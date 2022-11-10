An early glimpse of college basketball

The college basketball season tipped off Monday and I got a glimpse at a few of the teams we care about. It’s a small sample size, but that doesn’t mean we can’t learn from it.

For example, I watched my beloved Tar Heels struggle offensively against a good UNCW team and still win by 13 points. I came away very optimistic.

UNC managed just four assists on the night, their lowest total in a game since 1980. They hit just two shots from beyond the arc and shot 20 percent from three-point range.

They also got out rebounded and allowed the Seahawks to get 16 offensive boards. The fact that they allowed 16 second chances, played so poorly on the offensive end yet walked away with a double digit win is encouraging.

They played defense with passion and held UNCW to under 30 percent shooting from the field. It was night and day from game one of last season. Plus, fans got a glimpse of Seth Trimble. They are going to love him.

N.C. State did not struggle against Austin Peay, winning by 49 points in convincing fashion. The Wolfpack had five players score in double figures while their defense held the Governors to 30 percent shooting on the night. Greenville native Terquavion Smith is going to continue to delight Wolfpack fans and keep Pirates fans wondering what if.

As I write this, ECU hasn’t yet played, but I am hopeful they will have a good showing against Mercer. I’m not optimistic, but I’m hopeful.

Duke is young, athletic and talented. This was known before their game with Jacksonville and was confirmed during. Jon Scheyer got his first win as head coach and the Blue Devils beat the Dolphins by 27.

The Duke freshmen are talented and 6’-8” forward Mark Mitchell appears to be the best of the bunch but, in my opinion, the team will be as good as is junior guard Jeremy Roach.

Wake Forest beat Fairfield by 12 in unimpressive fashion. Both teams struggled offensively and the Demon Deacons can take comfort in winning despite what appeared to be mediocre play.

I believe their issues may be resolved by changing the lineup with the players they have and, like coaches across the country, I expect Steve Forbes is watching film and may have a different rotation in their next game.

At least these teams beat the team they were supposed to. That more than can be said for Florida State.

I know it’s not college basketball related, but I support Jeff Saturday. Go Colts!