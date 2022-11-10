Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian booby traps turning Kherson into ‘city of death’, says Ukraine official

11.22am GMT

Ukrainian forces have advanced 7km in two directions and recaptured 12 settlements, according to its armed forces.

Army commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhny was quoted by the force’s official Telegram account, which shows a map indicating Ukrainian advances towards Kherson city.

He said: “We can’t yet confirm or deny the information of the so-called withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from Kherson. We continue to conduct the offensive operation in line with our plan.”

11.02am GMT

Summary of the day so far …

There have been diverging reactions to Russia’s announcement on Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from the right bank of Kherson region - in what would be another defeat for its forces.

On Wednesday the Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu ordered troops to leave Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson , the only regional capital Moscow had captured since the invasion began. The announcement marks one of Russia’s most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war. General Sergei Surovikin , in overall command of the war, called it a “very difficult decision”.

While Russia did not formally declare it was abandoning Kherson, all signs point to a Moscow retreat . “Kherson cannot be fully supplied and function,” Surovikin said. “The decision to defend on the left bank of the Dnipro is not easy, at the same time we will save the lives of our military.” Russia had been preparing its exit for the last month, moving command and control across the river.

Ukraine reacted with caution, saying some Russian forces were still in Kherson and additional Russian manpower was being sent. “Until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, it makes no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal,” said Mykhailo Podolyak , a senior adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

On Thursday Podolyak that Russia is booby-trapping the city of Kherson, accusing them of trying to turn it into a “city of death”. He claimed that the Russian military “mines everything they can: apartments, sewers” and that “artillery on the left bank” of the Dnipro river “plans to turn the city into ruins.”

Russia’s loss of Kherson’s west bank will likely prevent its forces from achieving their strategic aspiration of a land bridge reaching Odesa, according to the UK Ministry of Defence. “With limited crossing points, Russian forces will be vulnerable in crossing the Dnipro River,” the latest British intelligence report reads.

Russia’s decision to withdraw troops from near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is a positive step, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

America’s top general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, estimates that Russia’s military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine , adding Kyiv’s armed forces has “probably” suffered a similar level of casualties in the war. Mark Milley ’s remarks offer the highest US estimate of casualties to date in the nearly nine-month-old conflict.

Italy has not ruled out new measures to provide further military support for Ukraine but these are not on table at the moment, defence minister Guido Crosetto told Il Messaggero daily.

The US reportedly will not give Ukraine advanced drones in order to avoid an escalation with Russia , according to the Wall Street Journal. Kyiv has pleaded for the weaponry for months. The Biden administration’s decision reflects the limit of the kinds of weaponry Washington is willing to provide for Ukraine’s defence, the WSJ noted.

Putin may only take part in the upcoming summit of the G20 group of nations in Bali via video link, Russian state news agency RIA said on Thursday, citing the Russian embassy in Indonesia. Zelenskiy is also due to appear via video.

The global dash for gas amid the Ukraine war will accelerate climate breakdown and could send temperatures soaring far beyond the 1.5C limit of safety, analysis has shown . If all of the new gas projects announced in response to the global gas supply crunch are fulfilled, the resulting greenhouse gas emissions would add up to about 10% of the total amount of carbon dioxide that can safely be emitted by 2050.

Police on Jersey have admitted they conducted unlawful searches at premises allegedly linked to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and have agreed to pay damages and apologise.

That is it from me, Martin Belam, for now. I will be back with you later on.

10.50am GMT

Sweden will continue its dialogue with Turkey to overcome objections raised by Ankara over its application to join the Nato alliance, its foreign minister, Tobias Billstrom , said on Thursday.

“I think the discussions are continuing in a very positive way,” Billstrom told reporters in Berlin after meeting his German counterpart, Reuters reports.

Billstrom said discussions would continue on all levels and that he would go to Ankara shortly.

The Swedish foreign minister, Tobias Billstroem, and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

At the same time, Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock , spoke about Hungary ’s delay in ratifying the accession of Sweden and Finland to the alliance.

