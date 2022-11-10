Lawrence Rawls Retires after 40 years

For Oak City native Lawrence Rawls, serving as Chief Magistrate of the Second Judicial District was a chance to show mercy at times where mercy was unwarranted.

He served the citizens of Martin County for four decades, retiring at the end of September.

Magistrates often work behind the scenes in criminal proceedings, sometimes in the wee hours of the morning. Their duties include conducting initial appearances, setting bonds and issuing warrants.

They also hear small claims cases (up to $10,000), enter orders for evictions and determine involuntary commitments, among other responsibilities. Magistrates are also the only civil officials in the state who can perform a marriage, according to nccourts.gov.

They provide these services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Rawls explained that when they changed the old judicial system in 1968, they changed the title of Justice of the Peace to Magistrate.

In Martin County, there are four magistrates who each work a 48-hour shift (two days straight through).

Rawls’s usual shift was 6 a.m. on Saturday through 6 a.m. on Monday.

He was hired in June of 1982 just after graduating from North Carolina State University with a degree in Accounting and Business Management.

He started out in the Oak City office, which eventually closed due to budget cuts and he moved to the Williamston office.

He enjoyed the flexibility of working 48 hours straight.

“It afforded me the opportunity to help my cousin on the farm,” he said.

Rawls married his wife, Julie Brown, in 1988. She had a 2-year-old, who became his stepdaughter. In 1990 the couple had twins.

“It was at that point I decided to stay on [as magistrate] because it gave me the time to be with my children,” he said.

Rawls enjoyed interacting with people — “both the good people and the bad people,” he added. “Over the years I made a lot of friends. I made a lot of defendant friends. At times it was years later, after they outgrew their mischievousness. No matter how serious it was – many of them say, when they see me, ‘Hey Mr. Rawls, I appreciate what you did for me that night…’”

He said he always tried to help if he could.

“[Magistrates] don’t really sentence — we just set the bond. When I would write a warrant, I tried not to be the judge because I didn’t hear both sides of it,” he said.

He said it was up to the district court judge to decide if a person was guilty or not.

He has met thousands of people over the years and performed marriage ceremonies for hundreds of couples — out of the office as well as in the office. Holidays were busy for weddings he said, especially Valentine’s Day.

There were many times he saw people walk out of divorce court, then come to his office to marry someone else.

Before the pandemic, he never knew when he might have to perform a wedding.

“Up until COVID, they would just walk in — dressed to the hilt,” he said.

Rawls said he has seen an array of changes in the county, from the days he was able to walk to and from school in Oak City.

And, after 40 years as magistrate, he marvels at how people have changed.

“The population has gone down, and crime has increased,” he said. “And it seems like those committing crimes have gotten younger. Of course, I am getting older… but that crowd is younger.

“There is more gun violence, and this younger crowd doesn’t seem to fear death. You used to rarely hear about a shooting. Now you hear about so many — for the size town this is,” he said.

“I don’t know how long it is going to take this younger crowd to age out [of mischievous ways] – if they don’t get killed first. That is just as high a probability as anything,” he added.

Living in the same county in which he served allowed him to give some lawbreakers a second chance, if he thought it might set them on the right path.

“I’ve had kids in [my office] for larceny, drugs, drunk driving. And I tell them to get their momma and daddy down here — especially those who are 16, 17 and 18 years old,” he said.

“At times, I thought that was more effective than putting them in jail. But I would tell them, ‘Next time…you don’t need to worry about calling anyone; I’ll go ahead and set a bond and send you to Bertie [Jail]. And you can make the best you can of it.’ I would always tell them and their parents, ‘I hope things will work out for the best.’ But, when they come in for the third or fourth time you kind of go back to your normal routine,” he continued.

Rawls said in his lifetime he has also seen a major jump in misuse of prescription drugs and alcohol abuse.

His career spans working in the old courthouse, then the basement of the Agriculture Building, to now in the new courthouse.

He feels like he lived most of his life in the clerk’s office. He fondly remembers the days he and the staff would make hand-cranked homemade ice cream almost every day in the summer.

“It was just a great time. It was just like a big family,” he said.

And, as staff has changed over the years, it has continued to be like family.

He enjoyed all the people he worked with.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said, “He was always there to help guide a new officer through his knowledge and experience. Chief Magistrate Rawls was dependable, honest and fair to everyone who entered his courtroom.”

Rawls’s wife, Julie, worked with DSS for 30 years and retired as deputy director in Pitt County. She later went to work as a counselor at Hobgood Academy.

His stepdaughter, Elizabeth Autry, is a pharmacist and teaches at the University of Kentucky in the pharmacy school.

His twins are both in Raleigh. Mary Whitby is an engineer at SNME engineering firm. She and her husband are expecting their first child.

His other twin, Sarah Boquin, just got married in June.

“I was kind of holding out for her to get married,” he admitted. “I was hoping it would come soon. Fortunately, it did. I wanted to perform her ceremony because I performed the wedding ceremony for Mary.

“After Sarah’s wedding, I turned in my letter [of resignation] into Judge [Regina] Parker and Judge [Wayland] Sermons [in Washington] and to Tonya [Leggett],” he said.

“Lawrence has provided faithful and dedicated service to the citizens of Martin County his entire career. He has volunteered his time to help serve other counties in need by filling in when they were shorthanded. He has helped out in Dare, Hyde and Washington counties just to name a few,” said Leggett, Clerk of Superior Court and Ex Officio Judge of Probate.

“Lawrence will be greatly missed,” she added.