Public Meetings Report — November 3, 2022

By Scott Pemberton and Documenters
 5 days ago
O 11 At its meeting the Community Development Commission heard from city residents about sanitation concerns, the need for transportation routes, and the need for better security. Many also expressed a strong desire to extend and revisit TIF announcements for more Chicagoans to access information. Commissioners explained that they engage with city officials as well […]