“With regard to the question about Hungary: I would like to underline this clearly … there is no grey area,” Baerbock told a joint news conference.

Hungary’s parliament will discuss the ratification during its autumn session.

10.41am GMT

Ukrainian official: Russia mining Kherson to turn it into 'city of death'

A senior Ukrainian official has warned that Russia is booby-trapping the city of Kherson, accusing them of trying to turn it into a “city of death”.

Mykhailo Podolyak , adviser to the head of the office of Ukraine’s president tweeted that Russia “wants to turn Kherson into a ‘city of death’.”

He claimed that the Russian military “mines everything they can: apartments, sewers” and that “artillery on the left bank” of the Dnipro river “plans to turn the city into ruins.”

He suggested that the Russian forces “came, robbed, celebrated, killed ‘witnesses’, left ruins and left” Kherson city.

The city – which Russian forces announced they would be retreating from on Wednesday – was one of the areas that the Russian Federation claimed to annex from occupied Ukraine in September.

10.11am GMT

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it had summoned the Latvian ambassador in protest over what it described as the demolition of Soviet-era monuments, Reuters reports.

“A strong protest was issued to the head of the Latvian diplomatic mission in connection with the ongoing policy of state vandalism in Latvia to dismantle Soviet memorials,” the foreign ministry said.

In recent months, Latvia has removed statues and memorials including the Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders, a 79-metre concrete obelisk which had stood in Riga since 1985.

The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders, prior to its removal. Photograph: Roman Koksarov/AP

10.04am GMT

In the earliest days of the war, Ukrainian teacher Olena Kurilo became one of its defining images. She was photographed by Anadolu Agency photojournalist Wolfgang Schwan . She was pictured on 24 February with her head wrapped in a bandage and her face caked with blood after an airstrike on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv oblast, eastern Ukraine.

Now photographer and subject have been reunited after nine months, meeting up in Warsaw where they posed next to the image.

Wolfgang Schwan with Olena Kurilo, who was the wounded subject of Schwan’s iconic image, captured at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In an interview with Anadolu Agency this week, Kurilo said: “I needed surgery, and clinics in Ukraine could not take me, but thanks to British journalists and newspapers, I managed to get to Poland and I had three surgeries.”

She said that the photo had helped give her a purpose, telling reporters: “It just happened that I became a face of the Ukrainian war, but I understood that it didn’t happen just by accident. I understood that this was on purpose and that I had a mission. My mission now is to help people. It’s true that I speak mainly about Ukraine because I understand that now my duty is also to help Ukraine’s victory and help my country and I use my voice as much as I can.”

Schwan and Kurilo met in Poland for the first time since Kurilo was wounded February. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

9.37am GMT

The British government said on Thursday it had frozen assets worth £18bn ($20.5bn) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and entities sanctioned for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have imposed the most severe sanctions ever on Russia and it is crippling their war machine,” said Andrew Griffith , a junior government minister in the Treasury, Reuters reports. “Our message is clear: we will not allow Putin to succeed in this brutal war.”

Britain has so far imposed sanctions on more than 1,200 individuals and more than 120 entities in Russia.

9.18am GMT

Video appears to show Ukraine has captured Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region

The Ukrainian 131 Separate Reconnaissance battalion has posted a video to Telegram that they say was filmed in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region. It would mark the first official confirmation that Ukrainian troops have captured the town.

The message accompanying the video reads: “Today, 10 November 2022, the settlement of Snihurivka was liberated [by] the forces of 131 separate reconnaissance battalion. Glory to Ukraine!”

A version with English subtitles has also been posted to Twitter.

Snihurivka is about 35 miles from the city of Kherson.

8.38am GMT

Here are some of the latest images of live in Ukraine that have been sent to us over the newswires today.

