Located smack-dab in the center of the United States, Nebraska is reputedly one of the flattest states in the country. Nebraska has a population of just under two million people, many of whom live in Lincoln and Omaha. Sprawling over an astounding 77,000-odd square miles, Nebraska is actually split between two time zones. Much of the eastern two-thirds of the state stays hot and humid for most of the year. However, the westernmost corners of Nebraska trend more towards cold and dry, or subtropical and humid. Much of the state is flat, but, just where is the highest point in Nebraska?

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO