"Grief Doesn't Come All At Once, And It Might Not Come As Sadness": 39 Things People Learned After Their Mom Or Dad Passed Away
While there's no way to prepare for the loss of a parent — especially since everyone experiences grief so differently — it can be incredibly helpful to have some insight into what the aftermath might look like when it does unfortunately happen.
And since, unfortunately, most everyone will experience the loss of a parent, we asked the BuzzFeed Community : "What's the advice you wish you knew when losing a parent?"
And after hundreds of responses, we provided a few of their answers below.
1. "The biggest thing for me was to let go of regrets or times where I wish I had done things differently. I realized that my dad is in heaven (this is my belief system, and I know not all people share it), and there's only good in heaven. So, as my father is looking down on me, he doesn't feel sad, mad, or regretful about the times when I'd let him down. He only felt love. It helped me with the grieving process because I could let go of those emotions and focus on what a great dad I had and the memories that we shared."
2. "Their absence can’t be filled. There are nice ways to honor their lives and keep them with you, but that hole is always there."
3. "Lost my mother three and a half years ago. I will never not miss her. For me, I felt like the second year was harder than the first. You're bracing yourself the first year, knowing it will be tough. But you let your guard down the second year, and those special days — birthdays, holidays — they sneak up on you, and it's like you've been sucker punched. I was always someone who suppressed their emotions, but after losing my mom, I feel like one of the worst things that could happen has, so now I surrender to them and just feel it. I have found I am much more willing to be vulnerable, and as afraid as I am of that, I know I can survive whatever devastation may come."
4. "How people are going to want to avoid talking about your loss because they are afraid to upset you. For me, I HAVE to talk about my loss; I HAVE to integrate my mom into my daily life because she has always been a part of my daily life. So, while I try to not use everyone as my personal therapist, I have made a point to mention that I’m dealing with a lot, and I need understanding (especially at work since I’ve had a lot of new bosses come in). I know some people want to be more private about details, but I want people to know I’ve lost my mom because it has so profoundly changed me. We know that pregnancy brain is a real thing, but now I say I have a 'grief brain,' too."
5. "I used to grab random gifts for my daddy: a magazine on a topic he enjoyed, mugs for our favorite football team, etc. It’s been five months, and I will see something he would have liked and still go to grab it before I remember — it’s like losing him all over again. I have to leave wherever I am to sit in my car and cry. There’s a hole in my heart and life where he’s supposed to be."
6. "I had no idea until I lost my mum that no matter how good the support network is, no one will understand how the grief feels unless it is something they have been through themselves."
7. "My mom died a few years ago. She and I were estranged (we hadn't spoken or seen each other in the 12 years since I ended our relationship). By the time someone told me she was in the hospital and I got there, she was already essentially brain-dead and just waiting for her body to catch up."
8. "I wish someone had told me that grief might not come all at once and also might not come as sadness. I think I cry more now, two years later, than I did right after my mom passed. I was also very angry at everyone and was constantly in a bad mood. In hindsight, I just wasn’t able to process all the emotions I felt. My mom was verbally and emotionally abusive, but I never hated her for it. Maybe at first, I felt relief, as terrible as that sounds. Then, I was mad for not being sad, then angry. Now, it comes and goes, the sadness."
9. "It will get easier. I lost my mom 19 years ago to cancer. It was awful at first, but over time, the grief has become lighter and easier to carry. It never really goes away completely, and that is okay. It took a long time for me to accept that she never met my husband or my kids. She wasn't there when I graduated college, bought my first house, or got the promotion I worked very hard for. One of the hardest parts for me is that a lot of my childhood is gone. My parents divorced when I was in preschool, so it was just me and my mom for 18 years. There are so many things that I half remember, and I have no one to help me remember. I now make sure that my kids will have as many of their childhood memories as I can save for them in pictures and journals. Much easier now in the digital age. It sucks sometimes, but I can pass on the love she gave me to my kids."
