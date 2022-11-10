Benevilla caregiver connect free event

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benevilla will host a  Caregiver Connect event as a live, in-person experience, 9-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18., at the  First Baptist Church of Sun City West, 17419 N. Conquistador Drive

This free educational event provides family caregivers with support, expert guidance, and valuable information to assist on the caregiving journey.

Benevilla has been helping family caregivers since 1981 when a crisis counseling service started.

“The Benevilla founders understood family caregivers were bearing a heavy burden caring for their loved ones often neglecting their own health”Joanne Thomson,  Benevilla president and CEO said.  “Today, 30%-60% of caregivers pass from illnesses related to caregiver stress before the person they are caring for. That’s why getting family caregivers this type of support and information is crucial for our aging communities and their families.”

The cornerstone of the event will be several in-depth educational presentations from experts in the caregiving field. Dr. David Shprecher and Debra Witthar from Banner Sun Health Research Institute (BSHRI) will present together highlighting updated research on dementia, Parkinson’s and movement disorders and the resources and support available to caregivers.

Katie Skvarce with the Alzheimer’s Association will give an overview of the science for Alzheimer's research overall and talk about the new drug trials for Lecanemab and other developments.

Kate Sawert with Geriatric Resources will talk about grief, loss and isolation around the holidays and ways to normalize these very universal feelings in her presentation “Overcoming Loneliness Especially During the Holidays.”

Tina Ferguson with Artsy Smartsy who will host fun and relaxing hands on demonstrations of art and creative projects for caregivers to do with  loved ones.

The Benevilla Preferred Partners, local senior services providers, will also have table displays to supply important caregiver information to the attendees. The partners are experts in senior living options, home care choices, insurance alternatives, elder law, hospice and more.

The Benevilla programs will also be on hand with information highlighting our new Bene fitness Adaptive Gym, our Life Enrichment Programs and our free C.A.R.E.S. Resource Department including free support groups, home services, and educational workshops. There will be interactive health activities and a healthy breakfast will be available as well as snacks throughout the event.

Reservations are required. Call 623-584-4999 or visit https://benevilla.org/caregiver-connect-event/ to reserve a spot.

