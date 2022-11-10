Ripley’s Was Refusing To Lend Kim Kardashian The Marilyn Monroe Dress Until Kris Jenner Got Involved And I Need To Know How She Changed Its Mind

“Glee” co-creator Ryan Murphy floated the idea earlier this month of a “Glee” reboot, saying enough time has passed since the Fox musical comedy’s original run that returning to the franchise is now more of interest to him. Should Murphy go ahead and reboot “Glee,” don’t expect to see actor Kevin McHale back as the lovable and loyal Glee club member Artie Abrams. “I don’t know if Artie could be in it,” McHale told Insider about the potential reboot. “Knowing what we know now, I don’t think I should be playing a character that’s in a wheelchair. So, if they...

19 MINUTES AGO