10. "Remember that everyone grieves differently, and be forgiving of those who have never experienced loss; they are fortunate enough to have never navigated those waters."
11. "Life goes on after they die. We were in a bubble in the hospital room when dad passed away. It was a shock to have to walk out of the hospital, pay for parking, find the car, and drive home. For days after, I didn't understand why everything else in the world was functioning when I was never going to see my dad again. I totally understand why children often don't understand death — it's been nearly a year for me, and I still can't get my head around it."
12. "That you’re going to completely change as a person. That all of your relationships around you will change, too. Nothing can prepare you for the change."
13. "As fucked up as it feels — you might not actually miss your dead parent(s). I spent six years blaming every mental health roadblock on the fact that I lost my mom just for one therapist to say, 'Actually, I don't think this depression is related to your mom at all. I think that it's just...depression.' Hearing that felt like whatever the mental version is of having your sinuses cleared. I realized that while I did/do love her — I do not actually miss having her in my life. It helped me recognize that our relationship would not have changed for the better simply because I'm older; it would have continued to be hard. Even though I sometimes feel like a 'bad daughter' for thinking that, I ultimately believe she is the best version of herself in the afterlife and that she knows exactly what I mean. Make peace with your true feelings, and know that it's okay — they understand now."
14. "Whoever said 'time heals all' was full of it. It doesn’t get easier, it just gets different. It becomes your new normal, but grief can be triggered anytime, any place, and it doesn’t always make sense why something evokes a grief reaction. Also, there is no set time for how quickly or slowly you process it. It’s been four years since we lost my mom, and it still doesn’t feel real at times."
15. "Losing a parent is something that you never really prepare for. When my parents died, I knew that it was coming and tried to mentally address those feelings before they happened. My mom had ALS, and my dad was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and was immediately put in hospice — even having that information in front of me and attempting to internalize how my life could move forward, I was never really prepared to address the traumatic loss that was experienced. Since then, with much therapy, I have learned to allow myself to feel what I need to feel when I need to feel it. And to not assumptively feel those feelings."
16. "How much your other parent will rely on you for the simplest things. When my dad died, I ended up having to make sure my mum was eating properly (she wasn’t even 60 yet then); because dealing with everything else was so emotionally draining, basic day-to-day things were just forgotten."
17. "If you lost them when you were still young, how as you grow up, you understand them more or share more of their interests that you didn't back when they were still here — and how much it sucks that you can't tell them, 'Oooh, I get it now.' It feels like you lost something you never even got to have."
18. "I lost my mom last December; it was quick and very unexpected. I (the oldest) was 27; my siblings were just 21 and 16. Unfortunately, my mother did not have life insurance (ALWAYS HAVE LIFE INSURANCE). Thankfully, my siblings and I had amazing aunts and uncles to turn to, including my uncle who is in a clergy. He guided us and was there to answer questions anytime, but the most important thing he said was, 'When the time comes, they don't give you time to grieve, the questions start immediately, and you need to have the answers.'"
" When my mom did pass, we were all in the room with her; as soon as the nurse called her time of death, sure enough, the questions started: 'Do you know what funeral home we should call?' 'Cremation or embalming?' 'Does she have a will?' And the questions just continue and get harder to answer up until the funeral. The first few days afterward are a blur, because you want to grieve, you want to cry and feel sad, but you have to hold it together and answer questions."
19. "I just lost my best friend (my mom) at the beginning of September and also just celebrated my 21st birthday, which I think she was much more excited for than I was, and I'm still having such an awful time with flipping between wanting to scream and cry and throw a fit because my chest feels like it's caving in one day and being almost completely 'fine' the next day or even forgetting that she's gone. But the one thing I've learned and am still trying to implement is to just be as gentle with yourself as you possibly can and be selfish. You need to worry about yourself first and foremost (which I know is easier said than done) and do things that will hopefully make the healing process easier."
