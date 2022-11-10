Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com
Donovan Mitchell Gets Real On Rudy Gobert Relationship
Donovan Mitchell put an end to all speculation concerning his relationship with Rudy Gobert. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the two stars on the Utah Jazz last year. Their partnership appeared to be fruitful in the regular season, but come playoff time, they were always huge pretenders. It was becoming clear that they needed to leave one another, and that’s what happened.
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies
According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
Anthony Davis had some things to say about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook following another defeat against the Kings.
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Danny Ainge Is ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ By Jazz’s Hot Start
Utah’s CEO addresses tanking talk and trying to build a team for the present and the future.
Blazers’ Damian Lillard smacks down fan complaining about fantasy team
The Portland Trail Blazers just racked up yet another win on Thursday despite not having Damian Lillard in the lineup. The point guard was just as ecstatic about it while on the sidelines, but not everyone was happy. One fan (fittingly hidden by his Twitter name, LeBronchitis) called him out...
Joel Embiid speaks out on Doc Rivers’ ‘wrong decision’ after Sixers loss to Hawks
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers endured a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, their third defeat in the last four games. Adding to the frustrations for Sixers fans was the fact that Embiid was taken out of the game in the third quarter with four fouls, which immediately led to a Hawks run in the period.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers
Tyrese Maxey began the Philadelphia 76ers’ season with unreal scoring efficiency and some huge scoring outings. But in recent games, without the benefit of James Harden’s playmaking, Maxey has not looked like his usual self and has failed to uplift the Sixers offense. In the three games since Harden’s injury, Maxey is shooting just 19-64 […] The post ‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their second game following James Harden’s foot injury by a score of 104-95 to the Atlanta Hawks. An insane 18-4 fourth-quarter run by the Sixers’ bench made the final score look not so bad but the Hawks absolutely owned this game. The +/- column shows everything that went wrong for the […] The post Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s blunt response to idea of benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season. At 4-7, they are struggling on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. One suggestion floating around is to invigorate the offense a little more by getting Jordan Poole in the starting lineup and moving Klay Thompson to the bench amid his shooting woes.
Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’ red-hot start busting tank
A month ago, if you told Utah Jazz fans that they would lead the West after 13 games, they would’ve laughed you out of the room. After all, Danny Ainge just traded both of their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The tank for Victor Wembenyama was supposed to banner Utah’s season.
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert trade is risk the Memphis Grizzlies don't need to take | Giannotto
Have you watched or listened to the Minnesota Timberwolves lately?. Do yourself a favor, if you want to feel even better about the promising start the Memphis Grizzlies are off to despite a series of minor injuries. Go relive some of the greatest hits out of Minnesota from the past few weeks before these two teams face one another on national television Friday night.
4 people most to blame for Nets’ disappointing start to 2022-23 season
For the first few weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season, it really looked like the Brooklyn Nets were the NBA equivalent of a failed state. They went 2-5 for the month of October and had to stave off one controversy after another. They had to deal with a coaching change, Kyrie Irving being Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons getting injured. Now, they seem to have found some renewed vigor, going 4-2 in November. However, at 6 wins and 7 losses, they are tied for ninth spot in the Eastern Conference. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the Nets’ disappointing start to the 2022-23 season.
Steph Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Cavs 106-101
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Stephen Curry approaches his mid-30s, Steve Kerr marvels at the superstar's fitness and his ability to continue to take over games."You run out of adjectives to describe Steph's play," Golden State's coach said.Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night.Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle...
