NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicole brings storm surge flooding to Brevard, Volusia counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making Florida landfall. Read live updates below:

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

>>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS & WEATHER APPS <<<

8 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole moves over Florida.

DeSantis is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Watch the news conference live on Channel 9 or by clicking here once it begins.

The governor will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

7 a.m. update:

The city of Cocoa is sending out a warning to drivers about downed trees.

Cocoa officials said there are reports of trees down throughout the city.

A large tree branch was seen blocking Indian River Drive, south of Dixon Boulevard.

Officials said people need to remain sheltered throughout the storm and not to let their guard down.

Downed power lines and trees are causing dangerous road conditions.

Crews will be out to help clear the roads as soon as it’s deemed safe.

6 a.m. update:

Channel 9 reporter Q McCray has been keeping an eye on conditions in areas of Seminole County, including at Sanford’s Lake Monroe.

Early Thursday, he watched as water crested over the lake wall along West Seminole Boulevard near Sanford City Hall.

Before Hurricane Ian hit in late September, McCray noted that water levels in Lake Monroe appeared to be 3 to 4 feet below its retaining wall.

Now, as Tropical Storm Nicole compounds issues brought on by Ian, vegetation from the lake is turning up on walkway around Lake Monroe.

5 a.m. update:

Flagler County officials are asking drivers to avoid using A1A unless “absolutely necessary.”

Officials said the road has been taking a serious beating as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through the state.

Drivers in Florida are being asked to avoid any unnecessary driving as the storm moves through to help crews respond to any hazardous situations.

Strong winds will continue from Brevard to Osceola counties northward Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole moves inland.

Storm surge flooding is ongoing along the coast in Brevard and Volusia counties.

4 a.m. update:

Nicole has now been downgraded to a tropical storm only hours after it made Florida landfall.

3:30 a.m. update:

High wind speeds have been seen across Florida’s east coast after Hurricane Nicole made landfall, the National Weather Service said.

Here are the following areas with peak wind gusts:

Playalinda Beach 73 mph

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station 71 mph

Melbourne at 70 mph

Indialantic at 70 mph

Patrick Space Force Station at 67 mph

Sebastian Inlet at 66 mph

New Smyrna Beach at 60 mph

Vero Beach at 58 mph

3 a.m. update:

Meteorologist Tom Terry said Hurricane Nicole has made landfall.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall south of Vero Beach.

2 a.m. update:

The National Weather Service Melbourne said 60 to 70 mph winds are in Brevard County.

Hurricane Nicole is expected to make landfall soon.

1:43 a.m. update:

Channel 9′s Demie Johnson shows one home that is holding its ground as wind and rain pound Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County.

Portions of the hurricane-damaged home are in danger of breaking off into the water.

See the video below:

1 a.m. update:

Hurricane Nicole is likely to make landfall along the east coast of Florida within the next couple of hours.

Walendberger said we should expect strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain to continue over a large area.

The storm is about 30 miles away from Fort Pierce with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph.

Read this update in Spanish below:

El huracán Nicole se está acercando y se espera que toque tierra en la costa este de Florida en las próximas horas.

La tormenta está a 30 millas de Fort Pierce con vientos de 75 mph.

12 a.m. update:

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Nicole is now 50 miles from Fort Pierce with over 60 mph wind gusts in Sebastian Inlet.

Read this update in Spanish below:

Los vientos del huracán Nicole son de 66 mph en este momento.

La tormenta está a 55 millas de Fort Pierce

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

©2022 Cox Media Group