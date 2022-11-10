It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason. However, before the hot stove truly heats up, the Cubs need to set their official 40-man roster. Earlier this week, the Cubs flexed their 40-man roster down to 36. That said, the Cubs announced two additional moves on Friday. Jared Young and Esteban Quiroz both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.

