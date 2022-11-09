Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska's Most Dangerous Cities
Nebraska has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Nebraska, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
KRMG
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in Nebraska and Minnesota, regulators s
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in Nebraska and Minnesota, regulators s According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. allegedly illegally employed the children under hazardous working conditions. (NCD)
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Nebraska
Located smack-dab in the center of the United States, Nebraska is reputedly one of the flattest states in the country. Nebraska has a population of just under two million people, many of whom live in Lincoln and Omaha. Sprawling over an astounding 77,000-odd square miles, Nebraska is actually split between two time zones. Much of the eastern two-thirds of the state stays hot and humid for most of the year. However, the westernmost corners of Nebraska trend more towards cold and dry, or subtropical and humid. Much of the state is flat, but, just where is the highest point in Nebraska?
doniphanherald.com
Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm
Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
Flood damage could take Nebraska State Penitentiary Unit offline for two years
The unit, which housed 134 men, had to be evacuated due to a burst pipe but the extent of the damage wasn't fully known until Friday.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Michigan
This is it. Nebraska has everyone right where they want them. You better be on the edge of your seat for this game. Michigan is going to wish they had a bye this week after Nebraska gets done with them. Here are your reasons why. #1 MICHIGAN’S DEFENSE. Nebraska...
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
1011now.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
iheart.com
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
Nebraska Basketball: What went right, what went wrong against Omaha
The Nebraska basketball team is 2-0 for the first time in the Fred Hoiberg era. Let that sink in for a minute. In Hoiberg’s fourth season in Lincoln, his team finally won their first two games. Perhaps that shouldn’t be all that surprising, considering that his high water mark...
WOWT
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.
New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
klkntv.com
Nebraska organization raises alarm over worsening foster care crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s foster care crisis appears to be worsening. Nearly 500 children in our state are waiting to be adopted by a safe and loving family. CEDARS, a Nebraska nonprofit working with families and kids in foster care, said that for the last six years, it’s seen a constant increase in the number of kids in need of a family.
Tour This Incredible Nebraska Estate Featuring a 50s Style Diner
When you see the French chateau-style home at the end of this tree-lined driveway, you may think you're in California. However, this incredible home is in Bennington, Nebraska near Omaha. This $2 million, 7,400-square-foot, 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath home sits on 14 acres. It would be hard to get bored...
iheart.com
Firearm deer season gets underway in Nebraska this weekend
(Lincoln, NE) -- Firearm deer season gets underway this weekend and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding hunters of a few things. Game and Parks says deer hunters are reminded to locate their nearest in-person check stations prior to hunting during the nine-day firearm season this year. The commission says all deer harvested during the Nov. 12-20 season must be accompanied by the hunter and taken to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. Check stations change from year to year, so hunters are urged to find their locations before they hunt. A list may be found on the 2022 deer regulations sheet, which, along with maps and information, is available here. An interactive map of check stations can be found here.
wnax.com
Nebraska Firearms Deer Season Opening
The firearm deer hunting season in Nebraska opens Saturday. Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game & Parks says conditions are improving for the start…..https://on.soundcloud.com/uiBrb. Wagner says they see a fair number of deer roaming the state….https://on.soundcloud.com/H7Fri. Wagner says there are a number of different permits available…..https://on.soundcloud.com/Wfn3z. This season...
Comments / 2