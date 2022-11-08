ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Roxy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Roxy, a two year-old dog that is looking for a new home. For more information on Roxy check out the video above!. If you want to adopt Roxy...
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

Tiny home village in Mishawaka

ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Demolition paves way to help homeless veterans

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Troop Town is making way for a complex of tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness. They knocked down the existing structures next to VFW Post #360 where the troop town will be built this spring. However, they still have to meet some fundraising...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WWMTCw

"Rake a Difference" in Michigan communities

Hundreds of volunteers from the area spent their day today giving back to the community. The volunteers were part of "Rake a Difference" with United Way and went yard-by-yard to help seniors rake and bag leaves. The volunteers also helped clean their gutters. The organization says this time of year...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of tamandua pup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Potawatomi Zoo announced the birth of a baby tamandua pup!. Olive, the baby’s mother, gave birth to her first pup, the zoo said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening. We couldn’t be more thrilled to see them!. Welcome to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
discoverkalamazoo.com

Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter

Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

Two people burned during house fire in Elkhart

Two people are recovering from burns after a house fire in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, to the 700 Block of Christian Avenue and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home and significant fire visible inside and at the back of the structure.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Local veteran honored with hero award after ATV accident changed her life

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Betty Paige Keranen thought she was just attending a Veterans Day Ceremony today but was surprised with the honor of receiving a hero award. “Her selfless service and dedication to serving others has been noticed and we consider her a hero,” said Jim McKinnies, a representative for Homes for Heroes.
MISHAWAKA, IN
wtvbam.com

Three Sturgis teens injured in St. Joseph County rollover crash

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three teenagers from Sturgis were injured Friday morning in a single vehicle roll-over crash that took place on Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street in St. Joseph County’s Fawn River Township. Michigan State Police at the Marshall post say it happened at...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Two injured in Elkhart house fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
ELKHART, IN
awesomemitten.com

Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan

Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Stevensville passes marijuana ordinance

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - After a lot of opposition from residents, the Village Council of Stevensville approved an ordinance that will allow marijuana retailers to come to the area. Residents shared their thoughts about the ordinance at a meeting Wednesday night. “I would like to see a cash flow analysis...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WTHR

School bus crashes with semi-truck in northern Indiana

WARSAW, Ind. — An out-of-state school bus was in a crash with a semi-truck in northern Indiana on Saturday night. Police in Warsaw warned the public of the crash at U.S. 30 and Center Street just before 9 p.m. The police department said it was a crash between a...
WARSAW, IN
MLive

3 teens injured in rollover crash near Sturgis

STURGIS, MI -- A Friday morning crash that caused a vehicle to roll multiple times, injuring three teenagers, is currently under investigation, police said. At about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police were dispatched to Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street in Fawn River Township for reports of a rollover crash.
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN

