ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Lawrence Rawls Retires after 40 years

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKz9Q_0j5WKcSk00

For Oak City native Lawrence Rawls, serving as Chief Magistrate of the Second Judicial District was a chance to show mercy at times where mercy was unwarranted.

He served the citizens of Martin County for four decades, retiring at the end of September.

Magistrates often work behind the scenes in criminal proceedings, sometimes in the wee hours of the morning. Their duties include conducting initial appearances, setting bonds and issuing warrants.

They also hear small claims cases (up to $10,000), enter orders for evictions and determine involuntary commitments, among other responsibilities. Magistrates are also the only civil officials in the state who can perform a marriage, according to nccourts.gov.

They provide these services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Rawls explained that when they changed the old judicial system in 1968, they changed the title of Justice of the Peace to Magistrate.

In Martin County, there are four magistrates who each work a 48-hour shift (two days straight through).

Rawls’s usual shift was 6 a.m. on Saturday through 6 a.m. on Monday.

He was hired in June of 1982 just after graduating from North Carolina State University with a degree in Accounting and Business Management.

He started out in the Oak City office, which eventually closed due to budget cuts and he moved to the Williamston office.

He enjoyed the flexibility of working 48 hours straight.

“It afforded me the opportunity to help my cousin on the farm,” he said.

Rawls married his wife, Julie Brown, in 1988. She had a 2-year-old, who became his stepdaughter. In 1990 the couple had twins.

“It was at that point I decided to stay on [as magistrate] because it gave me the time to be with my children,” he said.

Rawls enjoyed interacting with people — “both the good people and the bad people,” he added. “Over the years I made a lot of friends. I made a lot of defendant friends. At times it was years later, after they outgrew their mischievousness. No matter how serious it was – many of them say, when they see me, ‘Hey Mr. Rawls, I appreciate what you did for me that night…’”

He said he always tried to help if he could.

“[Magistrates] don’t really sentence — we just set the bond. When I would write a warrant, I tried not to be the judge because I didn’t hear both sides of it,” he said.

He said it was up to the district court judge to decide if a person was guilty or not.

He has met thousands of people over the years and performed marriage ceremonies for hundreds of couples — out of the office as well as in the office. Holidays were busy for weddings he said, especially Valentine’s Day.

There were many times he saw people walk out of divorce court, then come to his office to marry someone else.

Before the pandemic, he never knew when he might have to perform a wedding.

“Up until COVID, they would just walk in — dressed to the hilt,” he said.

Rawls said he has seen an array of changes in the county, from the days he was able to walk to and from school in Oak City.

And, after 40 years as magistrate, he marvels at how people have changed.

“The population has gone down, and crime has increased,” he said. “And it seems like those committing crimes have gotten younger. Of course, I am getting older… but that crowd is younger.

“There is more gun violence, and this younger crowd doesn’t seem to fear death. You used to rarely hear about a shooting. Now you hear about so many — for the size town this is,” he said.

“I don’t know how long it is going to take this younger crowd to age out [of mischievous ways] – if they don’t get killed first. That is just as high a probability as anything,” he added.

Living in the same county in which he served allowed him to give some lawbreakers a second chance, if he thought it might set them on the right path.

“I’ve had kids in [my office] for larceny, drugs, drunk driving. And I tell them to get their momma and daddy down here — especially those who are 16, 17 and 18 years old,” he said.

“At times, I thought that was more effective than putting them in jail. But I would tell them, ‘Next time…you don’t need to worry about calling anyone; I’ll go ahead and set a bond and send you to Bertie [Jail]. And you can make the best you can of it.’ I would always tell them and their parents, ‘I hope things will work out for the best.’ But, when they come in for the third or fourth time you kind of go back to your normal routine,” he continued.

Rawls said in his lifetime he has also seen a major jump in misuse of prescription drugs and alcohol abuse.

His career spans working in the old courthouse, then the basement of the Agriculture Building, to now in the new courthouse.

He feels like he lived most of his life in the clerk’s office. He fondly remembers the days he and the staff would make hand-cranked homemade ice cream almost every day in the summer.

“It was just a great time. It was just like a big family,” he said.

And, as staff has changed over the years, it has continued to be like family.

He enjoyed all the people he worked with.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said, “He was always there to help guide a new officer through his knowledge and experience. Chief Magistrate Rawls was dependable, honest and fair to everyone who entered his courtroom.”

Rawls’s wife, Julie, worked with DSS for 30 years and retired as deputy director in Pitt County. She later went to work as a counselor at Hobgood Academy.

His stepdaughter, Elizabeth Autry, is a pharmacist and teaches at the University of Kentucky in the pharmacy school.

His twins are both in Raleigh. Mary Whitby is an engineer at SNME engineering firm. She and her husband are expecting their first child.

His other twin, Sarah Boquin, just got married in June.

“I was kind of holding out for her to get married,” he admitted. “I was hoping it would come soon. Fortunately, it did. I wanted to perform her ceremony because I performed the wedding ceremony for Mary.

“After Sarah’s wedding, I turned in my letter [of resignation] into Judge [Regina] Parker and Judge [Wayland] Sermons [in Washington] and to Tonya [Leggett],” he said.

“Lawrence has provided faithful and dedicated service to the citizens of Martin County his entire career. He has volunteered his time to help serve other counties in need by filling in when they were shorthanded. He has helped out in Dare, Hyde and Washington counties just to name a few,” said Leggett, Clerk of Superior Court and Ex Officio Judge of Probate.

“Lawrence will be greatly missed,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

NC House: Hunter ousted; Wray reelected

After the general election results from Nov. 8, many in the Roanoke-Chowan area will have new faces representing them at the state and federal level. Many of these changes were the results of redistricting, shuffling some constituents into different districts than before. Howard Hunter III, a four-term incumbent Democrat representing...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Shields returns to Hertford County School Board

AHOSKIE – Following a 24-month absence, David Shields will return to the Hertford County Board of Education. While the results of Tuesday’s General Election remain unofficial, Shields topped a field of five candidates seeking the three seats up for grabs this year on the county’s school board.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County sheriff

Two-term Democratic Sheriff, Ronnie Ingram, lost to the Republican candidate, Jackie Rogers in Tuesday night's election. Now, Rogers said he doesn't want to waste any time and has straightforward plans of what his next steps are since he's officially elected sheriff of Lenoir County. Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County sheriff-elect sets intentions for term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff-elect in one Eastern Carolina county is sharing his agenda following his big win on Tuesday. Jackie Rogers defeated the two-term incumbent Ronnie Ingram by nearly 10 points in the race for Lenoir County sheriff. In a press release from Rogers’ campaign, the incoming...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
NEW BERN, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Democrats top ballot in Northampton County

Unaffiliated candidates were unsuccessful in their bids for local office in Northampton County, according to the unofficial results of the general election on Nov. 8. Three seats were up for grabs on the Northampton County Board of Commissioners. Two new faces were elected to fill those positions, while one incumbent will start a second term.
WNCT

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

A Conversation with... Pink Hill Mayor Yvonne Deatherage

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU students search in Bertie County for clues to forgotten fishery

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Over the course of two days, East Carolina University graduate students in the Program in Maritime Studies searched for clues to a forgotten fishery within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. Eight students and four instructors ran a shallow water skiff towing a side scan sonar and magnetometer in the hope of […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
GATES COUNTY, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
560
Followers
770
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy