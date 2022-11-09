ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Shelby Reporter

Vincent falls to defending champion in second playoff round

GROVE HILL – A historic season for the Vincent Yellow Jackets came to an end on Friday with a 43-28 loss to Clarke County in the second round of the state playoffs. Last week’s first-round win over Luverne represented the school’s first playoff win since 2011 and its first ever 10-win season according to the best available records, but the Yellow Jackets could not get past the Class 2A defending state champion.
VINCENT, AL
Shelby Reporter

Briarwood swim team to compete in Central Sectional Meet

BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood’s swim team competed in a swim meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov 9. The Briarwood Lion’s results advanced several swimmers to compete in the Central Sectional Meet. Sophomore Andrew Groves finished first in the 200-yard freestyle for the Lions. Groves also placed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena girls win thrilling opener against Calera

HELENA – Behind a clutch finish on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Helena Huskies were able to start the 2022 basketball season 1-0 with a tightly-contested victory against the Calera Eagles. After giving up a 33-28 lead early in the final quarter, the Huskies were able to finish strongly, breaking...
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena downs Calera in strong opening-night performance

HELENA – The Helena Huskies used a big second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 10 to grab a season-opening win against rival Calera under first-year head coach Lucas McDonald. After a tight opening quarter between the two teams, Helena was able to create separation in the second period, eventually taking a near 30-point lead in the final quarter before holding on to finish off a 59-48 victory.
HELENA, AL
daytonatimes.com

Wildcats stung by Hornets on homecoming

Bethune-Cookman suffered a heartbreaking 37-22 homecoming loss to Alabama State at Daytona Stadium on Nov. 5. Once again, mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities that doomed B-CU, particularly in the second half. The Wildcats led 16-10 at halftime but were outscored by the Hornets 27-6 in the second half. “We had...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park men’s basketball is ready to return to the court

HOOVER – After a strong run to the Final Four and with returning experience from last year’s team, Chris Laatsch and the Spain Park Jaguars are looking to run it back and make another appearance in the postseason. Still, even with several veteran players en towe for this year, Coach Laatsch knows his club will have to recreate the magic for the new year.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park’s swim team advances to Central Sectional Meet

BIRMINGHAM – Spain Park’s swim team advanced to the Central Sectional Meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex in late November after their performance in their meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Carson Muir finished first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.70. Muir placed second in the...
HOOVER, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year

Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga City Schools release new guidelines for all athletic events

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Effective immediately, the Sylacauga City School (SCS) system has announced new guidelines to follow for all upcoming athletic events. SCS athletic director Chad Wilkinson has unveiled the following guidelines:. Spectators at all campuses should not stand along the fence or in front of the bleachers, and...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Divorces for Sept. 27 through Oct. 31

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 27-Oct. 31:. -Michael Keith Lewis, of Hoover, and Kahori Sora, of Hoover. -Krystal Lynn Marko, of Chelsea, and Brian Christopher Marko, of Trussville. -Darron Jones, of Helena, and Yolanda Y. Jones, of Helena. -Valerie Ann Woodruff, of Shelby, and...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College

Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
FAIRFIELD, AL
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park honors veterans with addition of bricks to Patriot’s Corner

HOOVER – Spain Park High School recently held a wreath laying ceremony in honor of veterans as they celebrated the addition of engraved bricks to Patriot’s Corner. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 1:25 p.m. a ceremony was held in which nine engraved bricks were added to Spain Park High School’s Patriot’s Corner in honor of graduates who are serving or have served in the military.
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Varsity Trussville a men’s clothing store, ‘Giving Trussville men an identity’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Varsity Trussville at The Amari Curb Market, located at 109 Glenn Avenue beside Amari Curb, is designed to inspire the southern gentlemen’s closet for any occasion. The store’s appearance is not your traditional building; The Varsity is located in a renovated 1973 Airstream. Anna Page and T.J. Davis […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

