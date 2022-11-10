Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Strange things are happening at the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural DevelopmentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
6 Cave Spring Student Athletes sign NLI
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Six Cave Spring athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent. Peyton Horsley has signed with Concord and Trey Ludy will be heading to the NRV to play for Coach Alex Guerra and the Radford Highlanders – both will play baseball at their respective colleges. Swimmer Ava Muzzy signs with North Carolina – and lacrosse player Morgan Allardi signed with Gannon University. Then golfer Owen Bright is heading to the Division II ranks to joining Emory and Henry. While VHSL Class 3 state champion – Dylan Saunders will be taking his talents to Fairleigh Dickenson university to play basketball.
Christiansburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSLS
Warriors fall to Spartans, 42-0
SALEM, Va. – The Spartans were stifled by a talented Patrick Henry program a week prior to complete the regular season – but they’re itching to make a comeback. Salem took the lead early and didn’t let up all night. Salem shut out Western Albermarle 42-0.
Photos: Duke battles Virginia Tech in ACC college football action
Check out game action photos as the Hokies come to Durham to face the Blue Devils
WSLS
Green Wave washes away Cougars, 34-18
NARROWS, Va. – Covington made the trek to take on the Narrows Green Wave. 6-0 Narrows made a big pass, picked off by Covington to slow down the Green Wave. Another score later, it was Narrows 14, Covington nothing, but the Cougars had the drive to play hard and leave everything on the field Thursday night.
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Charles Wayne Tolbert
Charles Wayne Tolbert, 83, of Pulaski, VA, passed on November 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Goldie Tolbert, sister, Barbara Powers Ingram, and his eldest son, Michael Wayne Tolbert. Cherishing his memory is his wife of more than 65 years, Carol Tolbert, daughter, Lynne...
Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
wfxrtv.com
National D-Day Memorial Foundation to hold Veterans Day ceremony
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The National D-Day Memorial Foundation will be honoring veterans with a Veterans Day ceremony at the Bedford Moose Lodge, located at 2986 W Lynchburg-Salem Tpke, Bedford, Va. According to organizers, the event has been moved inside due to inclement weather but will begin at 11...
wvpublic.org
Student Anxiety Spurs Concord To Hire Additional Counselor For Students
Concord University hired a second counselor after finding high rates of anxiety, loneliness and depression in students and seeing an increase in demand for counseling services. “It's really heartbreaking to know that our students are struggling,” Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Sarah Beasley said. “We want...
chathamstartribune.com
Southern Roots opens in Chatham
Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for November 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. Lisa Quinn Webster Lisa Quinn Webster, age 63, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was …
pcpatriot.com
Final Pulaski County, Radford results
Final, unofficial voting results in the rest of Pulaski County’s and Radford’s uncontested races (Source: Virginia Public Access Project – VPAP):
WSET
The Satanic Temple to host family movie night at Jefferson Forest HS Auditorium
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A group called The Satanic Temple is planning to host an event for families at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County. The Satanic Temple is hosting what they're calling a Family Movie Night at the high school in February. "Shock, at the fact...
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters
The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; …. The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Foodie Friday: Napoli Cowboy. If you are looking for Italian and...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
WDBJ7.com
Q99 switching to Christmas music
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke radio station Q99 will start playing Christmas music for the season Friday, November 11 at 7:30 a.m. Morning hosts Dick Daniels and David Page stopped by 7@four Thursday to talk about the annual switch. Watch the video to see that segment.
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Co. Public Schools adding full-time bus driver jobs
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Montgomery County Public Schools is adding full-time positions for bus drivers to help fill current vacancies. Instead of being a 4.25-hour job, it’s now a 6.5-hour full-time job, and the position provides health insurance through the school district. MCPS is also offering a $2,000...