A man collects water from a fountain near a church in a central district of Mykolaiv. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A shop lies in ruins in Borodyanka, Kyiv region. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

Ukrainian soldier Ihor Gutsenko prepares to launch a Airlogix unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) surveillance drone in a field outside Kyiv. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

A symbolic mural painted amid damaged buildings in Borodyanka. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

A woman visits a cemetery outside Mariupol in Russian-occupied Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

8.30am GMT

Vitaliy Kim , the governor of Mykolaiv , has posted to Telegram to say that there is an air alert in effect in the region.

8.18am GMT

My colleague Peter Beaumont has tweeted this brief analysis, reminding us that a Russian retreat from the city of Kherson is “in progress not done” and that it is not a negotiated retreat. He cautions that there is “plenty of scope still for ugliness”.

8.13am GMT

Fiona Harvey is in Sharm el-Sheikh for Cop27 for the Guardian, and reports on the wider climate implications of the war in Ukraine:

The global dash for gas amid the Ukraine war will accelerate climate breakdown and could send temperatures soaring far beyond the 1.5C limit of safety, analysis has shown .

If all of the new gas projects announced in response to the global gas supply crunch are fulfilled, the resulting greenhouse gas emissions would add up to about 10% of the total amount of carbon dioxide that can safely be emitted by 2050.

Bill Hare, the chief executive of Climate Analytics, one of the partner organisations behind Climate Action Tracker, told the Guardian that the world had “overreached” in its attempts to fill the hole left by Russian gas. “There will be just too much,” he said. “The volume of import capacity of gas being built in Europe far exceeds the replacement needs.”

The International Energy Agency warned last year that no new fossil fuel development could take place if the world were to stay within 1.5C of pre-industrial temperatures, the goal confirmed by countries at the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow last year.

Read more of Fiona Harvey’s report here: ‘Major push’ for gas amid Ukraine war accelerating climate breakdown

8.01am GMT

Police on Jersey have admitted they conducted unlawful searches at premises allegedly linked to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and have agreed to pay damages and apologise, according to a legal document seen by Reuters.

Jersey police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abramovich spent years attempting to distance himself from Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia, only to make a prominent appearance at peace talks in Turkey in March amid claims that he had been jetting between Moscow, Kyiv and Istanbul as an intermediary since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

7.42am GMT

Maksym Kozytskyi , governor of Lviv , has said on Telegram that last night passed quietly in the region, with just one air alarm for an attack that didn’t materialise.

7.35am GMT

In the FT this morning, Henry Foy, Roman Olearchyk and Felicia Schwartz offer this analysis of the situation as it develops in Kherson, writing :

The colourful billboards erected by Russia’s occupying forces in the Ukrainian city of Kherson boasted that it would be a Russian city “forever”. In reality, that lasted just more than eight months. [But] even if Kherson is evacuated quickly, it is very unlikely to spark a rout of Russian lines. By retreating from the city, which sits on the northwestern (or right) bank of the Dnieper River close to its Black Sea delta, Russia aims to reinforce its defences on the other side of the river, where it has been building defensive lines for weeks, reinforced by natural defences such as canals and wet, marshy ground. [The retreat] would put three important roads that lie on the land bridge and a number of Russian logistic sites and ammunition dumps within range of Ukraine’s western-supplied high-precision rocket system — threatening a critical supply route that has fuelled Russia’s war effort from the peninsula. The Kherson province located on the right bank of the Dnieper River is “strategically important from a military standpoint as it gives us firepower control of the roads from Crimea used as supply lines by the Russians”, said Serhiy Kuzan, an adviser at Ukraine’s defence ministry. “It will be a very big blow to the Russian forces.” Even if the conflict in south-east Ukraine sinks into a stalemate over winter, as some western officials have suggested, Kherson’s recapture will give Kyiv leverage as it lobbies western governments to step up supplies of arms and ammunition, and financial support.