20. "It may really take you a long time for the grief or the realness to hit you, especially if it was sudden and if you're young. I lost my dad at 26 unexpectedly, and it took a while for the realness to sink in."
21. "Trying to plan a memorial or funeral is difficult, especially in the immediate face of your loss. However, funeral directors are literal pros at this, and many are more than happy to work with you on whatever you need. If your finances are tight, choose a funeral home in an area that better reflects your financial situation. The directors are more likely to try and find you things that fit your budget, rather than attempting to upsell you on things you can’t afford."
22. "I wish that I had sat down with my dad and taken specific notes on his wishes upon his burial, life insurance policies, and any other kind of policies that would ensure that I could take care of any responsibilities left after he passed. I wish I could've pushed for us to take time to check his life insurance policies to make sure that he named me as beneficiary, because he still had policies in my mom and grandma's name, and both of them had already passed years ago. He thought he'd be able to pass the house on to me through the VA but didn't know he had to apply for a grant first. I not only had to grieve the loss of him, but I'm still coping with losing so many other things because he didn't have a will. Even though it's hard, have a conversation with your parents, and have them leave you specific notes and instructions to avoid having to endure extra grief."
23. "The other thing is that while you have all lost the same person, you have all lost a different person. You will have to hold space for everyone else's grief and observe politely and gratefully as you are repeatedly shown your parent through someone else's well-meaning eyes. It will be a while before you can take the time to just see them through your own eyes again."
24. "My father died rather unexpectedly of liver cancer when I was 25. For some reason, I believed that the grief would end, as in one day I would wake up and it would've just gone. It doesn't! Ten years on, and I have days where it feels like it happened just yesterday. It's very difficult to explain to someone who hasn't gone through something like that. Your friends will not know how to deal with this situation, especially when you are younger and the first person losing a parent. On the telly, it always looks like the friend will rally around and be super supportive and understanding. Obviously, there will be support and help. But sooner or later, everybody else will go back to their lives that probably haven't changed while you have to deal with living in a completely different world."
" And everybody grieves differently. My mom lost her husband. I lost my father, and we were in this together. But everybody has a different process, and you will not understand the other person at all times, and there will be tension. It's important to remind yourself that everybody deals with the loss differently, and sometimes, you have to take yourself back and just let the other people affected be happy/sad/angry/mean."
25. "Grief is exhausting. It blurs time, takes away your appetite, and just attacks you with fits of crying. And there’s no way around it, you just have to go through it. I wish someone had told me to take more time off. The other thing I wish I had known was that I should not listen to a therapist who told me I was 'all good' after six sessions. You grieve and process at your own pace, so find a therapist who will support you through the process. One last thing. On the anniversary of his death, I still have 'down days.' I’m tired and emotional and need a lot of time to myself on that anniversary. This is pretty normal, I’ve come to find. Just be gentle with yourself."
26. "I hate how I have things I want to ask or tell them, particularly my mom, and it hurts so much that I can't. I'm so happy I have siblings that I can talk to about them as it kind of keeps them alive for me. I dream of them sometimes, and I'm always so happy to see them, but then I wake up. It's a process, and don't let anyone tell you what you should be feeling and when. Some will try to imply or outright say you should be over it by a certain time. They don't know what they're talking about."
27. "No advice can prepare you. You think you know, but you don't. There is never enough time, and any time you lose a parent, it's too soon. I was 41 when my father died, after watching him become a shell of his former self for eight months. I was grateful for all the years, but 41 years with my father was not enough. It is a hurt you never knew could be so raw and lonely until you experience it. There are times when it hits me he's just gone, even though it has been over 2.5 years. It just doesn't make sense how someone who has known you your entire life, can just be gone from it in just one breath."
28. "As a member of the dead mom’s club: No matter your relationship with your mom, good, bad, ugly, or nonexistent, you will have feelings when she dies. People who have not lost their mom do not get it. You only have one mom, and her death will stay with you forever."
