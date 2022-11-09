Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Vincent falls to defending champion in second playoff round
GROVE HILL – A historic season for the Vincent Yellow Jackets came to an end on Friday with a 43-28 loss to Clarke County in the second round of the state playoffs. Last week’s first-round win over Luverne represented the school’s first playoff win since 2011 and its first ever 10-win season according to the best available records, but the Yellow Jackets could not get past the Class 2A defending state champion.
Football Friday Highlights — Playoffs Round 2
Check out the scores from the second round of high school football playoffs across the Tennessee Valley! 🏈
Shelby Reporter
Thompson advances to Class 7A semifinals for the 6th year in a row
ALABASTER – Thompson’s prayers were answered in Warrior stadium on Friday, Nov.11 after they faced a battle of the defenses in their second-round playoff game against Vestavia Hills Rebels. Despite falling behind 3-0 at the half and leading by just two at 14-12 late in the game with...
No. 1 Theodore plays keep away from Hueytown, improves to 12-0 for first time
The Theodore Bobcats are 12-0 for the first time in school history and are headed to the third round of the Class 6A state playoffs. The top-ranked Bobcats beat Hueytown 29-18 behind a powerful running attack paced by Brayden Jenkins, who carried the ball 35 times for 177 yards. It...
Thursday Playoff Roundup: Big second half propels Ramsay past Guntersville in Class 5A
Ashton Ashford ran for four touchdowns as fourth-ranked Ramsay beat Guntersville 45-9 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Ashford scored from the 25, 14, 5 and 1 for the Rams (10-2). They led 19-9 at halftime at Chorba-Lee Stadium in Guntersville. “Last year we had lost in...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood swim team to compete in Central Sectional Meet
BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood’s swim team competed in a swim meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov 9. The Briarwood Lion’s results advanced several swimmers to compete in the Central Sectional Meet. Sophomore Andrew Groves finished first in the 200-yard freestyle for the Lions. Groves also placed...
Shelby Reporter
Helena girls win thrilling opener against Calera
HELENA – Behind a clutch finish on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Helena Huskies were able to start the 2022 basketball season 1-0 with a tightly-contested victory against the Calera Eagles. After giving up a 33-28 lead early in the final quarter, the Huskies were able to finish strongly, breaking...
Shelby Reporter
Helena downs Calera in strong opening-night performance
HELENA – The Helena Huskies used a big second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 10 to grab a season-opening win against rival Calera under first-year head coach Lucas McDonald. After a tight opening quarter between the two teams, Helena was able to create separation in the second period, eventually taking a near 30-point lead in the final quarter before holding on to finish off a 59-48 victory.
daytonatimes.com
Wildcats stung by Hornets on homecoming
Bethune-Cookman suffered a heartbreaking 37-22 homecoming loss to Alabama State at Daytona Stadium on Nov. 5. Once again, mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities that doomed B-CU, particularly in the second half. The Wildcats led 16-10 at halftime but were outscored by the Hornets 27-6 in the second half. “We had...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park men’s basketball is ready to return to the court
HOOVER – After a strong run to the Final Four and with returning experience from last year’s team, Chris Laatsch and the Spain Park Jaguars are looking to run it back and make another appearance in the postseason. Still, even with several veteran players en towe for this year, Coach Laatsch knows his club will have to recreate the magic for the new year.
Alabama State, Alabama A&M presidents reach consensus on Magic City Classic future
The magic is staying—more than likely. The presidents of Alabama State and Alabama A&M, whose schools compete in the historic annual football rivalry—and citywide family reunion—will keep The Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years, pending approval of a new four-year agreement with the City of Birmingham.
Birmingham, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Clay-Chalkville High School basketball team will have a game with Fultondale High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. The Parker High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park’s swim team advances to Central Sectional Meet
BIRMINGHAM – Spain Park’s swim team advanced to the Central Sectional Meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex in late November after their performance in their meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Carson Muir finished first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.70. Muir placed second in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year
Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga City Schools release new guidelines for all athletic events
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Effective immediately, the Sylacauga City School (SCS) system has announced new guidelines to follow for all upcoming athletic events. SCS athletic director Chad Wilkinson has unveiled the following guidelines:. Spectators at all campuses should not stand along the fence or in front of the bleachers, and...
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Sept. 27 through Oct. 31
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 27-Oct. 31:. -Michael Keith Lewis, of Hoover, and Kahori Sora, of Hoover. -Krystal Lynn Marko, of Chelsea, and Brian Christopher Marko, of Trussville. -Darron Jones, of Helena, and Yolanda Y. Jones, of Helena. -Valerie Ann Woodruff, of Shelby, and...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College
Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park honors veterans with addition of bricks to Patriot’s Corner
HOOVER – Spain Park High School recently held a wreath laying ceremony in honor of veterans as they celebrated the addition of engraved bricks to Patriot’s Corner. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 1:25 p.m. a ceremony was held in which nine engraved bricks were added to Spain Park High School’s Patriot’s Corner in honor of graduates who are serving or have served in the military.
The Varsity Trussville a men’s clothing store, ‘Giving Trussville men an identity’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Varsity Trussville at The Amari Curb Market, located at 109 Glenn Avenue beside Amari Curb, is designed to inspire the southern gentlemen’s closet for any occasion. The store’s appearance is not your traditional building; The Varsity is located in a renovated 1973 Airstream. Anna Page and T.J. Davis […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