People in Kherson walk past a banner reading: ‘The choice is made. Kherson is Russia’. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

7.24am GMT

Ukraine remains sceptical over Russian withdrawal from Kherson

Isobel Koshiw reports for the Guardian from Kyiv:

There have been diverging reactions to Russia’s announcement on Wednesday that it would withdraw its troops from the right bank of Kherson region – in what would be another defeat for its forces.

In a televised meeting of Russia’s top military brass, Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, gave the order to retreat from the right bank.

Several prominent western military analysts judge that the Russian announcement is genuine, prompted by Russia’s desire to save some of its best troops and equipment and to avoid a repeat of its chaotic retreat from Kharkiv region in September.

The US president, Joe Biden , said at a press briefing that he had expected the decision for “some time” and that the withdrawal reflected “real problems” with the Russian army.

But Ukraine’s authorities appear to be sceptical of Russia’s move.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy , said in his nightly address on Wednesday that “the enemy does not bring us gifts” and “doesn’t just leave”. Zelenskiy said that Kherson and other occupied areas would be retaken by Ukraine but as a result of Ukrainian military efforts, “we need to fight our way”.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, Andriy Yermak , implied in a tweet published late on Wednesday that Russia was trying to trick Ukraine. “Someone thinks they’re very cunning, but we’re one step ahead,” wrote Yermak.

Similarly, Zelenskiy’s adviser, Mykhailo Pod olyak , tweeted late on Wednesday that Ukraine saw no evidence Russia would leave without a fight and that Russian troops were still present in Kherson city. “Ukraine is liberating territories based on intelligence, not on staged TV statements.”

For several months, Ukraine has been pursuing a campaign to force Russian troops to withdraw from the right bank by targeting their supplies and supply lines such as ammunition depots and bridges. Kherson holds huge strategic and symbolic value for both sides.

The Guardian’s defence and security editor, Dan Sabbagh, offers this analysis of events of the last 24 hours, writing: as Russia tries to dig in, Ukraine’s challenge will be to repeat its victory in Kherson .

7.16am GMT

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi , governor of Sumy , has said that in his region “the night passed calmly, without enemy shelling”.

7.15am GMT

Italy has not ruled out new measures to provide further military support for Ukraine but these are not on table at the moment, its defence minister told Il Messaggero daily in an interview published today, according to reports from Reuters.

Guido Crosetto also said he would reiterate Italy’s commitment to Nato and its support for Kyiv in a meeting in Rome with the alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg later in the day.

7.03am GMT

Russia’s decision to withdraw troops from near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is a positive step, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said this morning.

Reuters reports Erdoğan was responding to a question about prospects of talks between Moscow and Kyiv at a news conference before departing on a visit to Uzbekistan.

This is Martin Belam taking over the live blog in London. I will be with you for the next few hours.

6.58am GMT

Putin may participate in G20 summit via video link

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, may take part in an upcoming summit of the G20 group of nations in Bali via video link, Russian state news agency RIA said on Thursday, citing the Russian embassy in Indonesia.

“The format of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin’s participation is being worked out,” the agency quoted a diplomat as saying. “It is possible that he will take part in the summit via video conference.”

Earlier, an Indonesian government official told Reuters that foreign minister Sergei Lavrov would represent Putin at the summit, with the Russian president due to join one of the meetings online.

Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the G20 nations in Bali next week, according to an Indonesian government official.

As G20 host, Indonesia has resisted pressure from western countries and Ukraine to withdraw its invitation to Putin from the leaders summit and expel Russia from the group over the war in Ukraine, saying it does not have the authority to do so without consensus among members.

6.52am GMT

The US reportedly will not give Ukraine advanced drones in order to avoid an escalation with Russia , according to the Wall Street Journal.

Kyiv has pleaded for the weaponry for months. The Biden administration’s decision reflects the limit of the kinds of weaponry Washington is willing to provide for Ukraine’s defence, the WSJ noted. A report published late on Wednesday read:

The Pentagon declined the request based on concerns that providing the Gray Eagle MQ-1C drones could escalate the conflict and signal to Moscow that the US was providing weapons that could target positions inside Russia, US officials and other people familiar with the decision said.”

