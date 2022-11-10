All of SWFL no longer under a tropical storm warning

As of the 1 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), all tropical storm warnings have been lifted in Southwest Florida.

Tropical Storm Nicole has weakened as it continues to move across the state with sustained wind speeds of 45 MPH as it continues to turn northwest at 15 MPH.

Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach. Sustained winds were barely cat. 1 strength with 75 MPH around 3am. It still made history as the first U.S. hurricane in November since 1985. There also hasn’t been a hurricane landfall on the east coast of Florida since Hurricane Katrina.

Nicole will continue on its NW track through the day before making its NE track overnight over Georgia and the Carolinas.

SWFL will continue to feel the gusty breeze from Nicole throughout Thursday. Winds will range from 10-15 MPH with higher gusts. Leftover, light showers will continue through the afternoon before becoming isolated late in the day.

