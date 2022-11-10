Read full article on original website
Biden Sees No Need for ‘a New Cold War' With China After Three-Hour Meeting With Xi Jinping
U.S. President Joe Biden said there "need not be a new Cold War" between the U.S. and China, following a three-hour summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. "I don't think there's any imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan," said Biden, despite escalating rhetoric and aggressive military...
Biden Objects to China's ‘Aggressive' Approach to Taiwan in Three-Hour Meeting With Xi
The meeting took place in Bali, a day before the G-20 summit is due to kick off. The two leaders held a videoconference in Nov. 2021 and, among other communication, had a call in late July. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday raised objections to China's actions toward Taiwan in...
World Population Reaches 8 Billion People, With India Expected to Surpass China as Most Populous Nation
The world population reached 8 billion people, and India is expected to pass China as the world's most populous country, according to United Nations projections. The global population has more than tripled since 1950 as mortality dropped and life expectancy has increased. Although humanity is larger than it has ever...
Polish President Says Apparent Missile Strike in Poland Was ‘Isolated Incident,' But Notes the ‘North Atlantic Alliance Is on Standby'
President Andrzej Duda of Poland said his government doesn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, killing two civilians. The explosion, which took place near the Ukraine border, came as Russia was launching a massive wave of missiles at Ukrainian cities and energy facilities just before dusk.
Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' the Missile That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russia
Early Wednesday morning, Polish officials said a "Russian-made missile" landed on its soil, killing two people. Biden said it is unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia but the United States and allies unanimously agreed to support the country's investigation. "I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly...
Treasury Sanctions Firms, Individuals Involved in the Transfer of Drones From Iran to Russia in Ukraine War
The Treasury Department sanctioned people and entities it said is involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The Treasury Department said the drones have been used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The sanctions fit into a broader U.S. effort to punish individuals and organizations supplementing Russia's war...
NATO Chief Says Poland Blast Likely Caused by Ukrainian Missile — But Not Ukraine's Fault
The military alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the missile incident took place "as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine." While the investigation was ongoing into the incident, he said, "there was no indication this was the result of a deliberate attack" and no indication it was a result of "offensive military actions against NATO."
Amid Court Challenges to Its Student Debt Forgiveness, Biden Administration Could Extend Payment Pause Yet Again
With the legal challenges to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan mounting, the administration might extend the payment pause on the monthly bills yet again. "I'm sure they have to be considering it as an option," said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers.
NATO Says Russia Is Ultimately to Blame for Poland Missile Hit; Moscow Denies Striking Kyiv in Latest Attacks
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. A flurry of urgent and high-level diplomatic talks are taking place among NATO members on Wednesday as more details emerge following a missile that struck Polish territory last night. Russia was heavily...
See Which States Have Suffered the Most Major Climate Disasters Since 2011
Ninety percent of counties across the U.S. have experienced a flood, wildfire, hurricane or other federally declared climate disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published Wednesday. During that same period, 29 states on average endured at least one federally declared disaster, according to the report by Rebuild...
U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls as Investors Digest Retail Sales Figures
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped Wednesday as markets absorbed better-than-expected retail sales data. The yield on the 10-year note was 8 basis points lower at 3.716%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last flat at 4.374%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point...
Panasonic and Redwood Materials Strike Multibillion-Dollar Battery Component Deal for U.S. Production
Battery recycling company Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025. The deal is worth multiple billions, Straubel told CNBC without providing a specific figure. Panasonic Energy of North America, the largest supplier of battery cells for electric vehicles...
Washington Lobbyists Sever Ties With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried After Crypto Exchange Implodes
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his allies are losing advocates in Washington. Lobbyists who worked for FTX and Guarding Against Pandemics, a nonprofit partially funded by Bankman-Fried and run by his brother, told CNBC they have severed ties. FTX announced Friday that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy...
Economist Nouriel Roubini Slams Crypto ‘Carnival Barkers' and Binance CEO as ‘a Walking Time Bomb' After FTX Disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds
An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
From $32 Billion to Criminal Investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire Vanished Overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of bitcoin on exchanges around the world. Today, that price is pretty much uniform across the exchanges, but back then, Bankman-Fried previously told CNBC, he would sometimes see a 60% difference in the value of the coin. His immediate instinct, he said, was to get in on the arbitrage trade — buying bitcoin on one exchange, selling it back on another exchange, and then earning a profit equivalent to the price spread.
House Lawmakers Call Sam Bankman-Fried, Other Executives, to Testify at Hearing on FTX Collapse
House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and the ranking Republican, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, are holding a rare bipartisan hearing on the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is among executives they plan to call to testify at the December hearing. They also plan...
Passed on Investing in FTX, Twice, Says Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit on Tuesday in New York that he passed on investing in bankrupt crypto trading firm FTX twice, though he stressed the decision was unrelated to current allegations about misuse of customer assets. Mnuchin said valuation was a concern...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The producer price index, which gauges inflation in wholesale prices, came in softer than expected Tuesday, which helped push stocks slightly higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has outperformed the S&P 500 and the Dow so far this week. Investors are also weighing the latest earnings data from big retailers, such as Walmart and Home Depot, which reported Tuesday, and Target and Lowe's, which reported Wednesday. It's a mixed bag heading into the holiday season. While Walmart and Home Depot shares performed well after their reports, Target is in dire straits (see below), and Lowe's offered murky guidance as the year heads toward its end. The Census Bureau is slated to report October retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. ET, as well. Read live market updates here.
