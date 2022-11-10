ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third motorcyclist fatality this week

By Julissa Briseno
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 2:20 p.m. a motorcycle and small bus accident happened in Ewa.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that a Honda Motorcycle was driving eastbound on Geiger Road at a high speed when it drove into the opposite lane and overtook several vehicles.

As it entered the intersection at Kamakana Street from Geiger Road, the motorcycle collided with a small passenger bus.

According to HPD, the motorcyclist was a 27-year-old male.

He was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The bus driver is a 76-year-old female and had an 11-year-old and 12-year-old passenger in the car with her. They were not injured at the scene, said HPD.

This investigation is ongoing.

Myrna Amore Ordinado
2d ago

From experience and what I have seen most motorcycle drivers think they own the road that swerve back & fort between cars.I am driving 60 miles an hour & motorcyclist just pass by so that means they are going in high speed.They think for granted that they are a good driver.Motorcycle drivers slow down.You are not protected as much as people driving a car.Value your life & others.

