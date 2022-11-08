Public Meetings Report — November 3, 2022
O 11 At its meeting the Community Development Commission heard from city residents about sanitation concerns, the need for transportation routes, and the need for better security. Many also expressed a strong desire to extend and revisit TIF announcements for more Chicagoans to access information. Commissioners explained that they engage with city officials as well […]
