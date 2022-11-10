ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Kourtney Kardashian Shamelessly Straddled Travis Barker And Made Out With Him In Front Of A Crowded Italian Hotspot And The Other Tourists’ Reactions Are Priceless

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLUKK_0j5S1nEx00

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still the world’s most PDA-filled couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwVPL_0j5S1nEx00
Gotham / Getty Images

From the moment they went public with their romance early last year, the now-married pair gained quite the reputation for their excessive — and shameless — makeout sessions in all sorts of places.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Whether it be an esteemed event , a family dinner with their respective kids, or a very crowded tourist hotspot , Kourtney and Travis aren’t against getting a little touchy-feely in front of an audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSxbe_0j5S1nEx00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Last October, in fact, the couple caused a stir after Travis shared a video of Kourt straddling and kissing him at Disneyland. In response to the backlash, he simply labeled critics “fucking miserable,” while Kourtney said that “kissing and hugging is not a bad thing.”

Instagram: @travisbarker

Now, you might be wondering just how awkward it is for passersby who may happen to spot the famous pair making out at any one of the very public hotspots that they love to visit.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Well, thanks to the latest installment of The Kardashians , we’ve got some new — and very awkward — footage of how it all goes down.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

In the episode, which was filmed late in April this year, Kourtney and Travis are in Italy as they prepare for their wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEDPw_0j5S1nEx00
Nino / GC Images

Taking some time to visit one of the country’s most famous buildings, the pair venture out to the Milan Cathedral, which is already surrounded by heaps of tourists.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

“I say we take a photo now, before there gets to be a lot of people,” Kourt says. She then giggles and asks Travis, “Are you gonna lift me up?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ohG2_0j5S1nEx00
Robino Salvatore / GC Images

“I guess so,” he replies, before she counts to three and leaps into his arms in a straddling position.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

The pair then shamelessly make out while a member of their entourage takes a series of photos of them from all angles. Without batting an eye at the people around them, the couple even moan as they share a passionate kiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNtgD_0j5S1nEx00
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Well, as you might’ve guessed, the other tourists around them looked visibly perplexed at what they were witnessing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423qE8_0j5S1nEx00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A child in the background quite literally frowns at the couple before turning to his parents and giggling. Meanwhile, other equally confused families stare at the two in apparent disbelief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZh87_0j5S1nEx00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Finally, after what probably felt like a lifetime of PDA for the awkward tourists, Kourtney and Travis make their way into the renowned cathedral, where they take a look around and express their admiration for the beautiful architecture.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

The awkward moment comes six months after an episode of The Kardashians showed Kourtney’s youngest kids, then-9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign, begging her and Travis to stop making out at the table when they were all seated for a family meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pA297_0j5S1nEx00
Instagram

The four were also joined by Travis’s three kids from his previous marriage: Atiana, Landon, and Alabama, who were 23, 18, and 16, respectively, at the time. After a brief few minutes of chitchat at the table, Kourtney and Travis couldn’t help but start making out in front of everyone.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

But they only managed to get a few seconds of kissing in before Reign and Penelope begged them to stop.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

“Ew guys! Can you guys not kiss in French again?” the little boy asked, before repeating himself a second time: “Can you guys please not French kiss?”

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

In another Season 1 episode, Penelope actually asked Travis herself why he was constantly so handsy with her mom.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

“Travis, why are you always like this to my mom?” she said, while drumming her hands on Kourtney’s thigh.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

In response, the Blink-182 member simply said that he planned on using Kourt’s body “as a drum one day,” before quipping that he guessed her butt would “make the loudest noise.”

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

You can watch the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu now, or Disney+ internationally. The next episode will air on Nov. 16.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kanye West Says He Is Only Divorced From Ex Kim Kardashian ‘On Paper’: ‘I Will Love Her for Life’

Not over her? Kanye West weighed in on his split from Kim Kardashian — and admitted he doesn’t consider them to be officially done. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” West, 45, shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
netflixjunkie.com

Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”

If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
Page Six

Kylie Jenner reveals her seven ‘wild’ dogs ‘bit Kendall on the ass’

Maybe they thought she wasn’t on the guest list?. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her rowdy pooch posse chomped down on sister Kendall Jenner’s derrière. “I have seven dogs, and they’re wild,” the makeup mogul told friend Hailey Bieber on the model’s Halloween episode of “Who’s in my bathroom?”
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson Joins Khloe Kardashian and Kids at Kardashian-Jenner Family Halloween Party

No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob in Kris Jenner Birthday Post

Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, while celebrating their mom Kris Jenner's birthday. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom Kris, and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. The black-and-white photo appears to be from last year's birthday...
realitytitbit.com

Penelope Disick records sassy clip about people wearing Sketchers

Penelope Disick has never been one to shy away from showing her sassy side, and her latest TikTok has proven just that as she lip-syncs to audio making fun of Sketchers. The ten-year-old took to the social media platform, which she shares with mom Kourt, to talk about people who wear Sketchers trainers. But it was only a bit of fun, really.
Us Weekly

Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Having Another Baby

Is baby No. 4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has made her feelings on expanding her family clear over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The former […]
ALABAMA STATE
msn.com

Kendall Jenner turns 27: See her long before her supermodel days

Slide 1 of 39: Kendall Jenner is a full-fledged supermodel these days, but before she was gracing billboards and international fashion week runways, she was just a little kid going through her most awkward years in front of millions on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." To celebrate her 27th birthday on Nov. 3, 2022, Wonderwall.com is looking back at the best photos of Kendall in her pre-supermodel days, starting with this endearing snapshot! In August 2009, a 14-year-old Kendall shyly posed for photos ahead of the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Keep reading for more from Kendall's early years...
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards

Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy