Polish President Says Apparent Missile Strike in Poland Was ‘Isolated Incident,' But Notes the ‘North Atlantic Alliance Is on Standby'

President Andrzej Duda of Poland said his government doesn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, killing two civilians. The explosion, which took place near the Ukraine border, came as Russia was launching a massive wave of missiles at Ukrainian cities and energy facilities just before dusk.
Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' the Missile That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russia

Early Wednesday morning, Polish officials said a "Russian-made missile" landed on its soil, killing two people. Biden said it is unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia but the United States and allies unanimously agreed to support the country's investigation. "I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly...
NATO Chief Says Poland Blast Likely Caused by Ukrainian Missile — But Not Ukraine's Fault

The military alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the missile incident took place "as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine." While the investigation was ongoing into the incident, he said, "there was no indication this was the result of a deliberate attack" and no indication it was a result of "offensive military actions against NATO."
Amid Court Challenges to Its Student Debt Forgiveness, Biden Administration Could Extend Payment Pause Yet Again

With the legal challenges to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan mounting, the administration might extend the payment pause on the monthly bills yet again. "I'm sure they have to be considering it as an option," said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers.
See Which States Have Suffered the Most Major Climate Disasters Since 2011

Ninety percent of counties across the U.S. have experienced a flood, wildfire, hurricane or other federally declared climate disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published Wednesday. During that same period, 29 states on average endured at least one federally declared disaster, according to the report by Rebuild...
U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls as Investors Digest Retail Sales Figures

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped Wednesday as markets absorbed better-than-expected retail sales data. The yield on the 10-year note was 8 basis points lower at 3.716%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last flat at 4.374%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point...
The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds

An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
From $32 Billion to Criminal Investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire Vanished Overnight

Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of bitcoin on exchanges around the world. Today, that price is pretty much uniform across the exchanges, but back then, Bankman-Fried previously told CNBC, he would sometimes see a 60% difference in the value of the coin. His immediate instinct, he said, was to get in on the arbitrage trade — buying bitcoin on one exchange, selling it back on another exchange, and then earning a profit equivalent to the price spread.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The producer price index, which gauges inflation in wholesale prices, came in softer than expected Tuesday, which helped push stocks slightly higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has outperformed the S&P 500 and the Dow so far this week. Investors are also weighing the latest earnings data from big retailers, such as Walmart and Home Depot, which reported Tuesday, and Target and Lowe's, which reported Wednesday. It's a mixed bag heading into the holiday season. While Walmart and Home Depot shares performed well after their reports, Target is in dire straits (see below), and Lowe's offered murky guidance as the year heads toward its end. The Census Bureau is slated to report October retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. ET, as well. Read live market updates here.

