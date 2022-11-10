ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Police department involved in community issues

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

Police Chief Travis Cowan said that the Williamston Police Department is participating in No-Shave November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, along with collecting toys for Toys For Tots.

“You may notice our officers, even in uniform, are a little bit scruffy. They start out the month of November clean-shaven and grow their beard throughout the month to help start conversations with people in the community about men’s health,” Chief Cowan said. ‘We encourage people to have screenings and be proactive about detecting any issues that need to be addressed by medical professionals.

“It is a conversation that is not fun to have, however, it is close to our hearts,” he continued while speaking with the Williamston town commissioners. “We have lost not one, but two officers, to men’s health issues. Both of those were cancer — Lt. Tony Bowen [in 2018] and Detective Sgt. Paul Moore [in 2021],” he continued.

“[No Shave November] gives us an opportunity to say their names and to keep them in our hearts and our memories and to include them in our efforts to push forward,” said Cowan.

The chief said the goal is to raise funds.

“Each officer must raise at least a dollar pledge per day of the month. Our goal is to raise money to help cancer research or help cancer patients. We’d like to keep it local. We’ve donated in the past to Hope Lodge in Greenville, a home for those receiving cancer treatment,” he continued.

According to no-shave.com, “The Concept of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.”

Cowan also added along with No-Shave November, the department is participating in Toys for Tots for children in Martin County.

“We are collecting new, unwrapped toys. Officers must turn in at least one, new unwrapped toy. These toys will go to Martin County Department of Social Services and will be distributed locally here in Martin County,” he said.

Toys can be dropped off at the Williamston Police Department at 100 Haughton St. in Williamston until Dec. 14.

For questions call Cpl. Gillum at 252-792-2124.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for robbing 3 in Goldsboro: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police. On Thursday, Wayne County Communications dispatched a call at 1308 East Walnut Street regarding a burglary in process. The female victim, Tanijah Cobb, told police...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Person killed, 4 shot at bonfire party in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. — One person was killed Sunday and at least four people were shot at a bonfire party. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a party on Green Acres Road. Deputies said more people may have been injured but weren't taken to...
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Interim Chief Goyette: Our strength is our people

The City of Kinston is looking for its third police chief since 2020, and they may not have to look far. In October, former Kinston Police Chief Jenee Spencer retired and left a vacancy. Major Keith Goyette was asked to step into the role as interim chief until the position could be filled. City manager Rhonda Barwick has started a nationwide search for Kinston’s next police chief.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County sheriff

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackie Rogers, the Republican candidate for Lenoir County sheriff, beat Democrat incumbent Ronnie Ingram in Tuesday’s election. Now, Rogers said he doesn’t want to waste any time and has straightforward plans of what his next steps are since he’s officially elected sheriff of Lenoir County. Rogers said up until the election […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Charlotte Rouse

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’S Teacher of the Week for November 9th is Charlotte Rouse. Rouse is a pre-kindergarten teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She graduated from Mount Olive University with a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education. Rouse says she loves making learning fun and incorporating...
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WRAL News

Student charged with having gun on high school campus in Edgecombe County

PINETOPS, N.C. — A 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high school in Edgecombe County on Wednesday, according to officials. Deputy J. Long was working as School Resource Officer at SouthWest Edgecombe High School when he and administrators were alerted to a gun on campus. Working quickly, they said they were able to seize the firearm without incident.
PINETOPS, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
560
Followers
770
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy