By Lewis Hoggard Columnist
 3 days ago

Last month in our column, we promoted the Bertie Spectacular 5K, and the event was successful in raising money for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the defending champs showed up, and won easily. Shadrack Keter won the male division a time of 15 minutes. Sarah Neibei of Chapel Hill was the winner of the women’s division with a time of 17:45 minutes.

Both of their times, while impressive, were off from their previous years’ times. Coach Ben Kurgat said their training process was at a different point, then in previous years, accounting for the slower times.

Forty-six runners ran the 5K (3.1 miles) portion of the event with another 30 or so walkers participating in the one-mile event. We certainly would like to improve the attendance numbers next year. The idea is the entry fees cover the prize money offered with the sponsorships being able to go directly to the food pantry.

Thank you to all of the town of Windsor employees for their good work in making the town of Windsor look its best for the event as well as thanks to the Windsor Fire Department and Windsor Police Department for their good work helping set up and protect the runners. Thanks to all the volunteers and committee members who also helped.

Special recognition to Mixin Mike Walker for keeping the event in the groove for its totality with his music. Let’s not leave out the stirring Nation Anthem by former Bertie County Commissioner Charles Smith.

For 13 years this event has been happening with a lot of turnover in leadership and volunteers, but the event has been successful every year in accomplishing its main mission which is financially supporting the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.

So let’s work together to make sure next year’s event is even better.

The county also held a big event in Windsor the following weekend with the 300th anniversary for Bertie County. Now the county is not actually three hundred years old, but its predecessor sharing the same name Bertie Precinct began in 1722, hence three hundred years of the “Bertie” name.

It was named for Henry and James Bertie, who purchased lands originally from the Lord Proprietors who received the land grant from the monarchy of England.

This event because of Covid-19 was lessened in preparation time because no one knew last year if we would be able to have it this year. More than twenty vendors participated with speeches by leaders and politicians as well as excellent music from a local band and DJ.

A big thank you for the county workers and leaders pulling this together rather quickly and, in our opinion, having a very successful event.

Coming up the rest of the November and beyond, First Responders Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and the Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Then Carriage rides are planned for Tuesday Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. The holidays are coming!

Windsor, NC
