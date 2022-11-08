Read full article on original website
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Roxy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Roxy, a two year-old dog that is looking for a new home. For more information on Roxy check out the video above!. If you want to adopt Roxy...
Jaja, Up for Adoption in Kalamazoo, is Going to Steal Your Heart
Meet Jaja. Jaja is about four months old and is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan with her two littermates. Jaja was surprisingly calm for a puppy. She was quiet, loving, and seems to really love snuggling. Perfect for that cold weather that will inevitably be making its way to SW Michigan.
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
WNDU
WWMTCw
"Rake a Difference" in Michigan communities
Hundreds of volunteers from the area spent their day today giving back to the community. The volunteers were part of "Rake a Difference" with United Way and went yard-by-yard to help seniors rake and bag leaves. The volunteers also helped clean their gutters. The organization says this time of year...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of tamandua pup
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Potawatomi Zoo announced the birth of a baby tamandua pup!. Olive, the baby’s mother, gave birth to her first pup, the zoo said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening. We couldn’t be more thrilled to see them!. Welcome to...
discoverkalamazoo.com
Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter
Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
95.3 MNC
Two people burned during house fire in Elkhart
Two people are recovering from burns after a house fire in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, to the 700 Block of Christian Avenue and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home and significant fire visible inside and at the back of the structure.
Kitchen fire becomes a blaze, destroys home in Branch County
Firefighters battled the fire for nearly six hours, saying the house and everything inside are completely destroyed.
WNDU
Local veteran honored with hero award after ATV accident changed her life
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Betty Paige Keranen thought she was just attending a Veterans Day Ceremony today but was surprised with the honor of receiving a hero award. “Her selfless service and dedication to serving others has been noticed and we consider her a hero,” said Jim McKinnies, a representative for Homes for Heroes.
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
3 teens hurt in rollover crash in Fawn River Twp.
Three teenagers are in the hospital after a Friday morning rollover crash in Fawn River Township.
wtvbam.com
WNDU
awesomemitten.com
Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan
Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
WNDU
Stevensville passes marijuana ordinance
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - After a lot of opposition from residents, the Village Council of Stevensville approved an ordinance that will allow marijuana retailers to come to the area. Residents shared their thoughts about the ordinance at a meeting Wednesday night. “I would like to see a cash flow analysis...
Deputies: Missing 14-year-old found safe
A missing 14-year-old has been found safe, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said.
School bus crashes with semi-truck in northern Indiana
WARSAW, Ind. — An out-of-state school bus was in a crash with a semi-truck in northern Indiana on Saturday night. Police in Warsaw warned the public of the crash at U.S. 30 and Center Street just before 9 p.m. The police department said it was a crash between a...
3 teens injured in rollover crash near Sturgis
STURGIS, MI -- A Friday morning crash that caused a vehicle to roll multiple times, injuring three teenagers, is currently under investigation, police said. At about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police were dispatched to Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street in Fawn River Township for reports of a rollover crash.
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