6.47am GMT

Interactive Russia’s military has declared a withdrawal from the western bank of the Dnipro River



6.46am GMT

Russian forces now unlikely to achieve land bridge to Odesa: UK MoD

Russia’s loss of Kherson’s west bank will likely prevent its forces from achieving their strategic aspiration of a land bridge reaching Odesa, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

“With limited crossing points, Russian forces will be vulnerable in crossing the Dnipro River,” the latest British intelligence report reads.

It is likely that Russia’s withdrawal will take place over several days with defensive positions and artillery fires covering withdrawing forces, the ministry added.

6.31am GMT

US general estimates 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded

America’s top general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, estimates that Russia’s military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, adding Kyiv’s armed forces has “probably” suffered a similar level of casualties in the war.

Mark Milley’s remarks offer the highest US estimate of casualties to date in the nearly nine-month-old conflict. The Guardian could not immediately confirm his estimates.

Milley said the conflict so far had turned anywhere from 15 million to 30 million Ukrainians into refugees, and killed probably 40,000 Ukrainian civilians.

You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded. Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side. A lot of human suffering,” Milley said.

Asked about prospects for diplomacy in Ukraine, Milley noted that the early refusal to negotiate in the first world war compounded human suffering and led to millions more casualties.

“So when there’s an opportunity to negotiate, when peace can be achieved ... seize the moment,” Milley told the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday.

6.19am GMT

What does a Russian retreat from Kherson mean?

On the face of it, Russia’s sheepish yet televised announcement that it will abandon Kherson city and points west of the Dnipro represents a remarkable victory for Ukraine and a sophisticated military strategy.

It has taken a careful three-month campaign to force the Kremlin to conclude it cannot hang on.

Russia has been preparing its exit for a month now, moving command and control across the river and at least some of its experienced forces.

A Ukrainian victory in in the city, one of the main objectives of Kyiv’s southern offensive, would be widely seen as a significant blow to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, only weeks after a high-profile ceremony in Moscow in which he announced the “forever” annexation of the Kherson region, along with three others.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun at a position on a frontline in the Kherson region on 9 November. Photograph: Reuters

A Ukrainian liberation of the area would also pose fresh military headaches for Russia’s military commanders, bringing some parts of the Russian-occupied Crimea within range of Ukrainian Himars rocket systems, as well as threatening Russian operations around Melitopol and Mariupol.

It also marks a personal defeat for General Surovikin, a notorious hardline air force officer, who was appointed the first overall commander of Russian forces in Ukraine in October to turn around Russia’s failing war against Ukraine.

Now, Ukraine’s apparent victory could not be more timely as Americans and Europeans worry about high energy costs ultimately caused by the war. The challenge for Kyiv will be to repeat it against Russians who are desperately trying to dig in.

6.13am GMT

In case you missed this earlier, video of Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu , emerged on Wednesday showing the official giving orders to the country’s troops to leave Ukraine’s city of Kherson .

6.05am GMT

Ukraine responds to Kherson withdrawal with caution

As details of Russian troop movements remain opaque in Kherson, some Ukrainian senior officials have cautioned against celebrating too soon until a fuller picture of the situation on the ground becomes clear.

In his national address on Wednesday night, Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged restraint despite “a lot of joy in the media space today”, saying “The enemy does not bring us gifts, does not make ‘gestures of goodwill’. We fight our way up.”

“And when you are fighting, you must understand that every step is always resistance from the enemy, it is always the loss of the lives of our heroes.

“Therefore, we move very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk. In the interests of the liberation of our entire land and so that the losses are as small as possible.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy, said in a statement to Reuters: “Until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, it makes no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal.”

He later tweeted: “We see no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight.”

Oleksiy Arestovych, another senior presidential aide, said Moscow’s intentions remained unclear. “They are moving out but not as much as would be taking place if it was a full pullout or regrouping,” he said in a video posted on Telegram on Wednesday night.