29. "I just lost my father last month due to COVID and complications from diabetes and renal disease. He abandoned me when I was 2 and a half and refused to acknowledge me right up 'til he died. I had no idea I would take his death so hard; it has been absolutely horrible, and I'm so terrified about when Mom dies, because I can't imagine how hard that's gonna hit me. Something that has surprised me is the absolute anger I feel toward people whose fathers try to have a relationship with them but keep blowing them off. I would give anything to have one more chance with my father. And the circumstances of my father's death, with COVID being part of it, make me hate the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers, including my fave football team's QB. I'm almost 50, but I was in no way prepared for this grief and sorrow."
30. "For people who don’t have the greatest relationship with their parents, my advice is to say what you need to say before they die. Get the answers that you need. If you don’t, you will always wonder. My dad was like a physically abusive 'Royal Tenenbaum.' When I got older and had a choice, I stopped talking to him and didn’t speak to him again for almost 10 years. The last time I saw him was at an aunt’s funeral. He was there, and he asked if he could call me sometime. I was still reeling from a terrible childhood and finally happy with my life and didn’t want to jeopardize that, so I said no. Six months later, he passed away. He had cancer and didn’t tell anybody."
"I didn’t expect to feel devastated, but I did. I was really hard on myself about it for a long time but slowly remembered that I had reasons for shutting him out. Even so, I still wish I had gotten to know him on a personal level, at least a little bit or that I had asked him why he treated me and my siblings the way he did."
31. "How much it's like losing a limb. Like, yes, you can go on and live your life, but you have to learn how to function in a completely different way. You wake up, and for a moment, you feel as though everything is the same — and then, you remember that something vital, something that you always lived your life with, is gone and will never be replaced. And sometimes, you briefly forget and try to do something that would have involved them (either your parent or a missing limb), only to break down in tears when you remember once again that THEY'RE GONE. You learn to reframe your existence, but you never quite get over the loss. I miss you, mama."
32. "Losing your parents means you are officially an adult. You're the person/people with the knowledge and the answers. It can be hard."
33. "I am 28, and I lost my father in 2015 and my mother last year. No one tells you about the wicked guilt you have for feeling a certain way when one parent passes over the other. I was closer to my mum than I was with my dad, and I feel like I took mum passing away harder. I grieve them every single day, but in very different ways. I still get triggered by the smallest things, but you do work to recognize and accept your feelings."
34. "People will pity you forever no matter how much time has passed when you tell them. My father was murdered (it's now a cold case) in 2005, and if I tell new people that he's passed, they do not know how to handle it, so they just pity me. It's incredibly frustrating."
35. "My mother was an alcoholic who chose her alcoholic husband (my stepfather) over her three kids for almost the entire decade before she died. We had a lot in common and loved each other fiercely, but her vices always came first. One night, when she was hammered, I pressed her for why, and — in her words — she 'didn't know who she [was] anymore without it.' When she died, I got stuck in a rosy retrospection of our relationship and grieved what we *could have* had if she'd lived. 'She would have eventually stopped drinking, left my stepdad, got a job...'"
36. "I lost my dad to cancer when I was 13. What I didn’t realize and something I wish I could have realized was that feelings change. I love my dad, but sometimes, I HATE him. I wish he was back not because I miss him but because I want to scream at him. 'Why did you like my brother more than me? Why didn’t you realize something was wrong with you sooner? Why did you give up? Why can’t you listen to ME? Why was I never enough?' The next day, I want nothing more than to hug him and hear his voice."
"I wish someone would have prepared me for becoming the 'other' at school. The day I went back to school (my dad died the last day of Thanksgiving break, a Sunday. I went to school Monday.), everyone was staring at me like I was some sort of exhibit. Everyone was always like, 'I’m so sorry for your loss,' but the second they thought I wasn’t paying attention, everyone always went back to staring."
