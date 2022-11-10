Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
5 free agent second basemen the White Sox should consider
Editor's Note: "5 free agent second basemen the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
White Sox' Rick Hahn's Attention Turns to Trades as Offseason Begins
As offseason begins, Sox' Hahn’s attention turns to trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have their manager in place after officially hiring Pedro Grifol last week. Now comes the hard part: Making sure they have the right players. A number of issues impacted the White...
Cubs make flurry of roster moves as 40-man deadline looms
The Cubs' 40-man roster stands at 36 after they made a flurry of moves on Thursday. — Kyle Hendricks, Codi Heuer, Jason Heyward, Rafael Ortega and Ethan Roberts have been activated off the 60-day injured list. — David Bote, Steven Brault, Narciso Crook, Anderson Espinoza and Franmil Reyes cleared waivers...
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Jake Burger
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
Yardbarker
White Sox Trade Rumors: Sean Murphy on the Radar
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn has indicated the trade market will likely be the best route to improve his club this offseason. And as MLB's hot stove warms up, the White Sox have asked about Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score.
Central Illinois Proud
Contreras? Rodon? More? Predictions vary for Cardinals as MLB free agency begins Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Tis the season for free agency. Players can start signing with new MLB teams as early as Thursday afternoon. The St. Louis Cardinals, coming off a division crown and four straight postseason berths, could make some moves in free agency to stay competitive. Occasionally, St. Louis will land a big-name free agent to a multi-year deal, like Matt Holliday, Carlos Beltran and Miles Mikolas. Other offseasons come and go a little more quietly.
5 popular moves the Chicago White Sox should make in the offseason
The Chicago White Sox have renewed hope after hiring a new manager. Pedro Grifol plans to improve the Sox play in 2023 and reinvigorate hopes that the Southsiders can win a World Series. After a disappointing and frustrating 2022 season, the White Sox still have some work to do to...
Yardbarker
Cubs Roster Moves: 7 Players Outrighted, Franmil Reyes and Others Elect Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs were busy shedding names from their 40-man roster on Thursday. The team announced that they outrighted seven players to Triple-A Iowa. Those names include midseason acquisition Franmil Reyes, utility infielder David Bote, and outfielder Narciso Crook for the position players. On the pitching side, Alec Mills, Steven Brault, Brad Wieck, and Anderson Espinoza were among the group.
Josh Bell, Cody Belliger and Other Cubs Buzz From GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS — The bustle, the buzz, the bells, the beeps, the spinning and dinging all day and through the night. “It definitely felt like the winter meetings,” Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said Thursday as he and the Cubs wrapped up four days of whatcha-got, whatcha-want chatter at the annual GM Meetings.
Yardbarker
Cubs Continue Roster Moves as Free Agency Looms
It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason. However, before the hot stove truly heats up, the Cubs need to set their official 40-man roster. Earlier this week, the Cubs flexed their 40-man roster down to 36. That said, the Cubs announced two additional moves on Friday. Jared Young and Esteban Quiroz both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox have inquired about catcher Sean Murphy
As the Hot Stove gets underway for this MLB offseason, the White Sox have made it known that the trade route is likely to be the most beneficial for them. One area they could be looking to upgrade is their catching department. According to a report from 670 The Score’s...
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks had yet another solid year in a Chicago White Sox uniform. The closer was selected for the All-Star game for the second consecutive season. The underperforming White Sox, unfortunately, didn't need to rely on his services as much in 2022. The team finished 81-81, which didn't result in as many save opportunities as one would like.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Gavin Sheets
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
atozsports.com
There’s a move that Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to make this week
There’s a no-brainer move that Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles needs to make. The Los Angeles Chargers released defensive tackle Jerry Tillery this week. Tillery was a first-round selection (No. 28 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers tried to trade Tillery...