“And for the moment, we don’t know their intentions – will they engage in fighting with us and will they try to hold the city of Kherson? They are moving very slowly,” he added.

5.53am GMT

Russian troops ordered to retreat from Kherson

The Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu , has ordered the country’s troops to leave an area including Ukraine’s city of Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Moscow since the February invasion.

In televised comments, Gen Sergei Surovikin, overall commander of the war, said he had recommended the withdrawal of Russian troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, citing logistical difficulties.

Kherson cannot be fully supplied and function. Russia did everything possible to ensure the evacuation of the inhabitants of Kherson,” Surovikin told Shoigu. We will save the lives of our soldiers and fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right [western] bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts,” Surovikin said.

The order to retreat came as Ukrainian forces pressed their attack on Russian positions on the western side of the river, including around the key town of Snihurivka.

While the move had been anticipated to prevent Russian forces being encircled by Ukraine on the western side of the river, the bald admission by Surovikin that Russian forces could not operate effectively comes despite recent efforts by the Kremlin to reinforce the Kherson front at the cost of the giving up large parts of Ukraine’s east.

5.44am GMT

Summary and welcome

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine . I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments as they unfold over the next few hours.

The Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has ordered the country’s troops to leave an area including Ukraine’s city of Kherson , the only regional capital captured by Moscow since the February invasion. A Ukrainian victory in the city, one of the main objectives of Kyiv’s southern offensive, would be widely seen as a significant blow to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile America’s top general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley estimates that Russia’s military had seen more than 1 00,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, adding Kyiv’s armed forces has “probably” suffered a similar level of casualties in the war.

For any updates or feedback you wish to share, please feel free to get in touch via email or Twitter.

If you have just joined us, here are all the latest developments:

The Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has ordered troops to leave Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson , the only regional capital Moscow had captured since the invasion began. The announcement marks one of Russia’s most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war. General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, called it a “very difficult decision”.

While Russia did not formally declare it was abandoning Kherson, all signs point to a Moscow retreat . “Kherson cannot be fully supplied and function,” Surovikin said. “The decision to defend on the left bank of the Dnieper is not easy, at the same time we will save the lives of our military.” Russia had been preparing its exit for the last month, moving command and control across the river.

Ukrainian victory in Kherson will be a significant blow to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, only weeks after a high-profile ceremony in Moscow in which he announced the “forever” annexation of the Kherson region along with three other regions.

Ukraine reacted with caution, saying some Russian forces were still in Kherson and additional Russian manpower was being sent. “Until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, it makes no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Joe Biden said Russia’s withdrawal of troops from Kherson was “evidence” that its military had “real problems”. During a White House press conference on Wednesday, the US president said he “knew for some time” it would happen.

The Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said Russia’s retreat was “part of an overall pattern” demonstrating that Moscow “has absolutely lost the momentum” . “But we should not underestimate Russia, they still have capabilities,” he told Sky News. “We have seen the drones, we have seen the missile attacks. It shows that Russia can still inflict a lot of damage.”

The deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in the Kherson region died in a car crash , state news agencies reported, citing local Russian-backed officials. Kirill Stremousov , previously an anti-vaccine blogger and political marginal, emerged as one of the most prominent public faces of the Russian occupation of Ukraine. Putin posthumously decorated Stremousov with the Order of Courage, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Senior UN officials were planning to meet members of a high-level Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending the Ukraine grain deal, a UN spokesperson said. “They will continue ongoing consultations in support of the efforts by the secretary general António Guterres on the full implementation of the two agreements signed on 22 July in Istanbul,” the spokesperson said.

Jens Stoltenberg said Vladimir Putin made “several huge mistakes” when he invaded, including underestimating Nato’s ability to support Ukraine .

The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow had contact with US officials from time to time , and confirmed there would soon be US-Russia consultations on the New Start nuclear arms reduction treaty, the last remaining arms control agreement between the world’s two largest nuclear powers.