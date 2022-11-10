Weekend Roundup | Holmes knocks off SWE

EDENTON - The No. 14 Aces (8-3) won yet another shootout this season in their 2A first-round home playoff game against the No.19 Cougars (4-7) on Friday.

Edenton led 21-14 at the end of the first quarter and 35-27 at halftime. The highest-scoring period was the third quarter as the Aces outscored SouthWest Edgecombe 24-14 in it for a 59-41 lead.

The Aces head to No. 3 Whiteville (10-1) Thursday in the second round.

Perquimans edges Wilson Prep

Perquimans — 34, Wilson Prep — 32: The Perquimans football team earned a 34-32 upset win of Wilson Prep in a 1A NCHSAA first-round road playoff game Friday night.

The No. 23 Pirates (3-8) were behind early, but a Shaun Garcia rushing touchdown and a Kirk Brown receiving touchdown from Braylon Knapp helped Perquimans stay within 16-14 against the No. 10 Tigers (8-3).

Wilson Prep scored with seven seconds left in the first half to go up 24-14, but Brown proceeded to take the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to have the Pirates trail just 24-20 at halftime.

The Tigers, in their first season ever, took a 32-20 lead in the second half as Perquimans chipped away.

Another connection from Knapp to Brown made it 32-26 and with 15 seconds left, the Pirates tied it with a touchdown. Malik Bossert ran in for the two-point conversion to secure the comeback win.

Perquimans gets an opportunity for a second-round home game against East Columbus on Thursday, after No. 26 East Columbus (3-8) beat No. 7 Bear Grass Charter.

James Kenan ends Camden’s season

James Kenan 41, Camden 10: The No. 18 Bruins’ first winning season (6-5) in seven years came to an end at the hands of the No. 15 Tigers (9-2) Friday on the road.

The Bruins’ only touchdown came in the first quarter on a Malachi Wilson short run to tie it 7-7.

Wilson led Camden with 151 rushing yards on 19 carries with his longest being 74 yards.

Currituck falls to Lee County

Lee County 41, Currituck 38: The No. 11 Knights (6-5) held multiple one-touchdown leads in the first half, including 28-21 at halftime, but they were not able to hang on in the second half of their 3A first-round home playoff game against the No. 22 Yellow Jackets (8-3).

Currituck pushed its lead to 31-21 in the third quarter before Lee County scored two touchdowns before the end of it for a 35-31 lead.

The Knights took one last lead with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Damien Hicks to make it 38-35 with 10 minutes left, but the Yellow Jackets responded a minute later with the game-winning touchdown.

Ryan Fisher led Currituck with 139 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Cross Country

The NCHSAA state championships were held in Kernersville on Saturday.

At the 2A boys level, Camden finished in 11th place as Hunter Swann was a 45th-place finisher at 18 minutes, 20 seconds. Dennis Gutierrez finished 13 seconds later in 57th, Branden James (18:55) was 73rd, Bradley Elias (19:00) placed 80th and Dakota Williams (19:49) was 103rd.

The Bruins were 11th out of 16 teams a Charles D. Owen High School took home the state title.

On the girls’ side, Camden finished 15th. Their top finisher was Peyton Stasko (23:42) in 62nd place. North Carolina School of Science & Math took home the title.

At the 3A level, Currituck girls finished 12th out of 18 teams with North Lincoln taking home the title.

Currituck’s Kylee Dinterman (21:06) finished 25th as Serenity Doran (22:28) placed 71st and Ayla Baker (22:38) was 76th.

Chowan tops ECSU

Chowan 54, Elizabeth City 8: The Vikings (2-8, 2-6 CIAA) ended their season with a tough blowout road loss to the Hawks (7-3, 7-1 CIAA) Saturday afternoon.

It was a 21-0 halftime lead for Chowan and 27-0 after three before they scored four more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

ECSU’s only score came on a Ja’Ree Pitt touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that was followed by a Zion Riddick two-point conversion throw. At the time, it was 40-8.

Chowan, which will face Fayetteville State in the CIAA championship game this coming weekend, had 474 yards of total offense to ECSU’s 140.

Between quarterbacks Chase Williams and Tesean Jones, the Vikings were only able to muster 16 passing yards on five completions in 24 attempts.

Wynton Ruth led ECSU with 54 rushing yards on 11 carries.