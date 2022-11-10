Police department involved in community issues

Police Chief Travis Cowan said that the Williamston Police Department is participating in No-Shave November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, along with collecting toys for Toys For Tots.

“You may notice our officers, even in uniform, are a little bit scruffy. They start out the month of November clean-shaven and grow their beard throughout the month to help start conversations with people in the community about men’s health,” Chief Cowan said. ‘We encourage people to have screenings and be proactive about detecting any issues that need to be addressed by medical professionals.

“It is a conversation that is not fun to have, however, it is close to our hearts,” he continued while speaking with the Williamston town commissioners. “We have lost not one, but two officers, to men’s health issues. Both of those were cancer — Lt. Tony Bowen [in 2018] and Detective Sgt. Paul Moore [in 2021],” he continued.

“[No Shave November] gives us an opportunity to say their names and to keep them in our hearts and our memories and to include them in our efforts to push forward,” said Cowan.

The chief said the goal is to raise funds.

“Each officer must raise at least a dollar pledge per day of the month. Our goal is to raise money to help cancer research or help cancer patients. We’d like to keep it local. We’ve donated in the past to Hope Lodge in Greenville, a home for those receiving cancer treatment,” he continued.

According to no-shave.com, “The Concept of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.”

Cowan also added along with No-Shave November, the department is participating in Toys for Tots for children in Martin County.

“We are collecting new, unwrapped toys. Officers must turn in at least one, new unwrapped toy. These toys will go to Martin County Department of Social Services and will be distributed locally here in Martin County,” he said.

Toys can be dropped off at the Williamston Police Department at 100 Haughton St. in Williamston until Dec. 14.

For questions call Cpl. Gillum at 252-792-2124.