ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Comments / 3

Jackie smith
3d ago

I feel like he's representing himself in court and his behavior you can tell you that he has a mental imbalance and needs help the country see that his behavior is strange help with mental illness don't disregard it

Reply(1)
2
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee man arrested, accused of attacking multiple women near 64th and Silver Spring

A Milwaukee man is in custody after police say he attacked several women recently. Police arrested the 23-year-old man on Wednesday, in connection to at least four incidents in the vicinity of 64th and Silver Spring.12 News spoke exclusively with one of the women.Her attack happened last Thursday at a gas station. She suffered a black eye and corneal abrasion.”I’m walking to the car, and I feel somebody hit me from behind, like literally like this, and I had glasses on. So my glasses broke, they hit my eye, so I ‘m ducking (and) screaming, ‘stop stop stop,’ and someone’s hitting me in the back of my head.”The woman did not want to be identified but described the moments of the ambush right after she finished pumping gas.”I ‘m getting in the car, rushing I look back and see him running the way he came, so I immediately went to police, told them what happened,” she said.Less than a week after the attack, Milwaukee police arrested a 23- year old. They say he attacked at least three other women in the same neighborhood. All of the people he is accused of attacking are women, and he hit them all. The woman 12 News spoke with said she is relieved he’s behind bars, but she is still traumatized.”I’m scared to go to the places I usually go, like the store, the gas station.”Through her experience, she said she hopes women can learn an important message. “Protect yourself at all times. If you do see someone getting attacked or you got attacked, report it to the police so it can be documented because we need to have these type of people off the street,” she said.12 News reached out to the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office, and we are waiting to hear back on the suspect’s name and specific charges.
MILWAUKEE, WI
rhsrumbler.com

The Darrel Brooks Trial

The trial of Darrell Brooks has seen coverage on major news outlets and social media. On Nov. 21, 2021 in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, Brooks drove his red SUV through a Christmas parade, killing 6 people and injuring 61 others. He was charged two days later. Brooks’ 76 charges consist of...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
wiproud.com

‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An unintentional firing of an officer-issued firearm was reported at a southern Wisconsin middle school back in September, inspections showed no defects. According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened at Edison Middle School on September 19, which officers described as an ‘unintentional, unique,...
JANESVILLE, WI
WISN

Man accused of Twitter threat against Sen. Ron Johnson

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Police say an Oak Creek man made a threat on Twitter against Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. U.S. Capitol police asked Oak Creek police to speak with the man. They said the man admitted to sending the tweet, adding that "The tweet was out of...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

17-year-old shot near 60th and Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 11 around 12:08 a.m. near 60th and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February appeared in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing. Jordan Tate is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury in this case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Milwaukee Police District 3, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Milwaukee Police District 3 early Thursday morning, Nov. 10. Police said the shooting near 49th and Lisbon happened around 3:35 a.m. The 72-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox News

Fox News

860K+
Followers
5K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy