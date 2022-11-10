Read full article on original website
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much, but it’s...
African nations push for funding to adapt to climate change
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Battling droughts, sandstorms, floods, wildfires, coastal erosion, cyclones and other weather events exacerbated by climate change, the African continent needs to adapt, but it needs funds to do so, leaders and negotiators from the continent said at the U.N. climate summit. It’s one of...
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden joined a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States’ commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden’s efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit...
Faithful mates, hot tempers form primal life for gannets
PERCE, Quebec (AP) — Northern gannets share two maxims familiar to humans: “home sweet home” and “don’t tread on me.”. They pack together on a Bonaventure Island plateau like New York commuters jamming a subway, only they’re louder. They are devoted parents and could teach humans a thing or two about loyalty in marriage.
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden...
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they can ever return to their homes. Parts of...
Famed painting ‘The Scream’ targeted by climate activists
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police said two climate activists tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream. Police said they...
US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it...
Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
Travelers Are Sharing The Helpful Tips They Wish They Knew Before Visiting Popular Vacation Destinations Around The World
"Many Barcelona restaurants offer what is called the menú del dia at lunch time. It's basically a three-course meal at a great price. It's an amazing way to eat well on the cheap. As an added bonus, you can often order wine for the same price as a bottle of water."
Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian leader Hun Sen called for unity Sunday, telling a gathering including Russia, China and the United States that current global tensions have been taking a toll on everyone. The prime minister, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian...
Letters from WWII: Son wraps up 20-year project of transcribing father’s letters
The day he left for boot camp, Signalman Allen Westerberg began writing letters home. They were addressed to his parents and sister, but one day they would reach future generations too. “Growing up, I always said, ‘Oh yeah, my dad fought in World War II.’ And they’d be like, ‘You...
AP source: US authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX
NEW YORK (AP) — The swift collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the crypto world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices. FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself...
Officials: At least 6 killed, dozens injured in explosion near popular pedestrian area in Istanbul
ISTANBUL — At least six people were killed and dozens of others injured in an explosion in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday, officials say. According to The Associated Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that an explosion near a popular pedestrian area Sunday was caused by a “bomb attack.”
AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus was...
Ethiopia, Tigray military leaders agree on peace roadmap
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Top military commanders from Ethiopia and its embattled Tigray region have agreed to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the region and form a joint disarmament committee following last week’s truce. The commanders, who since Monday have been meeting in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi,...
