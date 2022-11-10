ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

National Signing Day – Fall 2022

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNGut_0j5WDUoX00

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) On National Signing Day, we saw three of our very own take the next step in their future. Regan Dare (Fruita Monument), Jenna Fraser (Central), and Olivia Litzen (Central) will all be heading to college after their senior year to play the sport they love.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Delta, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Alamosa High School football team will have a game with Delta High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ALAMOSA, CO
KJCT8

Mountain snow to arrive as early as tomorrow night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We had another quiet day across the Western Slope. However, cloud cover was one of the main stories throughout most of the day. These upper-level clouds in our atmosphere allowed some sunshine to peek through. While conditions have remained dry, and Grand Junction and Montrose temperatures reached the lower 40s. Most cloud cover will continue to push eastward, leading into the nighttime hours, opening our skies and staying clear tonight. Most Western Slope’s temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 20s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Bulldogs bully Demons

The Palisade Bulldogs knew that if they had any chance of making the playoffs, they had to beat Glenwood Springs. The Bulldogs knew the assignment and got it done. They beat Glenwood Springs, 42-8, and now will wait to see if the committee will make them one of the 16 playoff teams.
PALISADE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction travel alert

Motorist alert! If you plan to drive US 6/North Avenue this weekend be prepared for delays. Construction workers will start paving the road at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can expect longer travel times and head-to-head traffic with just one lane each going east and westbound. You may want to consider...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A fight at Fantasy’s Night Club left several people injured. At approximately 3 a.m. a fight occurred that sent one person to the Hospital, another was arrested and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Others who were injured were treated on scene by...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

The Lady Mavericks will look to compete

The Colorado Mesa Lady Basketball team is just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2022-2023 season, and they were picked to finish 5th by the RMAC preseason Coaches poll. This year the Lady mavericks will have some new faces but they will definitely look to compete.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Wild Horse Adoptions will continue in the future…

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Last weekend BLM and nonprofit group, “Piceance Mustangs”, offered more than 70 horses at an adoption event held at Rimrock Adventures in Fruita. Tonight, we want to give you an update. From noon to 6, members of the audience viewed the 35 geldings up for adoption. Bidders then took part […]
FRUITA, CO
nbc11news.com

Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident between a mini van and a truck resulted in a DUI arrest on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a mini van and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Orchard Ave. between Court Road. The driver of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Girl Scouts Colorado Honors Local Women in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Each year, Girl Scouts of Colorado selects and honors three outstanding women in our community to induct as the new class of “Women of Distinction”. Held at the Grand Junction Convention Center this morning, this year’s honorees were selected by a committee of their peers and chosen based on their […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

CMU loses homecoming game

The Colorado Mesa Mavericks went toe to toe early with Colorado State (Pueblo). The Thunderwolves score first but then the Mavs would tie the game at seven and then take a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. The Mavs would build a 21-10 lead but then gave up 14 unanswered points before the half would end. The Mavs would take a 28-24 lead midway through the 2nd half, but the Thunderwolves would answer with 9 consecutive points to close the game.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction loses in a shootout

Grand Junction Boys' Soccer team hosted Steamboat Springs in the 4A State playoffs. This was a great game that showcased team defense and two excellent goalies. This game would be 0-0 at the end of regulation. They would play two 10-minute overtime periods.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy