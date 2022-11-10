Read full article on original website
Jackie smith
3d ago
I feel like he's representing himself in court and his behavior you can tell you that he has a mental imbalance and needs help the country see that his behavior is strange help with mental illness don't disregard it
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Dozens to make victim impact statements
Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court in Darrell Brooks' sentencing next week, according to a letter from District Attorney Sue Opper.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
wiproud.com
Law enforcement in Wisconsin seeks man who allegedly victimizes women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police officers are cautioning women in southern Wisconsin and Racine County about a man who has allegedly met women on dating apps and victimized them. According to the Racine Police Department, 52-year-old Timothy Olson currently has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee man arrested, accused of attacking multiple women near 64th and Silver Spring
A Milwaukee man is in custody after police say he attacked several women recently. Police arrested the 23-year-old man on Wednesday, in connection to at least four incidents in the vicinity of 64th and Silver Spring.12 News spoke exclusively with one of the women.Her attack happened last Thursday at a gas station. She suffered a black eye and corneal abrasion.”I’m walking to the car, and I feel somebody hit me from behind, like literally like this, and I had glasses on. So my glasses broke, they hit my eye, so I ‘m ducking (and) screaming, ‘stop stop stop,’ and someone’s hitting me in the back of my head.”The woman did not want to be identified but described the moments of the ambush right after she finished pumping gas.”I ‘m getting in the car, rushing I look back and see him running the way he came, so I immediately went to police, told them what happened,” she said.Less than a week after the attack, Milwaukee police arrested a 23- year old. They say he attacked at least three other women in the same neighborhood. All of the people he is accused of attacking are women, and he hit them all. The woman 12 News spoke with said she is relieved he’s behind bars, but she is still traumatized.”I’m scared to go to the places I usually go, like the store, the gas station.”Through her experience, she said she hopes women can learn an important message. “Protect yourself at all times. If you do see someone getting attacked or you got attacked, report it to the police so it can be documented because we need to have these type of people off the street,” she said.12 News reached out to the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office, and we are waiting to hear back on the suspect’s name and specific charges.
rhsrumbler.com
The Darrel Brooks Trial
The trial of Darrell Brooks has seen coverage on major news outlets and social media. On Nov. 21, 2021 in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, Brooks drove his red SUV through a Christmas parade, killing 6 people and injuring 61 others. He was charged two days later. Brooks’ 76 charges consist of...
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
wiproud.com
‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An unintentional firing of an officer-issued firearm was reported at a southern Wisconsin middle school back in September, inspections showed no defects. According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened at Edison Middle School on September 19, which officers described as an ‘unintentional, unique,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jackson Police looking for assistance after squad rammed head-on | By Chief Ryan Vossekuil
November 12, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this dark blue or black Acura RDX. On November 12, 2022, at 3:18 a.m., an officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle on Glen Brooke Drive when the driver accelerated and rammed a Jackson squad car head-on.
nbc15.com
Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison
Veterans Day was observed Friday morning with a ceremony in the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda. For the last 18 years, the Portage community has ensured their veterans feel honored on Veterans Day.
WISN
Man accused of Twitter threat against Sen. Ron Johnson
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Police say an Oak Creek man made a threat on Twitter against Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. U.S. Capitol police asked Oak Creek police to speak with the man. They said the man admitted to sending the tweet, adding that "The tweet was out of...
CBS 58
17-year-old shot near 60th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 11 around 12:08 a.m. near 60th and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Las Margaritas
The Kenosha Police Department said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the deadly September shooting at Las Margaritas.
wiproud.com
9 dairy cattle dead after hauler carrying 38 Holsteins tips over on Wisconsin highway on-ramp
CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February appeared in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing. Jordan Tate is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury in this case.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Northridge Mall; owners in court, raze plan ordered by judge
MILWAUKEE - The years-long battle to do something with the vacant Northridge Mall moved forward on Friday, Nov. 11. The owners were back in court – where a judge denied a motion to stay a pending appeal to raze the structure. Judge William Sosnay ordered the property owner, U.S....
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
Racine drug bust: Man arrested, $30K worth of fentanyl-laced tablets seized
The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested a 26-year-old Racine man and seized thousands of fentanyl-laced tablets worth over $30,000 during a drug bust on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Milwaukee Police District 3, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Milwaukee Police District 3 early Thursday morning, Nov. 10. Police said the shooting near 49th and Lisbon happened around 3:35 a.m. The 72-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is...
wearegreenbay.com
Major freeway in Wisconsin shut down after report of gunshots, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major freeway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down after reports of gunshots in the area on Wednesday. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire on Interstate 94 near 70th Street. The...
Wisconsin voting delayed by man with knife at polling location who demanded 'stop the voting,' police said
A man in Wisconsin, armed with a knife, allegedly demanded an end to the voting at a polling location, authorities said Tuesday
Fox News
