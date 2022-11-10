A Milwaukee man is in custody after police say he attacked several women recently. Police arrested the 23-year-old man on Wednesday, in connection to at least four incidents in the vicinity of 64th and Silver Spring.12 News spoke exclusively with one of the women.Her attack happened last Thursday at a gas station. She suffered a black eye and corneal abrasion.”I’m walking to the car, and I feel somebody hit me from behind, like literally like this, and I had glasses on. So my glasses broke, they hit my eye, so I ‘m ducking (and) screaming, ‘stop stop stop,’ and someone’s hitting me in the back of my head.”The woman did not want to be identified but described the moments of the ambush right after she finished pumping gas.”I ‘m getting in the car, rushing I look back and see him running the way he came, so I immediately went to police, told them what happened,” she said.Less than a week after the attack, Milwaukee police arrested a 23- year old. They say he attacked at least three other women in the same neighborhood. All of the people he is accused of attacking are women, and he hit them all. The woman 12 News spoke with said she is relieved he’s behind bars, but she is still traumatized.”I’m scared to go to the places I usually go, like the store, the gas station.”Through her experience, she said she hopes women can learn an important message. “Protect yourself at all times. If you do see someone getting attacked or you got attacked, report it to the police so it can be documented because we need to have these type of people off the street,” she said.12 News reached out to the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office, and we are waiting to hear back on the suspect’s name and specific charges.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO