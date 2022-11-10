ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

STOP!! HAMMER TIME!!
Hey Nancy 👈👉No bodycam footage or 911 audio, no cooperation with ICEAround the same time that local law enforcement refused to release the DePape mugshot, the Washington Examiner reported that San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins had similarly refused to release any video footage from officer-worn bodycams or surveillance cameras, nor would she release the audio recording of Pelosi’s 911 call.

Mary
It says she loves her job? What she loves about the job is the money she makes from insider trading due to her job. And don’t forget the power she also loves. I wonder if you poured water on her if she would melt like the witch in The Wizard of Oz?

pattym
Hmmmm, if she stays there will be an unearthing of hubbys situation...if she leaves its gonna die.... lets see if she tosses him to the wind!

