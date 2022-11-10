ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FBI Is ‘Extremely Concerned' About China's Influence Through TikTok on U.S. Users

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Tuesday that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S. Wray's remarks build on those from other government officials and members of Congress who have expressed deep skepticism about the ability of the Chinese-owned video platform to protect U.S. user information from an adversarial government.
Polish President Says Apparent Missile Strike in Poland Was ‘Isolated Incident,' But Notes the ‘North Atlantic Alliance Is on Standby'

President Andrzej Duda of Poland said his government doesn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, killing two civilians. The explosion, which took place near the Ukraine border, came as Russia was launching a massive wave of missiles at Ukrainian cities and energy facilities just before dusk.
NATO Chief Says Poland Blast Likely Caused by Ukrainian Missile — But Not Ukraine's Fault

The military alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the missile incident took place "as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine." While the investigation was ongoing into the incident, he said, "there was no indication this was the result of a deliberate attack" and no indication it was a result of "offensive military actions against NATO."
Amid Court Challenges to Its Student Debt Forgiveness, Biden Administration Could Extend Payment Pause Yet Again

With the legal challenges to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan mounting, the administration might extend the payment pause on the monthly bills yet again. "I'm sure they have to be considering it as an option," said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers.
See Which States Have Suffered the Most Major Climate Disasters Since 2011

Ninety percent of counties across the U.S. have experienced a flood, wildfire, hurricane or other federally declared climate disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published Wednesday. During that same period, 29 states on average endured at least one federally declared disaster, according to the report by Rebuild...
ECB Will Do ‘Whatever Is Necessary' to Get Inflation to 2%, Vice President Says

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told CNBC the central bank needed to keep inflation expectations anchored. In a report published Wednesday, the ECB said households and businesses were under pressure from high rates, a poor economic outlook and monetary tightening; but government support needed to be "targeted." De Guindos...
Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
Key House Lawmaker Calls Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX ‘a Dumpster Fire' as Financial Services Committee Investigates

House lawmakers called on U.S. bank regulators Wednesday to step of oversight of the cryptocurrency industry as they investigate the collapse of FTX. Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry announced a bipartisan hearing on the FTX collapse earlier Wednesday morning. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down...
The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds

An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
Sea Limited Stock Jumps as Much as 41% as Company Renews Focus on Profitability

Shares of Sea Limited jumped as much as 41% following Tuesday's announcement of its third-quarter financial results, after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss...
Elon Musk Demands Twitter Staff Commit to ‘Long Hours' Or Leave: Read the Email

New Twitter CEO and sole director Elon Musk sent a companywide email to Twitter employees on Wednesday, demanding they commit to working "long hours." The companywide ultimatum, sent around midnight San Francisco time and shared with CNBC, comes after Musk has already fired key Twitter executives, laid off half of Twitter's full-time employees and slashed the number of contractors working with the company without notice.
Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday said the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said on Wednesday that...

