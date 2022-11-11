ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin's retreat sees Kyiv recapture first Kherson village

By Maroosha Muzaffar and Maryam Zakir-Hussain
 5 days ago

Ukrainian troops have recaptured their first village in Kherson after Moscow was forced to withdraw their soldiers from the region’s capital city.

A small group of Ukrainian soldiers was shown on state television in the centre of the village of Snihurovka around 35 miles north of Kherson city, greeting dozens of residents in a square with a Ukrainian flag fluttering from a pole behind them.

“Today, on 10 November 2022, Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of the 131st Separate Intelligence Battalion. Glory to Ukraine !” a commander declared as the locals applauded, cheered and filmed the soldiers on their phones.

It comes just one day after Russia announced it was retreating from the region, including the capital.

Despite the jubilant celebrations of soldiers today, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky remained wary as he said “the enemy will make no gifts to us”.

An adviser to the president added that Russians may plan to sow destruction to the region as they leave, turning it into a “city of death”.

