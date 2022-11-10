Read full article on original website
Related
Travelers Are Sharing The Helpful Tips They Wish They Knew Before Visiting Popular Vacation Destinations Around The World
"Many Barcelona restaurants offer what is called the menú del dia at lunch time. It's basically a three-course meal at a great price. It's an amazing way to eat well on the cheap. As an added bonus, you can often order wine for the same price as a bottle of water."
Officials: At least 6 killed, dozens injured in explosion near popular pedestrian area in Istanbul
ISTANBUL — At least six people were killed and dozens of others injured in an explosion in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday, officials say. According to The Associated Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that an explosion near a popular pedestrian area Sunday was caused by a “bomb attack.”
Comments / 0