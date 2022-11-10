At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years

Read full article on original website
kingfish420
6d ago
I'm not religious but don't you people talk about evil and God's wrath? if you're religious that should tell you something remember Sodom and Gomorrah 🤣🤷
Guest
6d ago
They haven’t even recovered from the last hurricane that says a lot for your governor. That’s a shame that your state should even be in that condition.
WarWithinUs2020–2024
6d ago
Smh Florida is sinking And with all the technology the United States has ,, you’d think the Government would’ve changed this outcome already (re: bring up sand to rebuild barriers)
Bay News 9
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
Hurricane Nicole on verge of hitting Florida
Hurricane Nicole was within striking distance of Florida's east coast early Thursday and was expected to make landfall overnight. The storm strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. It's a rare November hurricane...
Building collapses at Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
A beachside building has partially collapsed in Daytona Beach, Florida, as the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole begin battering eastern Florida.
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia
MIAMI (AP) — Nicole hit Florida’s east coast as a hurricane Thursday and remains such a sprawling tropical storm that it has covered nearly the entire state while reaching into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama. A large area of the weather-weary peninsula was being lashed by strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging ocean surge in a few coastal areas.
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
