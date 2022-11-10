Read full article on original website
Voices: Mitch McConnell is to blame for Republicans’ flop in the Senate, but not for the reasons conservatives think
The failure to flip the Senate has forced Republicans into a bitter intra-party feud and nobody seems to be feeling the heat more than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters cried to Tucker Carlson about the fact McConnell didn’t support him financially, despite the fact he released videos of himself shooting a campaign ad calling Roe v Wade “a genocide” while in the middle of a corn field. Newly re-elected Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mike Lee of Utah have teamed up with Rick Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, to call...
US Democrats celebrate Senate win over distraught Republicans
Democrats celebrated Sunday a stunning victory to hold the US Senate, leaving Republicans in disarray and providing a critical base of political and legislative support for the remainder of Joe Biden's presidency. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the result was a "vindication" of Democrats' achievements, and a clear rejection of the "anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction" offered by former president Donald Trump and his loyalists.
Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat
Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month. After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
16 Hilarious Reactions To Democrats Keeping The Senate
"Dems just won the senate in the middle of Tiffany Trump’s wedding; it literally could not have gone better than this."
‘3 strikes, you're out’: Larry Hogan laments Trump’s election record
“There should have been a huge red wave,” Hogan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Pelosi: Trump running in 2024 would be ‘bad news for the country’
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that former President Trump running for the White House in 2024 would be “bad news for the country,” adding that he has “not been a force for good.”. When asked by host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” whether Trump...
Nancy Pelosi says ‘disgusting’ Republican reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced midterm voters
Americans may have voted for Democrats to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress simply because of the growing ugliness of the conservative politcial movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.Reacting to a historic performance by her party in Tuesday’s elections, which saw Democrats hold the Senate and position themselves for an expanded majority, Ms Pelosi noted that the Republican Party’s reaction to the attack on her husband had been met with a muted response from GOP leaders while their own members and supporters, like Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump Jr., engaged in outright mockery.Mr Pelosi was...
Trump Candidacy Won't Protect Him From Federal Indictments, Warns Former U.S. Attorney
“The idea that you can inoculate yourself from criminal charges by just declaring yourself a candidate for some high office is ludicrous,” said Barbara McQuade.
