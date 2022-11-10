ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Verne, CA

Murder suspect caught after trying to steal laundry detergent from La Verne supermarket, police say

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QlFc_0j5WDD3Q00

A murder suspect was arrested in La Verne Monday night after he was allegedly caught running out of a Vons store with a cart filled with stolen Tide laundry detergent, police say.

A police officer was patrolling the area near the Vons store on Foothill Boulevard when he saw the suspect running away.

La Verne police say the suspect was pushing a cart filled with more than 20 large Tide laundry detergent bottles as a store manager was following him.

The police officer confronted the suspect and found out he was wanted for murder and had a $2 million warrant out for his arrest, according to La Verne police. The man was taken into custody by detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, which was the agency that issued the warrant.

Police released what appeared to be bodycam images of the cart filled with laundry detergent bottles.

La Verne police added that the Tide was returned back to the store.

The suspect's name has not been released.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon

One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
etxview.com

Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder

UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Westminster police seeking to identify pair of suspects who stole safe, lottery tickets from business

Authorities are seeking to identify a pair of robbery suspects who targeted a Westminster business in October. According to Westminster Police Department, the robbery took place on Oct. 21 at around 3:30 a.m., when the suspects forced entry into a business located on the 8900 block of Bolsa Avenue. One of the suspects broke a window of the store and entered, taking off with the business's safe and around $800 worth of lottery tickets. The second suspect then entered around 30 minutes later, stealing several boxes of merchandise from the store. In an attempt to locate the two suspects, police have released a bit of information on each. The first suspect is believed to be a man anywhere from 20 to 40 years old. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray/black baseball hat, a blue face mask, blue pants and white shoes. The second suspect, also a man, has black hair. He was wearing a white face mask with a dark-colored jacket and a white t-shirt. He also had dark pants and gray shoes. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (714) 898-3315.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

3 suspects arrested after security cameras capture burglary in Thousand Oaks

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are warning of a group of criminals believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in several communities, including Thousand Oaks and Riverside.   “It just kind of struck…I have three guys in my backyard,” burglary victim James Fitzpatrick told KTLA’s Rick Chambers.   Fitzpatrick described the moment […]
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Lots of Alcohol or Drug Incidents; Man Breaks Windows, Steals Cash in Register; Multiple Shots Fired on Peck Road; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 3 –9. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 332 service events, resulting in 76 investigations. Municipal Code Violations – Suspects Arrested. November 2 at 1:35 a.m., while on patrol an...
MONROVIA, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside police probe nearly fatal fentanyl poisoning at high school

Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
RIVERSIDE, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy