ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Basalt football season comes to an end with 41-7 loss at Eaton in 2A state quarterfinals

The Basalt High School football season came to an end on Saturday with a 41-7 loss at Eaton in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs. The No. 2-seeded Reds, the two-time defending state champion, jumped all over the No. 7-seeded Longhorns from the start. Eaton led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game and never looked back, taking a 28-0 lead into the second quarter.
BASALT, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle High football playoff run ends with 14-0 loss at Montezuma-Cortez

Relentless defensive pressure applied by the host Montezuma-Cortez Panthers spelled the fate of the Rifle High School football team early on and throughout a 2A quarterfinal playoff game Saturday, ending in a 14-0 loss for the Bears to close the season. The 14th-ranked Bears had beaten the No. 11 Panthers...
RIFLE, CO
csurams.com

Rams Receive At-Large Bids to NCAA Championship

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the first time since the 2004 season, both Colorado State cross country teams will make their return to the NCAA Championships next weekend in Stillwater, Okla., both earning at-large bids on Saturday. "Really excited to have both teams officially into the national meet," said...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado

Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Denver weather: Warm weekend ahead of workweek temperature …. Enjoy the warm-up this...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Community Mourns the Loss of Moxie Bread Co Owner Andy Clark

Andy Clark, a fixture of the local food movement in Colorado, owner of Moxie Bread Co, chairman of the Colorado Grain Chain, and mentor for many, died on Monday, November 7. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife, Pippa, and their three boys. Clark launched his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now

The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
DENVER, CO
Boulder Clarion

Remembering Andy Clark of Moxie Bread Co.

“I dream about bread,” Andy Clark, owner of Moxie Bread Co., told Boulder Weekly food editor John Lehndorff in 2016 when the bakery was just a year old. Clark’s dreams grew as the bakery expanded from its original Louisville location into North Boulder and then Lyons. His European-style treats netted him two James Beard Award nominations and a spot on foodandwine.com’s list of the best bread in Colorado.
LOUISVILLE, CO
ehstigertimes.com

Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER

Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
GRANBY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy