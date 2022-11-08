Read full article on original website
Related
Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered
Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Watch Moment Huge Shark Jumps Onto Fishing Boat: 'We Were Lucky'
The skipper and his five passengers were relieved there was a windscreen between them and the shark as it thrashed around on deck.
Giant, Horrid Deep-Sea Louse-Like Creature Filmed Feasting on Fish Head
Giant isopods are thought to have existed for more than 160 million years, evidence from the fossil record indicates.
Fishermen Go Bonkers Netting A Fish Half A Second Before A Shark Steals Their Catch
It can be incredibly difficult trying to reel in a massive fish while deep sea fishing. Trying to catch one when your opponent is a blood thirsty shark. Video footage has circulated of a few young guys out on the water deep sea fishing. Everything was apparently going smooth as...
Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat
WATCH OUT. We’ve seen a number of sharks interfering with fishing trips here lately, and needless to say, they are the last competitors you want while trying to reel in a trophy fish while deep sea fishing. From a shark stealing a fisherman’s mackerel, and another shark going bonkers while trying (but failing) to steal a group of young fishermen’s catch, sharks are going to give every last drop of effort they got in an effort to feed themselves. And […] The post Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watching This Monster Lake Trout Through Crystal Clear Ice Almost Has Me Excited For Ice Fishing
That’s not what we want to hear, but it is the truth. The end of fall means colder temperatures and snow are about to fly. Many areas this means the end of most hunting seasons. Along with the weather comes more restricted access to the woods. The one outdoors...
Boat Ride Shows Large Number of Alligators in Louisiana Waterway
Check out the number of alligators on the bank of this waterway. John Bijeaux tagged me in this video of him traveling a local waterway, and the number of alligators entering the water may surprise you. Bijeaux tells me that he was traveling the Fordouche canal while heading to Lake...
WATCH: Hungry Wolf Snatches Fish From River With Lethal Pounce
Wolves are talented hunters, but you already knew that. However, did you know they also make formidable fishermen? A video of a hungry wolf snatching a fish from a river in a single pounce proves they are just as capable of hunting on the water as they are of pursuing prey across uneven plains and through dense forests.
saltwatersportsman.com
Fish Facts: A Redfish and its Black Spot(s)
Perhaps the single feature most associated with the red drum is its spot. That is, the one spot (on each side), on its tail. That spot is what’s called ocellated: a black circle, usually surrounded by a white ring, located at the beginning of the tail fin, on the upper side. That iconic mark accounts for the species’ scientific name: Sciaenops ocellatus.
A young boy holds a fish in his hand, kisses her, and then throws it back into the water, saying, "Loving bye-bye."
"He gives new life to fish and says bye-bye." What you think about this boy and how he gives new life to fish is. I was randomly browsing Instagram yesterday when I came across this lovely video of a young boy fishing with his father.
120 of the Best Boat Names & Ideas for Your New Yacht, Fishing Boat, Canoe or Kayak
Buying a boat is a major purchase, and maintaining one takes a lot of work. Like a car, a boat becomes a part of the family, in a way. And every member of the family deserves a suitable name. But how does one even go about naming their boat or coming up with ideas? You don’t want anything too cheesy, but a serious name may not be your vibe either.
a-z-animals.com
How Long Would It Take a Person To Swim the Entire Mississippi River?
How Long Would It Take a Person To Swim the Entire Mississippi River?. With a total length of 2,340 miles, the Mississippi River is one of the longest rivers in North America. The Old Man River is the birthplace of skiing and a proud home to many unique sea creatures, such as gulf sturgeons and alligator gars.
Comments / 0