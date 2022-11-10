Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Basalt football season comes to an end with 41-7 loss at Eaton in 2A state quarterfinals
The Basalt High School football season came to an end on Saturday with a 41-7 loss at Eaton in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs. The No. 2-seeded Reds, the two-time defending state champion, jumped all over the No. 7-seeded Longhorns from the start. Eaton led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game and never looked back, taking a 28-0 lead into the second quarter.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle High football playoff run ends with 14-0 loss at Montezuma-Cortez
Relentless defensive pressure applied by the host Montezuma-Cortez Panthers spelled the fate of the Rifle High School football team early on and throughout a 2A quarterfinal playoff game Saturday, ending in a 14-0 loss for the Bears to close the season. The 14th-ranked Bears had beaten the No. 11 Panthers...
csurams.com
Rams Receive At-Large Bids to NCAA Championship
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the first time since the 2004 season, both Colorado State cross country teams will make their return to the NCAA Championships next weekend in Stillwater, Okla., both earning at-large bids on Saturday. "Really excited to have both teams officially into the national meet," said...
Coldest temperature in the season so far
There were several locations in the mountains that dropped below zero for morning low temperatures.
Discover Colorado's Gold Hill Inn and Bluebird Lodge
Gold Hill was the first permanent mining camp in the Colorado mountains. Today, the tiny town is a gem of a community, filled history and home to a rustic and welcoming lodge and restaurant.
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
Some Colorado races too close to call
It is safe to say our elections are not over yet.
How a Colorado hot springs recreates Iceland’s Blue Lagoon
Iceland's Blue Lagoon is rich in the silica.(Jeff Sheldon / Unsplash) (Glenwood Springs, CO) Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is one of those places you see on Instagram and immediately want to transport to—the images of the milky blue waters nestled between outcrops of black volcanic rocks are absolutely striking.
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
KDVR.com
Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado
Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Denver weather: Warm weekend ahead of workweek temperature …. Enjoy the warm-up this...
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
Westword
Community Mourns the Loss of Moxie Bread Co Owner Andy Clark
Andy Clark, a fixture of the local food movement in Colorado, owner of Moxie Bread Co, chairman of the Colorado Grain Chain, and mentor for many, died on Monday, November 7. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife, Pippa, and their three boys. Clark launched his...
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
This Is The Best Burrito In Colorado
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
Boulder Clarion
Remembering Andy Clark of Moxie Bread Co.
“I dream about bread,” Andy Clark, owner of Moxie Bread Co., told Boulder Weekly food editor John Lehndorff in 2016 when the bakery was just a year old. Clark’s dreams grew as the bakery expanded from its original Louisville location into North Boulder and then Lyons. His European-style treats netted him two James Beard Award nominations and a spot on foodandwine.com’s list of the best bread in Colorado.
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
ehstigertimes.com
Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER
Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
