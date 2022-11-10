Read full article on original website
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 14: Panic, Passion, And A Proposal
It’s going to be a roller-coaster of emotions next week!. B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 14: Panic, Passion, And A ProposalSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for November 14 – 18, 2022, promise Ridge Forrester giving Taylor Hayes what she wants, Brooke Logan’s heart shattering once again, and Thomas Forrester feeling the heat.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Spoilers: Do Natalie and Mike Get Back Together?
Natalie Mordovtseva is going to visit her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, after a year of living apart on 'The Single Life' Season 3. Will visiting him spark some feelings again? Here's what we know.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza and Rodney Seen Together Post-Show
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 shows the end of Eliza and Rodney's relationship -- but the two were spotted out together after the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Liv Morgan Meets Up With AEW Wrestler
Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to share a photo of herself with AEW wrestler Abadon. She captioned the pic with,. In other news, NJPW wrestler Konosuke Takeshita recently took to Twitter to react to being called the ‘GOAT.’ He wrote,. “I was called the GOAT a...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: Which Castaway Is the Runner-Up? Fans Think They Know
'Survivor' Season 43 fans believe one castaway will make it to the end of the game, but the jury won't award them the title of Sole Survivor.
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila’s Jealousy Takes An Ugly Turn
A showdown may be coming up soon for these two. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila’s Jealousy Takes An Ugly TurnSoap Hub. Sheila Carter wants Deacon Sharpe all to herself, but B&B spoilers hint Brooke Logan Forrester’s soon-to-be lack of marital status is an issue. A very serious issue, and it’s not one she’s willing to put up with.
Yardbarker
WWE star not expected back on TV until next year
Tommaso Ciampa will be on the sidelines for the rest of this year. Last month, Ciampa revealed that he underwent surgery on his hip labrum. Pwinsider.com reported today, "In asking around, we are told he isn't expected back until next year.”. Ciampa was last seen in action at a September...
B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 7: A Bitter End And Shaky Romances
The Logan ladies face uncertain futures and Sheila Carter gets wined and dined. B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 7: A Bitter End And Shaky RomancesSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for November 7 – November 11, 2022, promise a week of love, loss, and a hint of romance as relationships shift and marriages are on the rocks.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Drags Failed Ex WWE Superstar For Being ‘Unstable’
In the early 2000s, WWE was trying to bolster its roster by signing new talents such as Randy Orton, John Cena, Batista, and Brock Lesnar. However, while all the above-mentioned superstars went on to become World Champions, Nathan Jones was left behind in a big way. Nathan Jones, whose gimmick...
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 24: Obsession, Love, And Bitterness
Love, lust, and loss shake up the Los Angeles fashionistas. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 24: Obsession, Love, And BitternessSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, promise Thomas Forrester putting Hope Logan Spencer in the hot seat, Taylor Hayes cementing her place in Ridge Forrester’s life, and Steffy Forrester Finnegan sensing something is way, way off.
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act
Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
tjrwrestling.net
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Comments on The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retained their titles over The New Day on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. With the victory, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days, breaking The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City, FL 11/11/2022
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Isaac Odugbesan. * The...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – November 10, 2022
After a recap of the 11/3/2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening match. IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match. Brian Myers (c) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. Joe Hendry. Hendry ran down Myers in his promo before declaring...
PWMania
WWE Registers Trademark for “Michin”
WWE has filed a new trademark application. On November 7th, the company filed for a new term with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term “Michin” was registered for use in the entertainment industry, such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
