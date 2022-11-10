Fun in the Name of Education

More than 200 kindergartners from around Martin County Schools benefitted from a tremendous partnership which only continues to grow.

The district-wide Kindergarten Health Fair was held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Martin County Schools Innovation Campus.

Students moved from station to station, learning about various ways to stay safe and healthy and meeting people they may not have met otherwise.

Amy Daniels, veteran kindergarten teacher from Jamesville Elementary School, has been the district’s point person for the event from the beginning. But she is quick to point out one person got the ball rolling.

“If it were not for Annie Bonds, this may have never come about,” Daniels explained.

After attending a similar event in a neighboring county, Daniels discussed the event with Bonds at a Parent Teacher Conference night and the thought of the possibilities drove Bonds to action.

“What a great way to expose kids to different things in their lives to keep them healthy,” Bonds said.

Conversations with Daniels progressed and the pair decided Martin County could have their own event.

“Annie is the reason the hospital and others came on board from day one,” explained Daniels.

The support of Martin General Hospital and their connected offices has never wavered. Heather Wilkerson, the hospital’s director of marketing, has become a strong supporter of the event much like Tammy Manning before her.

“ A lot of time and planning goes into the health fair, but when you see it all come together and you look around the room and take notice of the services we have right here in Martin County – it makes it all worth it,” explained Wilkerson.

“The partnership between Martin General Hospital and Martin County Schools is a natural one. We want to do our part to make sure kids are as healthy as they can be, and we want to equip them with all the knowledge they need to stay safe,” she added.

The 2022 Fair included 10 stations where students learned about everything from hand-washing, to bones of the body, dressing for the seasons and much more.

Partners for the event included: Martin General Hospital: Infection Control and Radiology/Orthopedics; Roanoke Therapy; Martin County Sheriff’s Office; Safe Kids Riverbend Coalition; Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health Department; Martin Pitt Partnership for Children; Martin County Schools Health Sciences Department. Martin County Farm Bureau donated drawstring tote bags for each participating student.

Daniels and the event team also thanked the numerous MCS Departments who played important roles in the success of the event.