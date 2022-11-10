ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land

ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much, but it’s...
WDIO-TV

African nations push for funding to adapt to climate change

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Battling droughts, sandstorms, floods, wildfires, coastal erosion, cyclones and other weather events exacerbated by climate change, the African continent needs to adapt, but it needs funds to do so, leaders and negotiators from the continent said at the U.N. climate summit. It’s one of...
WDIO-TV

Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden joined a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States’ commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden’s efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDIO-TV

Faithful mates, hot tempers form primal life for gannets

PERCE, Quebec (AP) — Northern gannets share two maxims familiar to humans: “home sweet home” and “don’t tread on me.”. They pack together on a Bonaventure Island plateau like New York commuters jamming a subway, only they’re louder. They are devoted parents and could teach humans a thing or two about loyalty in marriage.
WDIO-TV

Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden...
OREGON STATE
WDIO-TV

Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they can ever return to their homes. Parts of...
FLORIDA STATE
WDIO-TV

Famed painting ‘The Scream’ targeted by climate activists

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police said two climate activists tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream. Police said they...
OREGON STATE
WDIO-TV

US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDIO-TV

Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
WASHINGTON STATE
WDIO-TV

Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian leader Hun Sen called for unity Sunday, telling a gathering including Russia, China and the United States that current global tensions have been taking a toll on everyone. The prime minister, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian...
WDIO-TV

AP source: US authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX

NEW YORK (AP) — The swift collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the crypto world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices. FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDIO-TV

AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus was...
ARIZONA STATE
WDIO-TV

Ethiopia, Tigray military leaders agree on peace roadmap

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Top military commanders from Ethiopia and its embattled Tigray region have agreed to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the region and form a joint disarmament committee following last week’s truce. The commanders, who since Monday have been meeting in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi,...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy