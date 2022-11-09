ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Retirement Daily

Types of Jobs for Retirees Going Back to Work

From full-time C++ programming to part-time Walmart greeters, retirees have returned to the workforce for both the financial and other benefits that create value for both employers and employees. Some managers have started to realize and respect older workers joining their work environment, despite the reports of ageism in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Test-to-treat access limited for some, study finds

Many Americans in rural areas do not have easy access to federal test-to-treat sites, according to a study published Nov. 9 in JAMA Network Open. The White House's "test-to-treat" initiative launched in March, allowing high-risk patients with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested at pharmacies and receive free antiviral pills on the spot.
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical care costs fell slightly in October

The costs of medical care were down slightly in the October consumer price index, as overall inflation across the economy cooled. The Bureau of Labor Statistics published the October consumer price index report, which measures the costs consumers pay for goods and services, Nov. 10. Medical care costs fell by...
MLive

Social Security 2023: When will big increase take effect?

Social Security recipients will receive an 8.7% increase in 2023, the largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years. The increase will mean about $146 more a month on average for most retirees but it will be a few more weeks before beneficiaries see the change in their checks.
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians, patients starkly disconnected on medical misinformation: study

Physicians are more likely to spot medical misinformation than the public, though recent survey results illustrate just how chasmic that gap is. Merck Manuals, a medical reference publication, recently surveyed 2,044 U.S. adults and 263 physicians regarding medical misinformation online and in social media. Forty-four percent of nonmedical professionals said they have seen an uptick in medical misinformation recently, compared with nearly 98 percent of physicians.
beckershospitalreview.com

Rising rates of fatal heart infection in young adults linked to opioid use

New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center researchers found the number of young adults dying from fatal heart infection has doubled in the last two decades. The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine on Nov. 9, found rates of infective endocarditis—a bacterial infection in the heart or...
msn.com

How Much Retirees Actually Spend on Health Care in the U.S.

Slide 1 of 5: Many major expenses only shrink once you retire, but health care is hardly one of them. U.S. households led by someone who is 65 or older spend an average of $7,030 a year on health care, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest data on consumer spending, which is for 2021. That translates to about 13% of the total spent each year by senior households ($52,141) and makes health care the second-biggest spending category among those households. Only housing accounted for a bigger share of seniors’ spending in 2021, as we detail in “Here’s How Much Retiree Households Spend in a Year.” By comparison, all U.S. households spend an average of $5,452 a year on health care, which translates to about 8% of spending across all households ($66,928). Following is a detailed look at how senior households’ medical spending breaks down. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
beckershospitalreview.com

Life stressors up long COVID-19 risk, study suggests

Major life stressors such as financial or food insecurity, death of a loved one or new disability are strong predictors of whether hospitalized COVID-19 patients will develop long COVID-19, according to findings published Nov. 5 in Journal of the Neurological Sciences. Researchers from New York City-based NYU Langone Health used...
beckershospitalreview.com

Hiring managers grapple with diversity: 5 survey findings

More than half of hiring managers fear their jobs are at stake if they do not hire diverse enough candidates, according to a recent survey from ResumeBuilder.com. The resume aggregator surveyed 1,000 U.S. hiring managers who oversee at least 25 percent of their respective workplaces' hiring. Five key findings from...
beckershospitalreview.com

Having one EHR vendor is best for patient care, study finds

Using a single EHR vendor is optimal for patient care, a study by researchers at the University of Notre Dame and University of South Carolina found. When hospitals purchase all their EHR components from a single supplier, patients receive better evidence-based care, according to the study to be published in an upcoming edition of Decision Sciences. When there are multiple vendors involved, data exchange isn't as efficient, as conditions are often coded differently in different EHRs.
AOL Corp

Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement

Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social Security was never meant to fund 100% of retirement expenses, and in the future, it may fund much less.
CBS DFW

Republicans want to push Social Security, Medicare eligibility age to 70

America's rapidly aging society is placing financial strain on its two core old-age programs, Social Security and Medicare. Now, as Republicans are close to winning back control of the House in the midterm elections, some lawmakers are embracing plans for overhauling the programs — including raising the age for seniors to claim benefits to 70 years old.
ALABAMA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Single-Use Flexible Endoscopy for Short-Staffed Facilities

It didn’t take long for Dr. Austin Rose to make a cost-benefit argument for single-use rhinolaryngoscopes at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Between inpatient consults, emergency department visits, and intensive care unit procedures by the pediatric ear, nose and throat specialist, completing multiple patient procedures per day was more streamlined without having to reserve access to limited reusable rhinolaryngoscopes or imaging equipment on the hospital floor.
beckershospitalreview.com

How 3 hospital-payer contract disputes could disrupt patient care

Hospitals challenged with staff shortages, declining inpatient volumes and rising expenses are looking to cut costs and increase revenue wherever possible, and many are pressing commercial payers for rate increases as they renegotiate contracts. But some payers are refusing to bend to providers' demands, despite the precarious financial situations many...

