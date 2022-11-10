ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years

By Alaa Elassar, Dakin Andone, Aya Elamroussi
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Comments / 151

kingfish420
6d ago

I'm not religious but don't you people talk about evil and God's wrath? if you're religious that should tell you something remember Sodom and Gomorrah 🤣🤷

Reply(11)
10
Guest
6d ago

They haven’t even recovered from the last hurricane that says a lot for your governor. That’s a shame that your state should even be in that condition.

Reply(23)
14
WarWithinUs2020–2024
6d ago

Smh Florida is sinking And with all the technology the United States has ,, you’d think the Government would’ve changed this outcome already (re: bring up sand to rebuild barriers)

Reply(4)
6
